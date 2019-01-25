Global Smart Farming Markets, 2018-2025 - Opportunities for Plant, Livestock and Agricultural Equipment
The "Smart Farming - Opportunities for Plant, Livestock and Agricultural Equipment-Related Applications" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.
This report explores technological innovations in the agriculture landscape, encompassing three distinct categories:
- Plant-related applications
- Livestock-related applications
- Machinery and equipment-related applications
After an extensive analysis of the main use cases and expected take-up rates, it takes a detailed look at how the players are positioned in each category.
The report further analyses the market dynamics and quantitative opportunities of each category and among the major geographical zones.
Key Topics Covered:
1. Executive summary
1.1. Key findings
1.2. Recommendations
1.2.1. Plant management
1.2.2. Livestock
1.2.3. Equipment and machinery applications
2. Key issues and medium-term industry perspectives
2.1. Opportunities
2.2. Threats
3. Plant-related applications
3.1. Main solutions
3.1.1. Hardware
3.1.2. Connectivity
3.1.3. Services, software and analytics
3.2. Market structure and adoption
3.2.1. Key players and their positioning on each market
3.2.2. Market adoption
4. Livestock-related applications
4.1. Main solutions
4.1.1. Hardware
4.1.2. Connectivity
4.1.3. Services, analytics, IA and big data
4.2. Market structure and adoption
4.2.1. Key players and their positioning on each market
4.2.2. Market adoption
5. Equipment-related applications
5.1. Main solutions
5.1.1. Hardware
5.1.2. Connectivity
5.1.3. Services and analytics
5.2. Market structure and adoption
5.2.1. Key players and their positioning on each market
5.2.2. Market adoption
5.2.3. Drivers and barriers
6. Market analysis
6.1. Market dynamics
6.1.1. Drivers
6.1.2. Barriers
6.2. International adoption
6.3. Market sizing
Companies Mentioned
- AfiMilk
- AGCO
- AIRINOV
- Allflex
- AquaSpy
- ARVALIS Institut du Vgtal
- Association for Unmanned Vehicle Systems International
- AT&T
- Bayer
- BeanIoT
- Blue River Technology
- Bosch
- Bosch Deepfield Robotics
- BouMatic
- Cainthus
- Cattle Watch
- China Mobile
- Claas
- Connecterra
- Copeeks
- CowManager
- CropX
- Dairymaster
- DeLaval
- Deutz-Fahr
- Digitanimal
- DJI
- DKE Data
- Exel Industries
- FARMSTAR
- Fiat Group
- Food and Agriculture Organization
- French Chambers of Agriculture
- Fruition Sciences
- Fullwood
- GEA Group
- Grimme
- Horsch
- IceRobotics
- Iridium
- IRSTEA
- itk
- Javelot
- John Deere
- Krone
- Kuhn
- Lely
- Lemken
- Libelium
- Luda.Farm
- Massey Ferguson
- Modbus
- Moocall
- Nao Technologies
- Nedap
- New Holland
- Orbital
- Oz
- Parrot
- Planet Labs
- Pttinger
- Quantified AG
- Quanturi Haytech
- Rauch
- SAC
- SAP
- SCR Dairy
- SDF
- Sensoterra
- Sentek Technologies
- Silent Herdsman
- SmartVineyard
- smaXtec
- Telefnica
- Terre-net Mdia
- Terres Inovia
- Verizon
- VINBOT
- Visio-Green Technologies
- Vital Herd
- Vodafone
- Weenat
For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/research/s879fl/global_smart?w=12
Research and Markets also offers Custom Research services providing focused, comprehensive and tailored research.
