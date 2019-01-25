Global HIV Competitor Landscape Report 2018: Analysis of Current & Potential Future Product Positioning
"Competitor Landscape: HIV", briefings contain evaluations of ongoing development activities within the Human Immunodeficiency Virus (HIV) disease market, together with analysis of current & potential future product positioning.
Key Highlights from the report
- Doravirine (approved in the US in Aug 2018) provides a tolerable NNRTI option with a high barrier to resistance, and is expected be used as part of multi-pill triple combinations where it may replace older NNRTIs.
- If approved, ibalizumab would be the first biologic and first long-acting HIV drug in the EU, and would provide an option for patients with multidrug-resistant HIV infection which represents a population with a high unmet need.
- While Frontier Biotech received China approval for albuvirtide for the treatment of HIV in Jun 2018, its FDA approved IND for a Phase II trial of albuvirtide + 3BNC117 is the first indication of clinical activity in the US.
Competitor Landscape: Human Immunodeficiency Virus (HIV) report comprises five key sections.
Executive Summary: Contains analysis of key market events that have occurred during the previous month and which have impacted the HIV landscape.
Landscape Updates
- Order of Entry' analysis, detailing timeline forecasts for each drug in Phase II development or higher.
- Timeline forecasts for each approved product's lifecycle management initiatives.
- Market Entry' & Direction of Travel' positioning analysis for pipeline & currently approved therapies.
Pipeline Landscape
- An overview of pipeline candidates, containing snapshots of current development status.
- Expected drug-specific events & milestones until YE 2021.
Approved Product Landscape: An overview of approved drugs, containing snapshots of current development status.
Appendix
- Current early stage HIV pipeline & candidate Watch List'.
- Timeline assumptions, including standard assumptions & drug-specific assumptions.
Scope
- The briefing is based on Sociable Pharma's analysis of clinical trial data from company announcements (press releases, earnings calls) and clinical trial databases (clinicaltrials.gov)
- Sociable Pharma applies disease & drug specific assumptions in order to forecast US & EU approvals for drugs in Phase II development, or higher - these are outlined in the report Appendix
- Forecasts are presented in pipeline forecast figures & detailed tables
- Market Entry' & Direction of Travel' positioning analysis for pipeline & currently approved therapies is also provided.
Reasons to Buy
- Provides details on forecast US & EU approvals for pipeline drugs in Phase II development or higher
- Includes potential positioning strategies that companies may adopt for their novel assets once they are approved & launched in the market
- Reviews ongoing lifecycle management strategies for existing players in the market
- A detailed methodology allows you to understand the forecast assumptions made, enabling cross comparison with your own internal forecasts.
Key Topics Covered:
- Introduction to Sociable Pharma's HIV Competitor Landscape'
- Executive Summary
- Key Events & Landscape Updates
- Updated Milestones
- Landscape Updates
- Order of Entry
- Key Competitor Market Entry Strategies
- Lifecycle Development
- Key Competitor Direction of Travel'
- Pipeline Landscape
- Pipeline Summary
- Events & Milestones: 2018-19
- Approved Product Development Landscape
- Lifecycle Development
- Appendix
Companies Mentioned
- AbiVax
- Aphios
- Argos Therapeutics
- Bionor
- Biotron
- Bristol-Myers Squibb
- CSL Behring
- CytoDyn
- EnzoBiochem
- FIT Biotech
- Frontier Biotech
- Gilead
- GlaxoSmithKline
- ID Pharma
- Immune Response BioPharma
- Immune System Regulation
- InnaVirVax
- Inovio
- Janssen
- Kanglin Biotech
- MacroGenics
- Merck & Co
- Mologen
- PaxVax
- Sangamo
- Sumagen
- TaiMed Biologics
- Takeda
- Theravectys
- Tobira
- United BioPharma
- ViiV
- Viriom
