Global Retort Packaging (Trays, Pouches, Cartons & Other) Market Outlook 2017-2026
/EIN News/ -- Dublin, Jan. 25, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Retort Packaging - Global Market Outlook (2017-2026)" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.
Global Retort Packaging market accounted for $30.26 billion in 2017 and is expected to reach $60.82 billion by 2026 growing at a CAGR of 8.1% during the forecast period.
Increase in disposable income, improvement in pet food products and varying preferences of people towards packaging are some of the major factors which are fueling the market growth. High capital investment in technologies is the major restraining factor of the market.
Retort packaging is a type of food packaging made from metal foil and heat resistant laminated plastic. It is mostly used for storing the food and beverage substance and provides a longer shelf-life to packaged products. In retort packaging, food is packed into a metal can or pouch before it is sealed. In addition, it is heated at a very high temperature which makes the product commercially sterile. The main intend of retort packaging is to demolish microorganism by heating, protect food from chemical or enzymatic reactants and to keep the food prepared for eat.
By End User, Food segment is expected to be fastest growing segment owing to its growing usage of retort pouches for packaging curries, sauces, and other ready-to-eat meals.
Based on geography, Asia-Pacific is expected to grow at the highest CAGR during the forecast period, due to the rising demand for instant food and growing health consciousness. The retort packaging market is well-established in metropolitan cities and is rising at a quick pace in developing economies such as China and India.
What our report offers:
- Market share assessments for the regional and country level segments
- Market share analysis of the top industry players
- Strategic recommendations for the new entrants
- Market forecasts for a minimum of 9 years of all the mentioned segments, sub segments and the regional markets
- Market Trends (Drivers, Constraints, Opportunities, Threats, Challenges, Investment Opportunities, and recommendations)
- Strategic recommendations in key business segments based on the market estimations
- Competitive landscaping mapping the key common trends
- Company profiling with detailed strategies, financials, and recent developments
- Supply chain trends mapping the latest technological advancements
Key Topics Covered:
1 Executive Summary
2 Preface
2.1 Abstract
2.2 Stake Holders
2.3 Research Scope
2.4 Research Methodology
2.5 Research Sources
3 Market Trend Analysis
3.1 Introduction
3.2 Drivers
3.3 Restraints
3.4 Opportunities
3.5 Threats
3.6 End User Analysis
3.7 Emerging Markets
3.8 Futuristic Market Scenario
4 Porters Five Force Analysis
4.1 Bargaining power of suppliers
4.2 Bargaining power of buyers
4.3 Threat of substitutes
4.4 Threat of new entrants
4.5 Competitive rivalry
5 Global Retort Packaging Market, By Type
5.1 Introduction
5.2 Trays
5.3 Pouches
5.3.1 Spouted Pouches
5.3.2 Gusseted Pouches
53.3 Stand- up Pouches
5.3.4 Back-seal Quad
5.4 Cartons
5.5 Other Types
6 Global Retort Packaging Market, By Form Type
6.1 Introduction
6.2 Rigid
6.3 Semi-rigid
6.4 Flexible
7 Global Retort Packaging Market, By Material
7.1 Introduction
7.2 Cast Polypropylene
7.2.1 Aluminum Foil
7.3 Plastics
7.3.1 Food Grade Cast Polypropylene
7.3.2 Polyester
7.4 Paper Board
7.5 Bio-Materials
7.5.1 Nylon
7.5.2 Other Bio-Materials
7.6 Other Retort Packaging Materials
7.6.1 Polyvinyl chloride (PVC)
7.6.2 Polyvinylidenechloride (PVDC)
8 Global Retort Packaging Market, By End User
8.1 Introduction
8.2 Beverages
8.3 Food
8.3.1 Baby Food
8.3.2 Soups & Sauces
8.3.3 Pet Food
8.3.4 Meals Ready-to-Eat (MRE)
8.3.5 Sea Food
8.4 Pharmaceuticals
8.5 Personal Care
8.6 Healthcare
8.7 Other End Users
9 Global Retort Packaging Market, By Geography
9.1 Introduction
9.2 North America
9.2.1 US
9.2.2 Canada
9.2.3 Mexico
9.3 Europe
9.3.1 Germany
9.3.2 UK
9.3.3 Italy
9.3.4 France
9.3.5 Spain
9.3.6 Rest of Europe
9.4 Asia Pacific
9.4.1 Japan
9.4.2 China
9.4.3 India
9.4.4 Australia
9.4.5 New Zealand
9.4.6 South Korea
9.4.7 Rest of Asia Pacific
9.5 South America
9.5.1 Argentina
9.5.2 Brazil
9.5.3 Chile
9.5.4 Rest of South America
9.6 Middle East & Africa
9.6.1 Saudi Arabia
9.6.2 UAE
9.6.3 Qatar
9.6.4 South Africa
9.6.5 Rest of Middle East & Africa
10 Key Developments
10.1 Agreements, Partnerships, Collaborations and Joint Ventures
10.2 Acquisitions & Mergers
10.3 New Product Launch
10.4 Expansions
10.5 Other Key Strategies
11 Company Profiling
11.1 Amcor Limited
11.2 Winpak Ltd
11.3 Mondi Group
11.4 Berry Plastics Corporation
11.5 Flair Flexible Packaging
11.6 Clifton Packaging Group Ltd
11.7 Bemis Company, Inc.
11.8 Otsuka Holdings Co., Limited
11.9 Coveris
11.10 Tredegar Corporation
11.11 Clondalkin Industries BV
11.12 Sonoco Products Company
11.13 Astrapak Limited
11.14 Proampac
11.15 Insite Wireless Group
11.16 Swiss pack
11.17 Purity flexpack limited
11.18 Impak corporation
11.19 Foster packaging
11.20 Glenroy Inc
For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/research/gzjptx/global_retort?w=12
Research and Markets also offers Custom Research services providing focused, comprehensive and tailored research.
CONTACT: ResearchAndMarkets.com Laura Wood, Senior Press Manager press@researchandmarkets.com For E.S.T Office Hours Call 1-917-300-0470 For U.S./CAN Toll Free Call 1-800-526-8630 For GMT Office Hours Call +353-1-416-8900 Related Topics: Food Packaging
EIN Presswire does not exercise editorial control over third-party content provided, uploaded, published, or distributed by users of EIN Presswire. We are a distributor, not a publisher, of 3rd party content. Such content may contain the views, opinions, statements, offers, and other material of the respective users, suppliers, participants, or authors.