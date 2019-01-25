Renewable Energy and Power Contracts First Commercial Shipment of CBD Oil for Use in New Cannabinoid Product Line

/EIN News/ -- Las Vegas, NV, Jan. 25, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- via NEWMEDIAWIRE -- Renewable Energy and Power, Inc., (REAP) (OTC: RBNW), an LED lighting solutions company, today announced an agreement with vertically integrated Smart Green Tech, a leading CBD oils extractor, to purchase their Colorado grown and CO2 extracted CBD distillate for RBNW’s use in their previously announced line of CBD and cannabinoid products, marketed through the company’s CBDHealth2U division.



The CBD distillate has been verified to contain no THC or psychoactive components and to be of the highest purity and quality.

The division business plan includes sales at both the wholesale and retail level of CBD Isolate, distillate, water soluble, terpenes, oils, lotions, vape cartridges, nasal and throat sprays. Marketing and sales will include websites, eBay, Amazon and social media channels.

Cannabidiol (CBD) is being increasingly recognized as a powerful health supplement with the potential to reduce anxiety and improve overall well-being without the psychoactive effects of THC.

“Renewable Energy and Power has expressed a vision for CBD health so unique that we could not pass up the opportunity to participate with our expertise in this project,” commented Dorse DuBois, Smart Green Tech Vice-President. “We’re confident this collaboration will produce transformative and trendsetting products that can lead the industry.”

“The quality of the CBD is critical to offering a product that meets customer expectations,” commented Donald MacIntyre, RBNW CEO. “We’re pleased to have secured a CBD supply of such high quality from an integrated source like Smart Green Tech that can meet our long-term requirements.”

About Renewable Energy and Power

REAP is a diversified corporation established in 2012 to take advantage of Green Energy innovations for solar and LED lighting. Recently, the company’s expertise in commercial farming grow lights, through its LED Lites USA division, has allowed it to enter the exploding CBD cannabidiol products market. Utilizing a new technology for extraction of CBD from HEMP biomass, the company is engaging in product manufacture and sales of CBD cannabinoids, flavonoids, and terpenes.

www.cbdhealth2u.com

For information: info@reappower.com Phone: 702-685-9524 www.reappower.com



