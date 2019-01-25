China Smart Household Industry Market Trend and Practitioners Survey Report, 2018-2020 Featuring Haier, Xiaomi, LifeSmart, ORVIBO & China Telecom

/EIN News/ -- Dublin, Jan. 25, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "China Smart Household Industry Market Trend and Practitioners Survey Report, 2018-2020" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.



After the acquisition of Nest by Google, the market of smart households swept to China. Related parties in the industrial chain such as household appliance enterprises, consumer electronics, internet companies and telecom operators, have been engaged in self-research intelligent hardware, or layout ecological platform. Cross-border cooperation and open ecology have become the mainstream.



MARKET SIZE

The smart household market in China was 325.47 billion yuan in 2017, with intelligent home appliances accounting for 86.9 percent. It is expected that the market will maintain a CAGR of 21.4% in the next three years, and the market size will reach 581.93 billion yuan by 2020.



BUSINESS MODEL

The brand owners of hardware product make profit by selling hardware to earn price difference; technology providers can sell technology and services directly to hardware vendors, or monetize them through 2C internet services or 2B data services basing on user traffic and data.



INDUSTRIAL TRENDS

Industry giants tend to put forward a strategic layout from the macro level, and cut into the entry level products through strong capital and flow of resources. Unicorns are more focused and can execute the whole process from design to sales. With the help of giants, unicorns can quickly bring their products to market. The product and technology cycle of smart household usually show a symmetrical change, that is, when the product market is hot, the technical field is relatively quiet, and when the technology attention is high, the product market tends to be uneventful. The front loading market will play an important role in the transition from geek to mass audience of smart household.

Key Topics Covered:



1. Executive Summary



2. Development Background and status



2.1 PEST Analysis

2.2 Development Milestones

2.3 Investment and Financing



3. Landscape of Industry Chain



3.1 Industry Map

3.2 Key Products & Application Scenarios

3.3 Business Model

3.4 Market Size

3.5 Status of Integrated Market

3.6 Competition points



4 Survey of Practitioners



5 Typical Enterprise Case Analysis



5.1 Home appliances-Haier

5.2 Hardware eco chain-Xiaomi

5.3 Whole house intelligence-LifeSmart

5.4 Growth company-ORVIBO

5.5 Operator-China Telecom



6 Technology Standardization and Status Quo



7 Development Trends



Companies Mentioned



Haier

Xiaomi

LifeSmart

ORVIBO

China Telecom

