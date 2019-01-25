When Will You Get Your Tax Refund with the Government Shutdown?

How Jackson Hewitt is Helping Taxpayers Maximize Their Refunds During the Government Shutdown

NEW YORK, Jan. 25, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The US federal government shutdown is officially the longest on record. With no end in sight, and negotiations in Washington at a standstill, 800,000 government workers continue to go without pay, while federal agencies like the IRS cut back on their duties. As the shutdown rolls on, taxpayers have been left wondering: what does it mean for tax season ?



/EIN News/ -- Recently, Mark Steber, Chief Tax Officer of Jackson Hewitt, teamed with YourUpdateTV to discuss the potential impact of the government shutdown and recent tax reform on your tax refund.

A video accompanying this announcement is available at:

http://www.globenewswire.com/NewsRoom/AttachmentNg/be9b282e-129c-42fb-b5f7-724c733a2a8a

It’s the first tax season following the largest tax reform in over 30 years and now the government shutdown has added an entire layer of confusion. According to a recent survey by Jackson Hewitt, 45.3% of people do not think tax reform will impact them. Since tax reform impacts every single taxpaying citizen, there may be a lot of surprised taxpayers once they go to file.

For more information, visit JacksonHewitt.com

About Mark Steber:

As Chief Tax Officer with Jackson Hewitt Tax Service, Mark is responsible for key initiatives that support overall tax service delivery and quality assurance. Mark also serves as a Jackson Hewitt liaison with the Internal Revenue Service, States, and other government authorities.

About Jackson Hewitt:

Jackson Hewitt Tax Service provides its hard-working clients access to innovative, low-cost solutions when they get their taxes done. With close to 6,000 locations, including 3,000 in Walmart stores, Jackson Hewitt makes tax preparation simple and convenient. Clients get the maximum refund and 100% accuracy guaranteed.

About YourUpdateTV:

YourUpdateTV is a social media video portal for organizations to share their content, produced by award-winning video communications firm, D S Simon Media ( http://www.dssimon.com ). It includes separate channels for Health and Wellness, Lifestyle, Media and Entertainment, Money and Finance, Social Responsibility, Sports and Technology.

Media Contact: Michael O’Donnell D S Simon Media 212-736-2727 modonnell@dssimon.com



EIN Presswire does not exercise editorial control over third-party content provided, uploaded, published, or distributed by users of EIN Presswire. We are a distributor, not a publisher, of 3rd party content. Such content may contain the views, opinions, statements, offers, and other material of the respective users, suppliers, participants, or authors.