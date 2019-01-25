Global and China HD Map Industry Report, 2018-2025 Featuring Map Giants - Here, TomTom, AutoNavi and Baidu Maps

/EIN News/ -- Dublin, Jan. 25, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Global and China HD Map Industry Report, 2018" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.



The global HD map market will be worth over $9 billion in 2025.



The autonomous driving industry is developing in leaps and bounds, facilitating the evolution of the HD map market. The more advanced autonomous driving is, the more accurate an HD map that will be required.



The HD map industry is now in its infancy, with key players including map providers, start-ups, autonomous driving chip vendors, Tier 1 suppliers, automakers and mobility service firms. They might benefit from co-operation to jointly boost the industry but they are competing fiercely. Those who are first to finish production of HD maps will rule the roost in the market. Players of all levels thus shun their counterparts in co-operation.



Map providers: they are generally grown from conventional navigation maps - dedicating themselves to collecting data to produce a base map for an HD map, updating data and rolling out total HD map solutions. Major players include Here, TomTom, Waymo, AutoNavi (Amap), NavInfo and Baidu Maps.



These map giants are now busy with data acquisition. Among them, Here, TomTom, AutoNavi and Baidu Maps have collected an average of more than 300,000 square kilometers apiece.



In China, map providers must acquire a Class A Digital Navigation Map Production Qualification, which means foreign firms are all ineligible to produce maps in China, so they often team up with local qualified peers.



Start-ups: they are currently a majority in the HD map market, providing map providers with crowdsourcing data, map updates, and software and hardware technologies for high-precision positioning. They can be direct providers of HD map solutions, as long as they get the qualification. For example, Momenta became the first start-up qualified for map production in late 2018, before which qualifiers were largely conventional map providers. So it is to be expected that issuing licenses to start-ups will be a trend in China.



Automakers and mobility service firms: as the end users of HD maps, they will not only offer HD map updates but help producers with crowdsourcing.



In the future, as finished HD map products are launched, data updates (often done by start-ups, chip vendors, automakers and mobility service firms) will be a focus, and crowdsourcing updates will grow in importance.

Key Topics Covered:



