Global Antimicrobial Susceptibility Testing Market to Surpass US$ 4.5 Billion by 2026 - Coherent Market Insights

According to Coherent Market Insights, the global antimicrobial susceptibility testing market was valued at US$ 2.6 billion in 2017, and is projected to exhibit a CAGR of 6.2% over the forecast period (2018–2026).

Key Trends and Analysis of the Antimicrobial Susceptibility Testing Market:

With the overuse of antibiotics in medicine, antibiotic resistance mechanisms has commonly emerged as threat to modern medicine by diminishing the utility of clinically relevant antibiotics. According to a study published in the Lancet Journal, in 2014, infections with antimicrobial resistance (AMR) were estimated to take the lives of more than 700,000 people every year, and number is expected to rise to 10 million people by 2050.

Government healthcare regulatory agencies are implementing necessary steps to control or reduce its prevalence. In July 2018, the UK Standards for Microbiology Investigation (UK SMIs) recommended a core set of antibiotic susceptibilities that should be set up for a variety of bacterial species isolated from various specimen types.

Moreover, improved knowledge of molecular mechanisms controlling multidrug resistance is expected to facilitate the development of novel therapies to combat intractable infections and will also help to cultivate a deeper understanding of the pathobiology of microbial organisms. Various awareness programs are being implemented to facilitate the appropriate use of new drugs to re-establish dominance over diseases.

Various CROs are performing research and development activities involving antimicrobial susceptibility testing (AST) and multidrug resistivity testing. Moreover, increasing research and development of small molecules by various manufacturing organizations is expected to drive the adoption of AST during the forecast period. For instance, the U.S. Food and Drug Administration (FDA) approved 34 small molecule new entities in 2017.

Biotechnology and pharmaceutical companies are focused on various research and development activities to develop new drugs, antibiotics, and susceptibility test. This in turn is expected to boost adoption of AST instruments and consumables, thereby driving growth of the segment in the market. In October 2018, BD launched molecular test for detecting Tuberculosis and Multi-Drug Resistant TB. The company announced the availability of the BD MAX MDR-TB panel in Europe.

Manufacturers in the antimicrobial susceptibility testing market are focused on developing technologically advanced tests, which can generate accurate results in less time. For instance, in September 2017, Becton Dickinson launched the automated phenotypic diagnostic test for infections caused by carbapenemase-producing organisms (CPO). This new BD Phoenix CPO test is designed to help hospitals detect infections caused by CPOs. The BD Phoenix CPO detect test can accurately detect the organisms in 36 hours, as compared to 96 hours for conventional phenotypic methods.

Key Market Takeaways:

The global antimicrobial susceptibility testing market is expected to exhibit CAGR of 6.2% during the forecast period (2018–2026). The factors impacting growth of antimicrobial susceptibility testing market include increasing applications of antimicrobial susceptibility testing and antimicrobial resistance surveillance in the development of new antibiotics and emergence of multidrug resistance, globally.

Genotypic-based methods offer rapid and accurate detection or confirmation of antimicrobial resistance. In some cases, when phenotypic results are too time-consuming, non-conclusive, or unavailable, genotypic methods can be used to investigate the presence of a given gene or point mutation, thereby giving direct support to ensure an optimal treatment or control strategy.

Key players operating in the global antimicrobial susceptibility testing market include bioMérieux S.A., HiMedia Laboratories, Alifax Holding S.p.A., Creative Diagnostics, Resistell AG, Danaher Corporation, Becton, Dickinson and Company, Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc., Merck KGaA, and Bio-Rad Laboratories, Inc.

