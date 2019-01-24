Perrigo Issues Allergy Alert For Simple Truth Organic Banana, Strawberry & Apple Puree With Nonfat Greek Yogurt

Allegan, MI – Perrigo Company, in coordination with The Kroger Company, is initiating a voluntary recall of one production lot of Simple Truth Organic Banana, Strawberry & Apple Fruit Puree with Nonfat Greek Yogurt (LOT L8159, best by 08/06/2019, produced in Spain) due to improper labeling that does not indicate the presence of milk, posing a potential risk to consumers with milk allergies. Individuals who have an allergy or severe sensitivity to milk have an increased potential for a serious or life-threatening allergic reaction if they consume these products.

Perrigo is the distributor for this product, which is manufactured and packaged by Go Fruselva S.L. This product is sold exclusively by Kroger. The affected product was distributed to the Kroger Family of Stores located in Alabama, Arkansas, Georgia, Illinois, Indiana, Kentucky, Louisiana, Michigan, Missouri, Mississippi, Ohio, South Carolina, Tennessee, Texas, Virginia, and West Virginia.

An investigation determined that the Nutrition Facts Panel, Ingredient Declaration, and Allergen Statement on the back label of the package are incorrect on this lot due to a printing error.

No illnesses or allergic reactions involving this product have been reported to date.

This recall is being conducted with the knowledge of the U.S. Food and Drug Administration (FDA).

Consumers who have purchased Simple Truth Organic Banana, Strawberry & Apple Fruit Puree with Nonfat Greek Yogurt (LOT L8159, best by 08/06/2019) may dispose of it or return it to any Kroger retail store for a full refund.

Consumers with questions may contact Perrigo recall hotline at 800-538-9543 between the hours of 8:00 to 5:00 EST, Monday through Friday.

