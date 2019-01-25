Domo Named A Winner in Dresner Advisory Services’ 2018 Wisdom of Crowds® Technology Innovation Awards for the Second Consecutive Year

SILICON SLOPES, Utah, Jan. 25, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Domo ® (NASDAQ: DOMO ), provider of the leading cloud-based operating system for business, today announced it has been named a winner in the Dresner Advisory Services’ 2018 Technology Innovation Awards, which recognizes the top-ranked vendors in Dresner’s Wisdom of Crowds® series of thematic market studies. Dresner’s market studies are based on data collected from end users and provide a real-world perspective on various technical capabilities of vendors.



/EIN News/ -- Domo is receiving this award for leadership in the 2018 Collective Insights® Market Study , Cloud Computing and Business Intelligence (BI) Market Study , and IoT Intelligence® Market Study.

“The Technology Innovation Awards recognize the most comprehensive solutions in key technology areas as covered in our annual research,” said Howard Dresner, founder and chief research officer at Dresner Advisory Services. “We congratulate Domo for being named a Technology Innovation winner in our 2018 Wisdom of Crowds® series of research.”

About Dresner Advisory Services

Dresner Advisory Services was formed by Howard Dresner, an independent analyst, author, lecturer, and business adviser. Dresner Advisory Services, LLC focuses on creating and sharing thought leadership for Business Intelligence (BI) and related areas.

Wisdom of Crowds® research is based on data collected on usage and deployment trends, products, and vendors. Users in all roles and throughout all industries contributed to provide a complete view of realities, plans, and perceptions of the market.

About Domo

Domo’s mission is to be the operating system for business, digitally connecting all your people, your data and your systems, empowering them to collaborate better, make better decisions and be more efficient, right from their phones. Domo works with many of the world’s leading and most progressive brands across multiple industries including retail, media and entertainment, manufacturing, finance and more. For more information about Domo (Nasdaq: DOMO), visit www.domo.com . You can also follow Domo on Twitter , Facebook and LinkedIn .

