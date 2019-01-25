Las Vegas Nevada Family Law Attorney Lianna Urfalyan Joins Naimi Cerceo

Naimi Cerceo Family Law welcomes Lianna Urfalyan to the firm as an associate in its main office.

We are pleased to include Lianna in the future of this law firm,” said Firm Managing Partner, Jason Naimi. “She will reinforce the strength of our firm and provide valuable skills to our clients.” — Managing Partner, Jason Naimi

LAS VEGAS, NEVADA , USA, January 25, 2019 / EINPresswire.com / -- Naimi Cerceo Family Law welcomes Lianna Urfalyan to the firm as an associate in its main office. The addition of Lianna is a part of the firm’s ongoing growth and commitment to its clients. She will focus on divorce, custody, child support and other family law matters.“We are pleased to include Lianna in the future of this law firm,” said Firm Managing Partner, Jason Naimi. “She is a talented lawyer, who will reinforce the strength of our firm, and provide valuable skills to our clients.” Jason Naimi’s family law practice is recognized in the industry and he is first-rate family law attorney.Lianna attended the University of Nevada–Las Vegas and graduated with a B.S. in Biology and B.A. in Psychology. Prior to becoming an attorney, Ms. Urfalyan worked as a substitute teacher, which enabled her to have insights on how children cope with divorce and child custody matters.Ms. Urfalyan received her Juris Doctorate Degree from Southwestern Law School in 2017. During her time at Southwestern, she was awarded the CALI Excellence for the Future Award for Children and the Law, and the Witkin Award for Academic Excellence for Family Law Procedure and Practice. Additionally, during her law school career Ms. Urfalyan served as a Judicial Extern to the Honorable Robert Broadbelt III and the Honorable Amy Pellman. Upon graduation, Ms. Urfalyan was awarded the Wiley W. Manuel Certificate for Pro Bono Legal Services by the State Bar of California.In 2018, Ms. Urfalyan co-authored the Family Law Codex Manual, previously known as the Nuts and Bolts Manual, to assist new attorneys with specific statutes and case law at the Family Law Conference held in Bishop, California. Ms. Urfalyan is also fluent in Armenian.



EIN Presswire does not exercise editorial control over third-party content provided, uploaded, published, or distributed by users of EIN Presswire. We are a distributor, not a publisher, of 3rd party content. Such content may contain the views, opinions, statements, offers, and other material of the respective users, suppliers, participants, or authors.