Immuno-oncology Development Trends and Opportunities, 2018 Research Report - Emerging Indications and Clinical Targets, and Novel Combination Strategies

"Immuno-oncology Development Trends and Opportunities", report provides an overview of current clinical development trends for Immuno-Oncology (IO) within the 8MM (France, Germany, Italy, Spain, UK, US, Japan, China), including a history of recent approvals, indications currently being explored for Immuno-Oncology (IO) agents of all modalities, targets being selected for Immuno-Oncology (IO) therapies, and combination strategies being investigated for approved Immuno-Oncology (IO) agents.



In addition, the report provides disease overviews, epidemiology, current recommended treatment regimens and Immuno-Oncology (IO) approvals, and Immuno-Oncology (IO) clinical trial trends for 17 indications identified on the basis of representing the largest commercial opportunities for Immuno-Oncology (IO) agents. Clinical trial trends analyze ongoing trials by sponsor type and modality, as well as ongoing combination trials for approved Immuno-Oncology (IO) therapies.



Immuno-Oncology (IO) is the treatment of cancer with therapies that stimulate or suppress the body's own immune system. Several distinct modalities of IO therapy exist, including bispecific T-cell engaging monoclonal antibodies, cellular immunotherapy and adoptive cellular therapy, cancer vaccines, checkpoint modulating monoclonal antibodies, and oncolytic viruses.



Quotes from 13 US-, 5EU-, and Japan-based key opinion leaders

Summary of IO product definitions and classifications

Overview of development opportunities for IO agents across indications, including emerging indications and clinical targets, and novel combination strategies

Outline of 17 key indications for IO agents, including current EU and US guideline recommendations, IO's current place in the treatment algorithm, and a review of ongoing clinical trials

Key Topics Covered:



