$1.2 Billion Million Amyotrophic Lateral Sclerosis Market 2018 - Opportunity Analysis and Forecast to 2027

/EIN News/ -- Dublin, Jan. 25, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Amyotrophic Lateral Sclerosis: Opportunity Analysis and Forecast to 2027" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.



Amyotrophic Lateral Sclerosis (ALS) drug sales in 2017 were approximately $187M across the seven major markets - the US, 5EU (France, Germany, Italy, Spain and the UK), and Japan. Over the 10-year forecast period, the market is expected to grow to $1.2B at a CAGR of 19.4%. This growth will be driven by the launch of six late-stage pipeline products. Currently, the highest-selling drug in the market is Mitsubishi's Radicava (edaravone).



Amyotrophic Lateral Sclerosis (ALS) is a motor neuron degenerative disease which affects both upper motor neurons (UMN) and lower motor neurons (LMN). It is a progressive disease, with patients becoming increasingly dependent on carers and physicians as time from onset increases, and ultimately, it is fatal. ALS can be split into two origins, hereditary - which is known as FALS (Familial ALS) or idiopathic - known as SALS (sporadic ALS).



The major drivers of growth in the Amyotrophic Lateral Sclerosis (ALS) market during the forecast period include:

The launch of five pipeline agents that aim to extend patient survival. These drugs will be used as adjunctive therapies to Rilutek and Radicava.

The launch of BrainStorm Therapeutics' NurOwn stem cell therapy, which has the potential to significantly slow the progression of the disease and is, expected to expand the market in the future. Biologic products have a high cost of therapy and as such are expected to generate high sales.

The major barriers to growth in the Amyotrophic Lateral Sclerosis (ALS) market during the forecast period will be:

Major brands are expected to see their patents expire throughout the forecast period, which will act as a barrier as cheap generic versions of the drug will enter the market.

Due to the rarity of the disease, recruiting a representative patient sample for clinical trials can be difficult and may slow the clinical trial development process.

The report "Amyotrophic Lateral Sclerosis: Opportunity Analysis and Forecast to 2027", is aimed to:

Assess the current competitive landscape and its evolution over the forecast period (2017-2027)

Evaluate the significance of late-stage pipeline products entering the ALS market and determine how these products will impact the future treatment landscape

Highlight the significant unmet needs in the ALS market

Identify any opportunities in the ALS market

Scope

Overview of ALS, including epidemiology, etiology, pathophysiology, symptoms, diagnosis, and disease management.

Annualized ALS therapeutics market revenue, cost of therapy per patient, and treatment usage patterns in two patient segments (familial and sporadic) forecast from 2017 to 2027.

Key topics covered include strategic competitor assessment, market characterization, unmet needs, clinical trial mapping and implications for the ALS therapeutics market

Pipeline analysis: comprehensive data assessing emerging trends and mechanisms of action under development for ALS therapy. The most promising candidates in Phase III development are profiled.

Analysis of the current and future market competition in the global ALS therapeutics market. Insightful review of the key industry drivers, restraints and challenges. Each trend is independently researched to provide qualitative analysis of its implications.

Reasons to buy



Develop and design your in-licensing and out-licensing strategies through a review of pipeline products and technologies, and by identifying the companies with the most robust pipeline.

Develop business strategies by understanding the trends shaping and driving the global ALS therapeutics market.

Drive revenues by understanding the key trends, innovative products and technologies, market segments, and companies likely to impact the global ALS therapeutics market in the future.

Formulate effective sales and marketing strategies by understanding the competitive landscape and by analysing the performance of various competitors.

Identify emerging players with potentially strong product portfolios and create effective counter-strategies to gain a competitive advantage.

Organize your sales and marketing efforts by identifying the market categories and segments that present maximum opportunities for consolidations, investments and strategic partnerships.

