Anxiety Disorders Expert Dr. Karen Cassiday to be Featured on CUTV News Radio

DEERFIELD, ILLINOIS, UNITED STATES, January 25, 2019 /EINPresswire.com/ -- When it comes to understanding and treating the range of anxiety disorders, in-depth knowledge and specialized experience are called for. That is when you’d want to consult an expert like Dr. Karen Cassiday of the Anxiety Treatment Center of Greater Chicago. Being a Fellow and founding member of the Academy of Cognitive Therapy are a real vote of confidence, especially from her medical peers. Dr. Cassiday has a PhD in Clinical Psychology and works in tandem with other therapeutic and psychological professionals, all of whom have precise knowledge and specialty certifications in the various anxiety disorders-- Obsessive/Compulsive Disorder, Tourette’s Syndrome, Trichotillomania (compulsive non-cosmetic hair pulling) to name a few. Together, the staff and Center offer some of the most cutting-edge and effective treatment available, for issues as mundane as test taking anxiety and as disruptive as severe agoraphobia or depression.

One of the therapists on their staff happens to be a canine. Therapy dog Cookie is a breed known as a teddy bear, whose fluffy cuteness helps children overcome dog phobia (it’s real). Cookie also helps reluctant clients to open up and gives kids an incentive to achieve goals--to earn play time together.

Although about 70% of patients are children and emerging adults (age 22 or under), The Center is not exclusively a children’s practice, they treat every age and sex. Children certainly are one of the largest population segments confronting anxieties, and the numbers have risen in the past 30 years. There are many reasons for this, including exercise and social media, and Dr. Cassiday will talk about these during the radio show.

Women, especially moms, are another major category of clients, since being a successful one today is a lot more complicated than it used to be. This causes undue pressure and competitiveness, and fears of inadequacy--about everything from their waistline to their children’s success. Dr. Cassiday has developed a dedicated website and series of videos for women, to help them avoid competition, embrace their flaws, and cope— Mom’s Without Worry.

Dr. Cassiday wants to get the message out that you’re not imagining it: there is more happening, and there is more anxiety and stress now. There is also a lot of help available today, and a lot that can be done. You can learn to see stress as a reason to grow or be coached to confront your fears. The biggest mistake one can make is to think you can solve it alone, to go on seeking reassurance, sheltering yourself, or protecting your child. You should seek help, especially if your anxieties are interfering with daily life—keeping you from school/work, from travelling/flying, or isolating you in any other way. Dr. Cassiday and her staff are even willing to commute to the client, or do an evaluation remotely, for those who have agoraphobia or fears of driving.

CUTV News Radio will feature Dr. Karen Cassiday in interviews with Jim Masters on Monday, Jan 28th at 2:00pm EST and Monday, Feb 11th at 2:00pm EST

Listen to the shows on BlogTalkRadio

If you have questions for our guest, please call (347)996-3389

For more information about Dr. Cassiday and her many services, visit www.anxietytreatmentcenter.com or www.momswithoutworry.com



EIN Presswire does not exercise editorial control over third-party content provided, uploaded, published, or distributed by users of EIN Presswire. We are a distributor, not a publisher, of 3rd party content. Such content may contain the views, opinions, statements, offers, and other material of the respective users, suppliers, participants, or authors.