1. Preface

1.1 Related Reports

1.2 Upcoming Reports

1.3 Abbreviations



2. Executive Summary



3. Introduction

3.1 Immuno-oncology Overview

3.2 IO Product Definition and Classification

3.3 Report Structure

3.4 Key Indications for IO Agents



4. Development Opportunities for IO Agents

4.1 Timeline of Recent IO Approvals in the 8MM

4.2 Clinical Development of IO Agents Across Indications

4.2.1 IO Agents in Development by MOA and by Indication

4.2.2 Ongoing Clinical Trials by Sponsor Type

4.2.3 Key and Emerging Indications for Checkpoint Modulators

4.2.4 Key and Emerging Indications for Bispecific Antibodies

4.2.5 Key and Emerging Indications for Cancer Vaccines

4.2.6 Key and Emerging Indications for Cell Therapies

4.2.7 Key and Emerging Indications for Oncolytic Viruses

4.3 Combinations of Approved IO Agents

4.4 Clinical Targets and Predictive Biomarkers for IO Agents

4.4.1 Clinical Targets for Checkpoint Modulators

4.4.2 Clinical Targets for Bispecific Antibodies

4.4.3 Clinical Targets for Cell Therapies

4.4.4 Predictive Biomarkers for IO Agents



5. Acute Lymphoblastic Leukemia (ALL)

5.1 Disease Overview and Epidemiology

5.2 Current Treatment Guidelines and IO Approvals for ALL

5.3 Clinical Trial Activity in ALL

5.4 IO Marketed Product Lifecycle Development in ALL



6. Bladder Cancer

6.1 Disease Overview and Epidemiology

6.2 Current Treatment Guidelines and IO Approvals for Bladder Cancer

6.3 Clinical Trial Activity in Bladder Cancer

6.4 IO Marketed Product Lifecycle Development in Bladder Cancer



7. Breast Cancer

7.1 Disease Overview and Epidemiology

7.2 Current Treatment Guidelines and IO Approvals for Breast Cancer

7.3 Clinical Trial Activity in Breast Cancer



8. Chronic Lymphocytic Leukemia (CLL)

8.1 Disease Overview and Epidemiology

8.2 Current Treatment Guidelines and IO Approvals for CLL

8.3 Clinical Trial Activity in CLL



9. Colorectal Cancer

9.1 Disease Overview and Epidemiology

9.2 Current Treatment Guidelines and IO Approvals for Colorectal Cancer

9.3 Clinical Trial Activity in Colorectal Cancer

9.4 IO Marketed Product Lifecycle Development in Colorectal Cancer



10. Gastric and Gastroesophageal Cancer (GA/GEJAC)

10.1 Disease Overview and Epidemiology

10.2 Current Treatment Guidelines and IO Approvals for GA/GEJAC

10.3 Clinical Trial Activity in GA/GEJAC

10.4 IO Marketed Product Lifecycle Development in GA/GEJAC



11. Glioblastoma

11.1 Disease Overview and Epidemiology

11.2 Current Treatment Guidelines and IO Approvals for Glioblastoma

11.3 Clinical Trial Activity in Glioblastoma



12. Head and Neck Cancer

12.1 Disease Overview and Epidemiology

12.2 Current Treatment Guidelines and IO Approvals for Head and Neck Cancer

12.3 Clinical Trial Activity in Head and Neck Cancer

12.4 IO Marketed Product Lifecycle Development in Head and Neck Cancer



13. Hepatocellular Carcinoma (HCC)

13.1 Disease Overview and Epidemiology

13.2 Current Treatment Guidelines and IO Approvals for HCC

13.3 Clinical Trial Activity in HCC

13.4 IO Marketed Product Lifecycle Development in HCC



14. Melanoma

14.1 Disease Overview and Epidemiology

14.2 Current Treatment Guidelines and IO Approvals for Melanoma

14.3 Clinical Trial Activity in Melanoma

14.4 IO Marketed Product Lifecycle Development in Melanoma



15. Multiple Myeloma

15.1 Disease Overview and Epidemiology

15.2 Current Treatment Guidelines and IO Approvals in Multiple Myeloma

15.3 Clinical Trial Activity in Multiple Myeloma



16. Non-Hodgkin Lymphoma (NHL)

16.1 Disease Overview and Epidemiology

16.2 Current Treatment Guidelines and IO Approvals for NHL

16.3 Clinical Trial Activity in NHL

16.4 IO Marketed Product Lifecycle Development in NHL



17. Non-Small Cell Lung Cancer (NSCLC)

17.1 Disease Overview and Epidemiology

17.2 Current Treatment Guidelines and IO Approvals for NSCLC

17.3 Clinical Trial Activity in NSCLC

17.4 IO Marketed Product Lifecycle Development in NSCLC



18. Ovarian Cancer

18.1 Disease Overview and Epidemiology

18.2 Current Treatment Guidelines and IO Approvals for Ovarian Cancer

18.3 Clinical Trial Activity in Ovarian Cancer



19. Pancreatic Cancer

19.1 Disease Overview and Epidemiology

19.2 Current Treatment Guidelines and IO Approvals for Pancreatic Cancer

19.3 Clinical Trial Activity in Pancreatic Cancer



20. Prostate Cancer

20.1 Disease Overview and Epidemiology

20.2 Current Treatment Guidelines and IO Approvals for Prostate Cancer

20.3 Clinical Trial Activity in Prostate Cancer

20.4 IO Marketed Product Lifecycle Development in Prostate Cancer



21. Renal Cell Carcinoma (RCC)

21.1 Disease Overview and Epidemiology

21.2 Current Treatment Guidelines and IO Approvals for RCC

21.3 Clinical Trial Activity in RCC

21.4 IO Marketed Product Lifecycle Development in Multiple Myeloma



22. Appendix



Companies Mentioned



Amgen

AstraZeneca

Bristol-Myers Squibb

Dendreon Pharmaceuticals

F. Hoffmann-La Roche

Gilead Sciences

Medac Pharma

Merck & Co.

Merck KGaA

Northwest Biotherapeutics

Novartis

Pfizer

Regeneron Pharmaceuticals

Sanofi

Shanghai Sunway Biotech

Shire Pharmaceuticals

