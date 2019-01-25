PARP Inhibitors in Oncology, 2018 Research Report: Efficacy and Safety Comparisons for Approved Products, Current and Future Indications, and Research and Development Strategies

/EIN News/ -- Dublin, Jan. 25, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "PARP Inhibitors in Oncology" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.



"PARP Inhibitors in Oncology", covers the management of PARP inhibitors in the US, Europe, and Asia, focusing on efficacy and safety comparisons for approved products, current and future indications, and research and development strategies.



Poly (ADP-ribose) polymerase (PARP) enzymes play important roles in the repair of single-strand breaks (SSBs) in DNA. SSBs occur from environmental agents, spontaneous DNA bond disruption, or normal DNA metabolism. PARP1 binds to DNA following SSB and recruits other enzymes to repair the DNA damage.



Since hitting the market in 2015, drugs that target poly (ADP-ribose) polymerase (PARP) have transformed the clinical management of cancers harboring BRCA-mutations. There are three approved PARP inhibitors and five pipeline therapies in Phase II and Phase III clinical development. While the majority of trials are focused on ovarian and breast cancer, makers of pipeline therapies are seeing a saturated market and turning towards prostate, pancreatic, and other cancers.



As more PARP inhibitors have been commercialized, drug developers are turning their attention towards broadening drug labels and exploring combination strategies. With greater emphasis being placed on combinations with PD-1/PD-L1 inhibitors in breast cancer, as well as combinations with chemotherapy in ovarian, breast, prostate, and other cancers.



Scope



Overview of PARP Inhibitors in Oncology: Background, mechanism of action, and clinical development of PARP inhibitors.

Epidemiology Analysis: Which current and future disease spaces are relevant to PARP inhibitors.

Marketed PARP Inhibitors: How the currently approved PARP inhibitors compare.

Pipeline Assessment in the 8MM: What are the pipeline PARP inhibitor products in development in oncology.

Key Players: What companies are developing PARP inhibitors in oncology.

Research and Development Strategies: How are PARP inhibitor clinical trials being designed, and what combination strategies are being explored in the US, Europe, and Asia.

Pricing, Reimbursement, and Regulatory Strategies: What current and future challenges face PARP inhibitors from a payer's perspective.

Key Topics Covered:



1. Preface

1.1 Table of Contents

1.2 Abbreviations

1.3 Related Reports

1.4 Upcoming Related Reports



2. Executive Summary

2.1 Key Findings

2.2 KOL Insight on PARP Inhibitor Competitive Landscape



3. Overview - PARP Inhibitors

3.1 The Role of PARP in DNA Repair

3.2 Mechanism of PARP Inhibitors in Cancer

3.3 History of PARP Inhibitor Clinical Development

3.4 PARP Inhibitors in Ovarian Cancer

3.5 PARP Inhibitors in Breast Cancer

3.6 PARP Inhibitors in Prostate Cancer

3.7 PARP Inhibitors in Pancreatic Cancer

3.8 PARP Inhibitors in Other Cancers

3.9 PARP Inhibitor Resistance and Long-Term Effects



4. Epidemiology Analysis

4.1 Epidemiology Analysis - Ovarian Cancer

4.2 Epidemiology Analysis - Breast Cancer

4.3 Epidemiology Analysis - Prostate Cancer

4.4 Epidemiology Analysis - Pancreatic Cancer

4.5 Epidemiology Analysis - Gastric Cancer



5. Marketed PARP Inhibitors

5.1 Timeline of PARP Inhibitors Clinical Development in the 8MM

5.2 Currently Marketed PARP Inhibitors in Oncology

5.3 KOL Input on Marketed PARP Inhibitors



6. Pipeline Assessment in the 8MM

6.1 Assessment of Ongoing Trials of Marketed PARP Inhibitors

6.2 Talazoparib (Pfizer)

6.3 Veliparib (AbbVie)

6.4 Pamiparib (BeiGene)

6.5 2X-121 (Oncology Venture)

6.6 Fluzoparib (Jiangsu Hengrui Medicine Co.)

6.7 PARP Trapping

6.8 KOL Input on Pipeline PARP Inhibitors



7. Key Players

7.1 Companies Developing PARP Inhibitors in Oncology

7.2 Analysis of the Company Portfolio Gap in PARP Inhibitors

7.3 KOL Input on Key Players



8. Clinical Trials Mapping and Design

8.1 Ongoing Clinical Trials of PARP Inhibitors Pipeline

8.2 KOL Input on Challenges in PARP Inhibitor Clinical Trial Design



9. Combination Strategies with PARP Inhibitors

9.1 Overview of Clinical Trials of PARP Inhibitors as Combination Therapy

9.2 Combination Strategy of PARP Inhibitors with Immunooncology

9.3 Combination Strategy of PARP Inhibitors with Angiogenesis Inhibitors

9.4 Combination Strategy of PARP Inhibitors with Chemotherapy

9.5 Combination Strategy of PARP Inhibitors with Other Drugs



10. Pricing, Reimbursement, and Regulatory Strategy

10.1 Current Strategies for Oncology Products

10.2 Differentiating Between Lynparza, Rubraca, and Zejula

10.3 Future PARP Inhibitors

10.4 PARP Inhibitor Challenges from US/UK Payers' Perspective



11. Market Outlook and Future Use

11.1 Market Outlook

11.2 Anticipated Key Events in PARP Inhibitors

11.3 Future Uses of PARP Inhibitors in Oncology



12. Appendix



Companies Mentioned



AbbVie

AstraZeneca

BeiGene

Clovis Oncology

Jiangsu Hengrui Medicine Co.

Merck

Nerviano Medical Sciences

Oncology Venture

Pfizer

Sanofi

SyntheX

Tesaro

