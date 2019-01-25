Stonehill to Facilitate Design Thinking Workshop at the Greater Tampa Chamber of Commerce

Stonehill announced today that its CEO, Doug Pace, has been selected to facilitate a design thinking workshop at the Greater Tampa Chamber of Commerce.

TAMPA, FLORIDA, UNITED STATES, January 25, 2019 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Stonehill announced today that its CEO, Doug Pace, has been selected to facilitate a design thinking workshop at the Greater Tampa Chamber of Commerce. Design Thinking is a unique methodology that uses human centered design and data driven insights to create unforgettable customer experiences and solve wicked problems. The purpose of the workshop is to introduce some of Tampa Bay’s most innovative business leaders to the principles of design thinking and explore the need for the mindset within the experience-based economy. Attendees will be provided instruction on the principles of the mindset and be immersed in a hands-on exercise where they will actively use design thinking to solve a common challenge.

The workshop is being produced as part of the Greater Tampa Chamber of Commerce’s Competitive Edge Series. The Competitive Edge Series is the premier educational program of the Chamber and provides professional development opportunities for members to learn new skill sets. The title of the workshop is Design Thinking: The Driving Force Behind the World’s Most innovative Companies. It will take place on February 20, 2019 at the Greater Tampa Chamber of Commerce’s office.

Doug Pace is a recognized expert and speaker on design thinking and customer experience. His insights and ideas have helped companies across the globe to innovate, optimize performance, and grow revenue. Mr. Pace has been recognized by Consulting Magazine as one of the most Influential Consultants in the United States, as a finalist for the United States Chamber of Commerce Emerging Business of the Year, and as a finalist for the Greater Tampa Chamber of Commerce Startup of the Year.

“I am honored to be asked to facilitate this workshop,” said Doug Pace, President and CEO of Stonehill. “The Greater Tampa Chamber of Commerce is one of the premier business organizations in Tampa Bay.”

About Stonehill

Stonehill is a strategy and innovation consultancy. As recognized experts in Design Thinking, Customer Experience, and Business Intelligence, Stonehill helps companies to identify opportunities, create change, and accelerate growth. Our teams consist of an innovative blend of creative, strategy, technology, and change management experts, giving us the ability to unite the functional silos of business in the common objective of creating differentiated customer experiences. Stonehill has been recognized by the Greater Tampa Chamber of Commerce as a finalist for Startup of the year, the US Chamber of Commerce as a Finalist for Emerging Business of the Year, Great Agencies as one of the Top Business Intelligence Consultants in the United States, and CIO Review Magazine as one of the 20 Most Promising Performance Management Providers.



