Product Recall Because of Possible Health Risk

Satur Farms, 3705 Alvah's Lane, Cutchogue, NY 11935 is voluntarily recalling Baby Spinach and Mesclun with the specific lot numbers listed below because it has the potential to be contaminated with Salmonella, an organism which can cause serious and sometimes fatal infections in young children, frail or elderly people and others with weakened immune systems. Healthy persons infected with Salmonella often experience fever, diarrhea (which may be bloody), nausea, vomiting and abdominal pain. In rare circumstances, infection with Salmonella can result in the organism getting into the bloodstream and producing more severe illnesses such as arterial infections (i.e. aneurysms), endocarditis and arthritis. The following product was distributed in New York and Florida through retail stores.

Retail product is packed in plastic clamshell containers with Satur Farms brand name: 5 oz, 10 oz, 16 oz Food service product is packed in sealed poly bags: 2-1/2 lbs, 3#, 4#, 4 x 2.5#, 4 x 3#

Spinach Lot #18494 Spinach Lot #18513 Mesclun Lot #18520

There have been no reported illnesses.

The voluntary recall is being initiated following routine sampling by Florida Department of Agriculture and New York State Department of Agriculture and markets. Consumers who have purchase Satur Farms products with these lot numbers are urged to return it to the place of purchase for a full refund. Satur Farms requests all consignees (wholesalers and retailers) to hold and discontinue selling their existing stock of this product. Please contact Satur Farms at telephone # 631-734-4219 and ask for Paulette Satur for instructions regarding returning or destroying any remaining inventories of the recalled products you may have. If you have redistributed or sold this product to other retailers, please notify your clients as to the status of this product and whom they may contact for further information at Satur Farms. info@saturfarms.com or 631-734-4219. Thank you for your cooperation in this matter.

