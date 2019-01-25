Media Advisory: Ontario Health Coalition tours new report across province

Situation Critical – Homicide and Violence in Ontario’s Long-Term Care Homes

TORONTO, Jan. 25, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The Ontario Health Coalition is touring a new report, Situation Critical, across Ontario from January 21 to February 5.



/EIN News/ -- Situation Critical is a new report that examines government data to reveal the current shocking state of long-term care in Ontario. Among all the data that the Ontario Health Coalition has collected on long wait lists, inequities, staffing shortages, and medical needs is a statistic that over the last 5 years measured there were 27 homicides. It is part of a rising tide of violence among residents of long-term care facilities. Why is this happening? This Ontario Health Coalition report bases its assessment of the current state of long-term care in Ontario and what the needs of our population of seniors are from available data from the long-term care industry and the Ontario government.

The Ontario Health Coalition will provide copies of the long-term care report at local news conferences and local first-hand accounts of conditions in long-term care locally following the themes of the report. The report is being toured around 30 towns around Ontario from January 21 to February 5.

Monday, January 28

Tillsonburg, Oxford County Public Library, Tillsonburg Branch, Program Room, 2 Library Ln.

10:30 am, Bryan Smith (phone) 519-456-5270

Huntsville, Bullock’s Independent Grocer, 131 Howland Dr.

1:30 pm, Peter Cross (phone) 705-646-1029, Devorah Goldberg (phone) 647-631-8811

Woodstock, Southgate Centre, 191 Wellington St. S.

1:30 pm, Bryan Smith (phone) 519-456-5270

Tuesday, January 29

Thunder Bay, 55+ Centre, 700 River St.,

10:30 am, Jules Tupker (phone) 807-577-5946

Kingston, United Church, 82 Sydenham St.

10:30 am, Mathew Gventer (phone) 613-542-5834

Wednesday, January 30

Ottawa, Sandy Hill Community Centre, 250 Somerset St. E.

1:00 pm, Al Dupuis (cell) 613-808-7710

Friday, February 1

Kitchener-Waterloo, Waterloo Public Library Main Branch, 35 Albert St.

10:00 am, Jim Stewart (phone) 519-588-5841

Barrie Public Library, Painswick Branch, 48 Dean Ave.

10:30 am, Patty Coates (cell) 705-321-1441

Pembroke Public Library, 237 Victoria St.

12:00 pm, David Lipton (phone) 613-546-1177

Monday, February 4

Simcoe, Royal Canadian Legion, 200 West St.

10:30 am, Roy Brady (phone) 705-745-2446, Charlene Avon (phone) 705-761-4408

Tuesday, February 5

St. Catharines Public Library Main Branch (Rotary Room), 54 Church St.

10:30 am, Sue Hotte (phone) 905-932-1646

Grimsby, Livingston Activity Centre, 18 Livingston Ave.

1:30 pm, Sue Hotte (phone) 905-932-1646

Cornwall, Benson Centre, 800 Seventh St. W.

10:30 am, Elaine McDonald (phone) 613-330-3117

Cobourg, Horizons of Friendship, 50 Covert St.

12:00 pm, Linda Mackenzie-Nicholas (phone) 905-376-2189

The Health Coalition has toured the report across Ontario with family members of long-term care residents, nurses, PSWs, patient advocates and concerned citizens. In the last week, the Coalition has visited the following towns with the report: Toronto, Chatham, Wallaceburg, Sarnia, Sudbury, North Bay, Smiths Falls, Hamilton, Burlington, London, Peterborough, Windsor, Oshawa, Stratford and Guelph.

For more information: Devorah Goldberg, Campaigns and Research Director (office) 416-441-2502 (cell) 647-631-8811; Natalie Mehra, executive director (cell) 416-230-6402.







EIN Presswire does not exercise editorial control over third-party content provided, uploaded, published, or distributed by users of EIN Presswire. We are a distributor, not a publisher, of 3rd party content. Such content may contain the views, opinions, statements, offers, and other material of the respective users, suppliers, participants, or authors.