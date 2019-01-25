“Is the B-Visa the right one for my visit to the USA?” article by Magdalena Cuprys, Esq. to assist foreign visitors

Magdalena Ewa Cuprys, Immigration Attorney, Florida Website Magdalena Cuprys, Immigration Attorney in Florida Blog of Immigration Attorney Magdalena Cuprys Attorney profile of Magdalena Cuprys at www.solomonlawguild.com Magdalena Cuprys, Immigration Lawyer in Florida

In light of tougher rules for visitors to the U.S., it has become more important to have the right visa. Immigration Lawyer Magdalena Cuprys provides guidance.

Cuprys and Associates (N/A:N/A)

In light of stricter U.S. immigration procedures at the U.S. Consulates and upon entry into the U.S., it has become more important for visitors to have the right visa.” — Magdalena Cuprys, Immigration Lawyer in Florida

MIAMI, FLORIDA, UNITED STATES, January 25, 2019 / EINPresswire.com / -- In the next article in her Instruction Series on various Non-Immigrant Visas, Immigration Attorney Magdalena Cuprys provides a general overview of the Visitor Visas used for entry into the United States and sample evidence utilized in support. The complete article will be published on her Blog at https://magdalenacuprysblog.blogspot.com/ Generally, a citizen of a foreign country who wishes to enter the United States must first obtain a visa, either a non-immigrant visa for temporary stay, or an immigrant visa for permanent residence. Some nationalities, such as British or German citizens, are exempt and can travel with a so-called “visa waiver” (which will be the subject of a separate, future article by Magdalena Cuprys). The visa allows a foreign citizen to travel to the United States port-of entry, such as New York or Miami airports, and request permission of the U.S. immigration inspector to enter the United States.The "visitor" visa is a nonimmigrant visa for persons desiring to enter the United States temporarily for Business (B-1) and for pleasure or Medical Treatment (B-2). As an example, if the purpose for your planned travel is to consult with business associates, travel for a scientific, educational or professional purpose, for a business convention or conference on specific dates, settle an estate, or negotiate a contract, then a business (B-1) visitor visa would be the appropriate type of visa for your travel. In many cases, U.S. Consulates issue B-1/2 visas which combine the business and pleasure purposes.Qualifying for a VisaApplicants for visitor visas must show that they qualify for visa issuance under the provisions of the Immigration and Nationality Act (INA). Applicants must demonstrate that they are properly classifiable as visitors under U.S. law.The presumption in the law is that every visitor visa applicant is an intending immigrant. Therefore, applicants for visitor visas must overcome this presumption by demonstrating that:• The purpose of their trip is to enter the U.S. for business, pleasure, or medical treatment;• That they plan to remain for a specific, limited period;• Must provide evidence of available funds to cover expenses in the United States;• Must provide evidence of compelling social and economic ties abroad; and• That they have a residence outside the U.S. as well as other binding ties which will insure their return abroad at the end of the visit.Applicants must demonstrate that they are properly classifiable as visitors under U.S. law by:• Evidence which shows the purpose of the trip, intent to depart the United States, and arrangements made to cover the costs of the trip should be provided.• Those applicants who do not have sufficient funds to support themselves while in the U.S. must present convincing evidence that an interested person in the US has the financial capability and shall provide such support.• Depending on individual circumstances, applicants may provide other documentation substantiating the trip's purpose and specifying the nature of binding obligations, such as family ties or employment, which would compel their return abroad.In order to process a Tourist (B-1) Visa through a U.S. Consular Office, one must provide the following information and/or documentation evidencing that one does not intend to permanently immigrate to the United States and, that one is not a risk to overstay the duration of their visa nor are they a risk to engage in unauthorized employment or become a public charge while in the U.S.Sample Evidence/Information on Visitor:1. Documentation on property ownership in the country of residence: mortgage, rent, estate taxes, bills, vehicle and/or property title, etc. (for visitor and/or immediate family members with whom one may live);2. Birth Certificate;3. A Formal Letter stating the applicant’s occupation and activities in city of residence, showing ties to the community and therefore proving that one does not have the intention to remain or overstay in the U.S.;4. Any employment documentation, if applicable (payroll stub or reference letters);5. Copies of Tax Returns, bank or financial statements (as proof of sufficient resources to maintain him/herself while in US);6. Copy of valid passport and any expired passports that have any previously issued U.S. visas;7. Complete address;8. Phone Number;9. Date of Birth;10. City of Birth;11. Occupation Title;12. Detailed Resume/Curriculum Vitae;13. Any Degrees, Diplomas, Certificates, Professional Licenses and other documentation of formal educational background.Information on Sponsor (family member, friend or organization in the USA):1. Letter stating the invitation to have visitor’s presence in the USA, in order to stay with the family/friend/organization and visit the US for tourism/business purposes or any particular event;2. Copy of Social Security Card; or business registration (proof of viable business)3. United States Driver’s License or Identification Card; Or information about the organization4. Proof of U.S. citizenship/ residency (Citizen Certificate or green card);5. Proof of residence (such as: copy of lease, mortgage, utility bills, phone bill, etc.);6. Complete address in USA;7. Occupation Title;8. Date and Place of Birth;9. Recent Bank Statements (as proof of sufficient resources to support Ms. Navarro’s stay in the US);10. Income Tax Returns for the last 3 years;11. Affidavit of Support (Complete Immigration Form – This form will indicate that you are willing and able to provide all necessary resources to the visitor during their stay in the US, implying that by no means he/she would become a public charge).The above-requested items are samples and serve only as preliminary verification of eligibility for submitting a visa application package to the U.S. Embassy in the visitor’s country of residence. When in doubt, consult with an immigration attorney to prepare necessary documentation and prepare yourself for the consular interview, suggests Ms. Cuprys Magdalena Ewa Cuprys is the principal attorney of Serving Immigrants, a full-service immigration law firm offering a complete range of immigration services to both businesses and individuals. Located in Miami and Clewiston, the firm’s offices provide corporate and individual clients of foreign nationality with temporary work permits for the U.S., green card petitions, criminal waivers and representation in removal proceedings cases.Website: https://magdalenacupryslaw.com/ Website: http://www.servingimmigrants.com Website: http://tuabogadadice.com/ Blog: https://magdalenacuprysblog.blogspot.com/ Attorney Profile: https://solomonlawguild.com/magdalena-e-cuprys%2C-esq

WatchMojo: Top 10 Must Visit American Cities



EIN Presswire does not exercise editorial control over third-party content provided, uploaded, published, or distributed by users of EIN Presswire. We are a distributor, not a publisher, of 3rd party content. Such content may contain the views, opinions, statements, offers, and other material of the respective users, suppliers, participants, or authors.