Global Crohn's Disease Dynamic Market Forecast to 2026: Sales will Increase to $13.8 Billion at a CAGR of 4.4%

2016 sales for the Crohn’s disease market is estimated to be approximately $9.0 billion across the 7MM, encompassing the US, the five major European Union countries (5EU: France, Germany, Italy, Spain, and UK), and Japan. Based on insights gathered from key opinion leaders, it is anticipated that the pipeline drugs for Crohn’d disease will impact the treatment landscape.



Crohn’s disease is a form of inflammatory bowel disease, which is comprised of two chronic autoimmune diseases that cause intestinal inflammation: Crohn's disease and ulcerative colitis. In Crohn’s disease, chronic inflammation may affect any part of the gastrointestinal tract from the mouth to the anal area; however, Crohn’s disease occurs most commonly in the lower part of the small intestine (ileum) and in the large intestine. The pathophysiology of Crohn’s disease is complex, as the disease is characterized by recurring flares that evolve along with periods of inactivity and remission.



By the end of the forecast period in 2026, sales will increase to $13.8 billion at a compound annual growth rate of 4.4%. This growth will be driven by continued strong uptake of Johnson & Johnson’s interleukin 12/23 (IL-12/23) inhibitor Stelara in addition to the anticipated launches of IL-23 inhibitors, anti-integrin therapies, and novel oral therapies, which will provide more treatment options for physicians to choose from.



Major barriers to the growth of the Crohn’s disease market during the forecasted years include patent expiries of key biologics will cause decreases in sales due to the launch of biosimilars and subsequent brand erosion, such as J&J’s Remicade and AbbVie’s Humira; pricing pressures and reimbursement issues; and the challenging environment for new market entrants given the established biologics market in Crohn’s disease.



Increased Competition for Phase III Oral Small Molecules

Anti-interleukin Therapies to Drive Growth in the Crohn’s Disease Market

Stem Cell Therapies to Fulfill an Unmet Need in a Niche Patient Population

Timeline of market-impacting events

Key clinical trial landscape updates

Detailed analysis of the most impactful events, including new primary research to gain Key Opinion Leader perspective

Overview of updates to the forecast model based on anticipated future impact of events

Forward-looking events calendar listing expected key updates to the Crohn’s disease competitive space through March 2019

Regulatory filings

Approval decisions

Pricing changes

Patent litigation

Clinical trial data announcements

Clinical trial failures

Clinical trial timeline updates.

1. Forecasting Service Overview



2. Executive Summary

2.1 Key Updates to Crohn's Disease Market Dynamics

2.2 Key Events in Update

2.3 Updates to Pipeline Competitive Assessment

3. Event 1: Increased Competition for Phase III Oral Small Molecules

3.1 Key Updates to Oral Small Molecule Market Dynamics

3.2 Initiation of Phase III Trials for AbbVie's Upadacitinib

3.3 What Do Physicians Think?

3.4 Initiation of Global Development Program for Ozanimod

3.5 What Do Physicians Think?

3.6 Positive Top-Line Results Show Promise for RHB-104

3.7 Summary

4. Event 2: Anti-interleukin Therapies to Drive Growth in the Crohn's Disease Market

4.1 Key Updates to Anti-interleukin Inhibitor Market Dynamics

4.2 AbbVie Expands Potential Patient Population with New Phase III Studies for Risankizumab

4.3 J&J Places Pressure on AbbVie with an Accelerated Development Program for Its IL-23 Inhibitor

4.4 What Do Physicians Think?

4.5 Summary

5. Event 3: Stem Cell Therapies to Fulfill an Unmet Need in a Niche Patient Population

5.1 Key Updates to Stem Cell Therapy Market Dynamics

5.2 Alofisel to Fill a Clinical Unmet Need for a Niche Patient Population

5.3 Potential for Prochymal to Show a Sustained Effect, But More Data Needed

5.4 What Do Physicians Think?

5.5 Summary

6. Events Calendar

AbbVie

Celgene

Galapagos

Genentech

Gilead

Johnson & Johnson

Mesoblast

RedHill Biopharma

Shire

Takeda

TiGenix

UCB

