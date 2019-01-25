/EIN News/ -- Dublin, Jan. 25, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Cryptococcosis Infection Drug Pipeline Study, H2 2018- Analysis of Phases, Companies, Mechansim, Trials, Current Status of Pipeline Drugs for Cryptococcosis" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.



Cryptococcosis Infection Drug Development Pipeline Study, H2 2018 is the latest infectious disease publication with comprehensive information of Cryptococcosis Infection pipeline products.



Disease Overview:



Cryptococcosis infection is spread through Clostridium tetani bacteria, which is present in the form of spores in the environment and develops as bacteria upon entering into human body. Painful muscle contractions are the primary symptom and the disease is also referred to as lockjaw' as jaw muscles are tightened in tetanus infected patient.



Different forms of tetanus include- general, local and cephalic tetanus. Sudden spasms of the vocal cords, fractures, infections, aspiration pneumonia are the major complications of the disease.



Despite low costs of treatment, tetanus is rapidly progressing infectious disease, causing mortality. Fourteen companies are currently developing vaccines and treatment options against tetanus infections. The companies in global tetanus pipeline include- Beijing Minhai Biotechnology Co Ltd, BIKEN Corporation, Biological E Ltd, Cadila Healthcare Ltd, Daiichi Sankyo Company, GC Pharma- Korea, GlaxoSmithKline Plc, Indian Immunologicals Ltd, LG Chem Ltd, Olymvax Biopharmaceuticals Inc, Panacea Biotec Ltd, Sanofi, Serum Institute of India Ltd and Wockhardt Ltd.



Report Description:



The Cryptococcosis Infection pipeline guide presents complete overview of drugs currently being developed for Cryptococcosis Infection. The pipeline review provides insights into different therapeutic candidates in preclinical, research, discovery, NDA/IND, pre registration, phase 1, phase 2, and phase 3 trials).



Drug development phase, current stage, mechanism of action, route of administration, orphan drug/ fast track/ other designations, drug class are provided for each of the Cryptococcosis Infection pipeline candidate.

Research and Development progress along with latest news related to each of the Cryptococcosis Infection pipeline candidates is included.



Major companies participating in therapeutic development of Cryptococcosis Infection are included in this pipeline report. Company wise pre-clinical and clinical products along with details of drug originator, co-developers/ licensors are provided.



Amid strong interest for cure of Cryptococcosis Infection from companies and institutes, the current research work serves as a reliable and comprehensive source of information of global Cryptococcosis Infection clinical and pre-clinical products.



The report assists in identifying potential upcoming companies and drugs in Cryptococcosis Infection pipeline market along with progress of each drug. It also enables users to formulate effective strategies to stay ahead of competition.



Information in the report is sourced from our proprietary platform, built through extensive primary and secondary research methodology. Data is presented in user friendly and ready to use format.



Scope of Cryptococcosis Infection pipeline report includes:

Panorama of Cryptococcosis Infection pipeline markets including statistics on therapeutic drugs and companies involved

Cryptococcosis Infection Pipeline candidates across various development phases including both pre-clinical, discovery and clinical stages are covered

Cryptococcosis Infection pipeline candidates across various Mechanism of Actions' are also presented in the study

Overview of companies participating in Cryptococcosis Infection pipeline with short introduction to their businesses and pipeline projects

For each pipeline candidate, drug overview, details of mechanism of Action (MOA), originator, co-developer and licensee are provided.

Research and Development progress and trial details, results wherever available, are also included in the pipeline study

The pipeline study provides information on all ongoing and active projects and also presents the recent news associated with Cryptococcosis Infection pipeline therapeutics

Key Topics Covered:



I. Key Findings



1. Companies Investing in Cryptococcosis Infection Pipeline include-

Number of Companies with Cryptococcosis Infection projects in pre-clinical Development-

Number of Companies with Cryptococcosis Infection projects in Clinical Development-

Cryptococcosis Infection Pipeline Companies based in Americas

Cryptococcosis Infection Pipeline Companies based in Europe

Cryptococcosis Infection Pipeline Companies based in Asia Pacific

Cryptococcosis Infection Pipeline Companies based in Rest of the World



2. Pipeline Candidates include-

Cryptococcosis Infection Pipeline Agents in pre- clinical/ Discovery stage of Development

Cryptococcosis Infection Pipeline Agents in Clinical Development stage

Cryptococcosis Infection Pipeline Therapeutic Compounds received special status

Mechanism of Action of most pipeline Drugs-

Small molecules among the Cryptococcosis Infection Pipeline agents



II. Insights into Cryptococcosis Infection Pipeline -



1. Disease Overview

Introduction to Cryptococcosis Infection

Symptoms and Causes of Cryptococcosis Infection

Treatment or Prevention Options for Cryptococcosis Infection

Other Details

2. Phase wise Pipeline Compounds

Cryptococcosis Infection Pipeline- Pre- Clinical/ Discovery stage Drugs

Cryptococcosis Infection Pipeline- Phase 1 stage Drugs

Cryptococcosis Infection Pipeline- Phase 2 stage Drugs

Cryptococcosis Infection Pipeline- Phase 3 stage Drugs

Cryptococcosis Infection Pipeline- Pre-Registration stage Drugs

3. Company wise Cryptococcosis Infection Pipeline Compounds

4. Cryptococcosis Infection Pipeline by Mechanism of Action



III. Cryptococcosis Infection Pipeline Compound Details

drug for Cryptococcosis

Mycobactovir

MAT2203

Novamycin

MYC-053

VIS-FNG

Drug Details



1. Snapshot

Name of the Therapeutic Agent

Originator

Developing Company

Co-Developer/ License Partner

Orphan Drug / Fast Track/ Designation

Development Phase

2. Drug Overview

3. Mechanism of Action

4. Current Status

5. Clinical Trial Details



IV. Cryptococcosis Infection Pipeline Company Briefs

Amtixbio Co Ltd

LTN Pharm

Matinas BioPharma

Novabiotics Ltd

TGV Therapeutics

Visterra Inc

V. Latest News and Developments in Global Cryptococcosis Infection Pipeline Market



VI. Appendix



