Global HIV Competitor Landscape Report 2018: Analysis of Current & Potential Future Product Positioning

"Competitor Landscape: HIV", briefings contain evaluations of ongoing development activities within the Human Immunodeficiency Virus (HIV) disease market, together with analysis of current & potential future product positioning.

Key Highlights from the report

  • Doravirine (approved in the US in Aug 2018) provides a tolerable NNRTI option with a high barrier to resistance, and is expected be used as part of multi-pill triple combinations where it may replace older NNRTIs.
  • If approved, ibalizumab would be the first biologic and first long-acting HIV drug in the EU, and would provide an option for patients with multidrug-resistant HIV infection which represents a population with a high unmet need.
  • While Frontier Biotech received China approval for albuvirtide for the treatment of HIV in Jun 2018, its FDA approved IND for a Phase II trial of albuvirtide + 3BNC117 is the first indication of clinical activity in the US.

Competitor Landscape: Human Immunodeficiency Virus (HIV) report comprises five key sections.

Executive Summary: Contains analysis of key market events that have occurred during the previous month and which have impacted the HIV landscape.

Landscape Updates

  • Order of Entry' analysis, detailing timeline forecasts for each drug in Phase II development or higher.
  • Timeline forecasts for each approved product's lifecycle management initiatives.
  • Market Entry' & Direction of Travel' positioning analysis for pipeline & currently approved therapies.

Pipeline Landscape

  • An overview of pipeline candidates, containing snapshots of current development status.
  • Expected drug-specific events & milestones until YE 2021.

Approved Product Landscape: An overview of approved drugs, containing snapshots of current development status.

Appendix

  • Current early stage HIV pipeline & candidate Watch List'.
  • Timeline assumptions, including standard assumptions & drug-specific assumptions.

Scope

  • The briefing is based on Sociable Pharma's analysis of clinical trial data from company announcements (press releases, earnings calls) and clinical trial databases (clinicaltrials.gov)
  • Sociable Pharma applies disease & drug specific assumptions in order to forecast US & EU approvals for drugs in Phase II development, or higher - these are outlined in the report Appendix
  • Forecasts are presented in pipeline forecast figures & detailed tables
  • Market Entry' & Direction of Travel' positioning analysis for pipeline & currently approved therapies is also provided.

Reasons to Buy

  • Provides details on forecast US & EU approvals for pipeline drugs in Phase II development or higher
  • Includes potential positioning strategies that companies may adopt for their novel assets once they are approved & launched in the market
  • Reviews ongoing lifecycle management strategies for existing players in the market
  • A detailed methodology allows you to understand the forecast assumptions made, enabling cross comparison with your own internal forecasts.

Key Topics Covered:

  1. Introduction to Sociable Pharma's HIV Competitor Landscape'
  2. Executive Summary
  3. Key Events & Landscape Updates
  4. Updated Milestones
  5. Landscape Updates
  6. Order of Entry
  7. Key Competitor Market Entry Strategies
  8. Lifecycle Development
  9. Key Competitor Direction of Travel'
  10. Pipeline Landscape
  11. Pipeline Summary
  12. Events & Milestones: 2018-19
  13. Approved Product Development Landscape
  14. Lifecycle Development
  15. Appendix

Companies Mentioned

  • AbiVax
  • Aphios
  • Argos Therapeutics
  • Bionor
  • Biotron
  • Bristol-Myers Squibb
  • CSL Behring
  • CytoDyn
  • EnzoBiochem
  • FIT Biotech
  • Frontier Biotech
  • Gilead
  • GlaxoSmithKline
  • ID Pharma
  • Immune Response BioPharma
  • Immune System Regulation
  • InnaVirVax
  • Inovio
  • Janssen
  • Kanglin Biotech
  • MacroGenics
  • Merck & Co
  • Mologen
  • PaxVax
  • Sangamo
  • Sumagen
  • TaiMed Biologics
  • Takeda
  • Theravectys
  • Tobira
  • United BioPharma
  • ViiV
  • Viriom

