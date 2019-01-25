COSIA Announces Departure of Chief Executive

CALGARY, Alberta, Jan. 25, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Canada’s Oil Sands Innovation Alliance (COSIA) announced today that its Chief Executive, Dr. Dan Wicklum, is stepping down after seven years as head of the organization.



Dr. Wicklum joined COSIA at its inception in 2012, leading the organization through its formation and launch to becoming a globally unique hub where companies have redefined what it means to collaborate to improve sector environmental performance and sustainability.

Under Dr. Wicklum’s leadership, COSIA’s portfolio of projects has delivered 981 technologies valued at $1.4 billion which has resulted in meaningful progress to reduce impacts to water, air and land. In addition, COSIA has created a comprehensive infrastructure of testing facilities and collaborations that poises the sector to further accelerate performance.

“COSIA’s member companies would like to thank Dr. Wicklum for his seven years of leadership and support of our vision to accelerate the pace of environmental improvement in Canada’s oil sands,” said Joy Romero, COSIA Board Chair and Vice President, Technology and Innovation, Canadian Natural Resources Limited. “We wish Dr. Wicklum all the best in his future pursuits.”

Dr. Wicklum said, “It’s been a privilege to lead the organization and a pleasure to work with a truly committed team of member companies, staff, and partners, but I have decided to move on. We have just completed a strategic planning process that will see COSIA accelerate innovation in key areas and step up its communications efforts. The proposed plan is intended to chart the course for the next five years, which provides an excellent opportunity for me to leave the organization on extremely solid footing and gives me the opportunity to pursue other interests.”

Dr. Wicklum’s final day at COSIA will be February 15, 2019. The Board will be initiating a search for a new Chief Executive.

