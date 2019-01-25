Help Fund My Kids Trips Personal School Travel Funding Service Launches

RSVP with Susan@OurMomsWork.org www.RecruitingforGood.com

Staffing agency, Recruiting for Good works collaboratively with working families to help fund school travel; and save money for arts, education, and sport trips

We love helping working families; save money on school travel. Join our personal funding service today.” — Carlos Cymerman, Fun Advocate+Founder, Recruiting for Good

SANTA MONICA, CA, UNITED STATES, January 25, 2019 / EINPresswire.com / -- Recruiting for Good based in Santa Monica launched travel funding service ' Fund My Kids Trips ' to help working families that make a difference save money. The staffing agency works collaboratively with families to reward referrals with funding for school trips; airfare, hotel accommodations, and tours.According to Recruiting for Good, Founder Carlos Cymerman, “For single household working parents, who worry about money; you no longer have to forgo school trips for your kids. We are the perfect funding solution to save your family $2500 or more in school travel savings . Join our service today.”How Working Moms Sign Up for Personal Travel Funding Service Attend a fun mom brunch in Santa Monica; we explain how are collaboration works, travel funding happens, and answer questions. First Sunday of every month; moms need to RSVP with Susan@OurMomsWork.org to reserve a spot.Carlos Cymerman adds, "We meet with dads for coffee; happy to help fund your kids fun school trips."AboutRecruiting for Good is a socially progressive staffing company in Santa Monica, finding talented professionals awesome jobs, since 1998. Companies retain us to find the best talent in Accounting, Finance, Engineering, Information Technology, Marketing, and Sales professionals. Our cause is to help fund fun. www.RecruitingforGood.com Since October 2017, Recruiting for Good has been funding Our Moms Work, a community service offering cost free career mentoring services. Looking to find joy at work, want to strategize about how to get a raise, or need a pep talk before an interview. We're ready to serve you; to learn more visit www.OurMomsWork.org



