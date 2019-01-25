Iconic Brands Announces International Distribution Deal for Bellissima Prosecco and Bella Sprizz -- Servicing China, Australia, Hong Kong, New Zealand and More!

/EIN News/ -- AMITYVILLE, NY, Jan. 25, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- via NEWMEDIAWIRE -- Iconic Brands, Inc. (OTC PINK: ICNBD) is pleased to announce that the company has entered into an International distribution agreement with Infinity Wholesale Worldwide PTE LTD, to distribute the full line of Bellissima Prosecco and Sparkling Wine, as well as the Bella Sprizz line of Aperitifs.



This agreement covers Australia and its Territories, New Zealand, The Pacific Islands, South East Asia, China, Indonesia, Singapore, Thailand, Taiwan, Hong Kong, India, Sri Lanka, Malta, and the UAE.

Mr. Richard DeCicco, CEO, commented, “This is a significant development for our brand, and we look forward to supporting these international markets. We continue to build the brand portfolio and making our products available to a global consumer is pivotal.”

About Iconic Brands, Inc.

Iconic Brands Inc. ("Iconic") is a beverage company with the highest expertise of developing, from inception to completion, alcoholic beverages for itself and third parties. Iconic Brands markets and places products into national distribution through long standing industry relationships. Iconic is a leader in "Celebrity Branding" of beverages, procuring superior and unique products from around the world and branding its products with internationally recognized celebrities. Currently offering Bivi Vodka, www.BiviVodka.com and Bellissima Prosecco, www.BellissimaProsecco.com . Iconic Brands is a developer of private label spirits for established chains and brands both domestically and Internationally. Under the newly formed subsidiary, Hempology Inc., Iconic Brands is, to the extent the law allows, developing liquor based products infused with Hemp and CBD.

Please visit our website and follow us on twitter @BellissimabyCB and on Instagram @BellissimaProsecco: View Christie’s appearance schedule which we will continue to update, and great new recipes; www.bellissimaprosecco.com

Forward-Looking Statements

This press release may contain forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. These statements relate to future events or our future financial performance. In some cases, you can identify forward-looking statements by terminology including "could", "may", "will", "should", "expect", "plan", "anticipate", "believe", "estimate", "predict", "potential" and the negative of these terms or other comparable terminology. While these forward-looking statements, and any assumptions upon which they are based, are made in good faith and reflect our current judgment regarding the direction of our business, actual results will almost always vary, sometimes materially, from any estimates, predictions, projections, assumptions or other future performance suggested in this report. Except as required by applicable law, we do not intend to update any of the forward-looking statements so as to conform these statements to actual results. Investors should refer to the risks disclosed in the Company's reports filed from time to time with the Securities and Exchange Commission and available at www.sec.gov.

Iconic Brands, Inc.: Info@IconicBrandsUSA.com



EIN Presswire does not exercise editorial control over third-party content provided, uploaded, published, or distributed by users of EIN Presswire. We are a distributor, not a publisher, of 3rd party content. Such content may contain the views, opinions, statements, offers, and other material of the respective users, suppliers, participants, or authors.