Key Topics Covered:



1 Table of Contents



2 Amyotrophic Lateral Sclerosis: Executive Summary

2.1 Global ALS Market Expected to Experience Explosive Growth by 2027

2.2 Pharmaceutical Companies Target Novel MOAs in a Market with Few Approved Therapies

2.3 Several Key Unmet Needs Identified in the ALS Market, Providing Opportunity for New Players

2.4 Several Different Classes in the ALS Pipeline Look to Fill the Gaps in the Market

2.5 What Do Physicians Think?



3 Introduction

3.1 Catalyst

3.2 Related Reports

3.3 Upcoming Related Reports



4 Disease Overview

4.1 Etiology and Pathophysiology

4.1.1 Etiology

4.1.2 Pathophysiology

4.2 Classification or Staging Systems

4.3 Symptoms

4.3.1 Complications

4.4 Quality of Life



5 Epidemiology

5.1 Disease Background

5.2 Risk Factors and Comorbidities

5.3 Global and Historical Trends

5.3.1 US

5.3.2 5EU

5.3.3 Japan

5.4 Forecast Methodology

5.4.1 Sources

5.4.2 Forecast Assumptions and Methods

5.5 Epidemiological Forecast for ALS (2017-2027)

5.5.1 Diagnosed Prevalent Cases of ALS

5.5.2 Age-Specific Diagnosed Prevalent Cases of ALS

5.5.3 Sex-Specific Diagnosed Prevalent Cases of ALS

5.5.4 Diagnosed Prevalent Cases of ALS by Type

5.5.5 Total Prevalent Cases of ALS

5.6 Discussion

5.6.1 Epidemiological Forecast Insight

5.6.2 Limitations of Analysis

5.6.3 Strengths of Analysis



6 Current Treatment Options

6.1 Overview



7 Unmet Needs and Opportunity Assessment

7.1 Overview

7.2 Faster Diagnosis

7.3 Curative Agent

7.4 Extended Patient Survival

7.5 Identification of Biomarkers Associated with ALS



8 R&D Strategies

8.1 Overview

8.1.1 Novel Targets

8.1.2 Disease-Modifying Therapies

8.1.3 Reformulations

8.2 Clinical Trials Design

8.2.1 Endpoints

8.2.2 Length of Clinical Trials

8.2.3 Patient Recruitment



9 Pipeline Assessment

9.1 Overview

9.2 Innovative Early-Stage Approaches



10 Pipeline Valuation Analysis

10.1 Clinical Benchmark of Key Pipeline Drugs

10.2 Commercial Benchmark of Key Pipeline Drugs

10.3 Competitive Assessment

10.4 Top-Line 10-Year Forecast

10.4.1 US

10.4.2 5EU

10.4.3 Japan



11 Appendix

11.1 Bibliography

11.2 Abbreviations

11.3 Methodology

11.3.1 Forecasting Methodology

11.3.2 Diagnosed Patients

11.3.3 Percent Drug-Treated Patients

11.3.4 Drugs Included in Each Therapeutic Class

11.3.5 Launch and Patent Expiry Dates

11.3.6 General Pricing Assumptions

11.3.7 Individual Drug Assumptions

11.3.8 Generic Erosion

11.3.9 Pricing of Pipeline Agents

11.4 Primary Research - KOLs Interviewed for This Report

11.4.1 KOLs

11.4.2 Payers

11.5 Primary Research - Prescriber Survey

11.6 About the Authors



Companies Mentioned



Sanofi

Mitsubishi Tanabe

Brainstorm Therapeutics

ViroMed

Ionis Pharmaceuticals

Genevrone Biopharmaceuticals

Biogen

Orphazyme

Orion Pharmaceuticals

Kringle Pharma

Aquestive Therapeutics

Apotex

Valeant Pharmaceuticals

Neuralstem

Impicit Bioscience

Roche

Treeway BV

Cytokientics

AB Science

Concordia Healthcare Corp

For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/research/38wk8v/1_2_billion?w=12

Research and Markets also offers Custom Research services providing focused, comprehensive and tailored research.

CONTACT: ResearchAndMarkets.com Laura Wood, Senior Press Manager press@researchandmarkets.com For E.S.T Office Hours Call 1-917-300-0470 For U.S./CAN Toll Free Call 1-800-526-8630 For GMT Office Hours Call +353-1-416-8900 Related Topics: Central Nervous System Drugs



EIN Presswire does not exercise editorial control over third-party content provided, uploaded, published, or distributed by users of EIN Presswire. We are a distributor, not a publisher, of 3rd party content. Such content may contain the views, opinions, statements, offers, and other material of the respective users, suppliers, participants, or authors.