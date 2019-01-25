Global Smart Farming Markets, 2018-2025 - Opportunities for Plant, Livestock and Agricultural Equipment

/EIN News/ -- Dublin, Jan. 25, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Smart Farming - Opportunities for Plant, Livestock and Agricultural Equipment-Related Applications" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.





This report explores technological innovations in the agriculture landscape, encompassing three distinct categories:

Plant-related applications

Livestock-related applications

Machinery and equipment-related applications

After an extensive analysis of the main use cases and expected take-up rates, it takes a detailed look at how the players are positioned in each category.



The report further analyses the market dynamics and quantitative opportunities of each category and among the major geographical zones.

Key Topics Covered:



1. Executive summary

1.1. Key findings

1.2. Recommendations

1.2.1. Plant management

1.2.2. Livestock

1.2.3. Equipment and machinery applications



2. Key issues and medium-term industry perspectives

2.1. Opportunities

2.2. Threats



3. Plant-related applications

3.1. Main solutions

3.1.1. Hardware

3.1.2. Connectivity

3.1.3. Services, software and analytics

3.2. Market structure and adoption

3.2.1. Key players and their positioning on each market

3.2.2. Market adoption



4. Livestock-related applications

4.1. Main solutions

4.1.1. Hardware

4.1.2. Connectivity

4.1.3. Services, analytics, IA and big data

4.2. Market structure and adoption

4.2.1. Key players and their positioning on each market

4.2.2. Market adoption



5. Equipment-related applications

5.1. Main solutions

5.1.1. Hardware

5.1.2. Connectivity

5.1.3. Services and analytics

5.2. Market structure and adoption

5.2.1. Key players and their positioning on each market

5.2.2. Market adoption

5.2.3. Drivers and barriers



6. Market analysis

6.1. Market dynamics

6.1.1. Drivers

6.1.2. Barriers

6.2. International adoption

6.3. Market sizing