1. HD Map Industry

1.1 Definition and Basic Technology

1.2 Role of HD Map

1.2.1 Vehicle Positioning

1.2.2 Path Planning and Perception

1.2.3 Assistance Decision

1.3 HD Map-related Standards

1.3.1 Autonomous Driving Data Chain and Ecology

1.3.2 Autonomous Driving Data Chain Standard Setting

1.4 Production of HD Map

1.4.1 Production Process

1.4.2 Data Production of Static Map

1.4.3 Data Update of Dynamic Map

1.5 HD Map Industry Scale

1.6 HD Map Market Pattern

1.7 HD Map Collection Mileage of Major Companies

1.8 Challenges for Development of HD Map

1.9 Development Trend of HD Map



2. HD Map Support Technology and Data

2.1 HD Map Support Technology

2.2 HD Map Data Collection

2.3 Mobileye and HD Map

2.3.1 HD Map Technology

2.3.2 HD Map Business

2.3.3 Cost Cuts of Map Production & Maintenance

2.3.4 Latest Results of Data Acquisition

2.4 Bosch HD Technology

2.5 Qianxun SI

2.5.1 Autonomous Driving High Precision Positioning Solution

2.5.2 Telematics High Precision Positioning Solution

2.5.3 Space Time City Brain Project

2.5.4 Development Direction

2.6 Dynamic Map Planning

2.6.1 DMP Data Flow

2.6.2 DMP Data Architecture

2.6.3 Future Combination with QZSS

2.7 Yujing Car

2.8 GEO Technology

2.8.1 Development Plan

2.8.2 Core Advantages

2.8.3 Data Acquisition of HD Map



3. China Map Providers

3.1 AutoNavi (amap.com)

3.1.1 Hierarchical Acquisition System of HD Map

3.1.2 Data Acquisition Vehicles of HD Map

3.1.3 Technology Roadmap of HD Map

3.1.4 Integrated Solution Based on HD Map and High Precision Positioning

3.1.5 Camera-based Positioning Solution

3.2 Baidu Map

3.2.1 HD Map Business

3.2.2 Data Acquisition Vehicles of HD Map

3.2.3 Apollo HD Map File Structure

3.2.4 Apollo Real-time Relative Map

3.3 NavInfo

3.3.1 Development Course

3.3.2 Development Strategy

3.3.3 Global Customers

3.3.4 Telematics Business

3.3.5 Development Path of HD Map Business

3.3.6 Status Quo of HD Map

3.3.7 Technical Solutions to HD Map

3.3.8 Data Specifications for HD Map

3.4 Tencent Map

3.5 Leador

3.5.1 Navigation Data of HD Map

3.5.2 Map Service Platform

3.5.3 Big Data Production Platform

3.6 eMapgo Technologies

3.7 Careland

3.7.1 Operation

3.7.2 Core Competitiveness

3.7.3 HD Map Business

3.7.4 Release of the First Lane-level HD Navigation Map

3.8 Ditu Technology

3.9 Momenta

3.9.1 Development Course

3.9.2 Technical Route of HD Map

3.9.3 Commercial Strategies of HD Map

3.9.4 Cooperation between Momenta and ADI

3.10 Wuhan KOTEI Big Data Corporation

3.10.1 Development Course

3.10.2 HD Map Business

3.10.3 HD Map Products and Services



4. Foreign Map Providers

4.1 Here

4.1.1 Development Course

4.1.2 Layout in Automotive Field

4.1.3 HD Live Map

4.1.4 OTA Solution

4.1.5 Self-learning HD Map

4.1.6 OneMap

4.1.7 Expansion of HD Map

4.2 TomTom

4.2.1 Global Presence

4.2.2 Revenue

4.2.3 Revenue Structure

4.2.4 Automotive Business

4.2.5 Telematic Services

4.2.6 Map Development

4.2.7 Data Acquisition of HD Map

4.2.8 Drawing of HD Map

4.2.9 Layout and Expansion of HD Map

4.2.10 High-tech Satellite Navigation System

4.3 Google Map

4.3.1 Waymo HD Map Business

4.3.2 Waymo AD Hailing Service

4.4 Zenrin

4.5 Increment P



5. HD Map Startups

5.1 KuanDeng Technology

5.1.1 Technical Solutions

5.1.2 HD Map

5.1.3 Production of HD Map

5.2 Wayz.ai

5.3 DeepMotion

5.3.1 Features of HD Map

5.3.2 System Advantages

5.3.3 Technical Solution of HD Map

5.4 Dilu Technology

5.5 DeepMap

5.5.1 Fundraising and Products

5.5.2 Technical Solutions of 3D Map

5.5.3 HD Map Business

5.6 Civil Maps

5.6.1 Technical Solutions of 3D Map

5.6.2 Cooperation with Arm in Autonomous Driving Navigation and Positioning Solutions

5.6.3 Cooperation with Renovo

5.7 Ushr

5.7.1 Ushr's HD Map Is Applied in Cadillac Super Cruise

5.7.2 HD Map Business

5.8 Mapbox

5.8.1 Development Course

5.8.2 Types of HD Map

5.8.3 Data Acquisition?of HD Map

5.9 lvl 5

5.9.1 HD Map Drawing Scheme

5.9.2 Three Levels of lvl 5 HD Map

5.9.3 HD Map Business

5.10 Carmera

5.10.1 Partners and Cooperative Projects

5.10.2 Autonomous Driving 3D Map Solutions

5.11 TrafficData

5.11.1 Four Major Products

5.11.2 HD Map Business

5.11.3 Production of HD Map



6. Industry Standard Organizations

6.1 HD Map-related Standards

6.2 NDS

6.3 ADASIS

6.4 SENSORIS

6.5 OpenDrive

6.6 CAICV HD MAP WG



For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/research/rcz3zf/global_and_china?w=12

Research and Markets also offers Custom Research services providing focused, comprehensive and tailored research.

CONTACT: ResearchAndMarkets.com Laura Wood, Senior Press Manager press@researchandmarkets.com For E.S.T Office Hours Call 1-917-300-0470 For U.S./CAN Toll Free Call 1-800-526-8630 For GMT Office Hours Call +353-1-416-8900 Related Topics: Global Positioning Systems Software



EIN Presswire does not exercise editorial control over third-party content provided, uploaded, published, or distributed by users of EIN Presswire. We are a distributor, not a publisher, of 3rd party content. Such content may contain the views, opinions, statements, offers, and other material of the respective users, suppliers, participants, or authors.