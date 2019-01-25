Marrone Bio Innovations CEO Pam Marrone to receive ‘Sustie’ award for her contributions to sustainable agriculture

PACIFIC GROVE, Calif., Jan. 25, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- 39th Annual EcoFarm Conference -- Dr. Pam Marrone, founder and CEO of Marrone Bio Innovations Inc. (NASDAQ: MBII), will be honored by the Ecological Farming Association tonight at the EcoFarm Awards Dinner Banquet. She will be presented with the Steward of Sustainable Agriculture Award – or “Sustie” – which recognizes those who have been actively and critically involved in ecologically sustainable agriculture, and have demonstrated their long-term, significant contributions to the wellbeing of agriculture and the planet.



Pictured above is Dr. Pam Marrone, CEO and Founder of Marrone Bio Innovations





Marrone founded her namesake company in 2006 to discover and develop effective and environmentally responsible, biologically based products for pest management and plant health. Her research screening for microbes and their products has yielded a library of tens of thousands of potentially useful microbes and has given the world several of its most widely used biopesticides. In addition to her corporate responsibilities, Marrone is active with industry and other agriculture- and education-related organizations, including Cornell University, the Association of Applied IPM Ecologists Foundation, and UC Davis College of Agriculture and Environmental Sciences.

“I had never imagined receiving this award,” Marrone noted. “I am honored to be included among the innovators, the leaders, the early adopters and the guinea pigs that are making the world more sustainable.”

Earlier in the day, Marrone will present the session “Innovations in Biological Control,” along with Michael Gilbert, founder and CEO of Vancouver, Canada-based Semios. The workshop will explore emerging tools and technologies designed to increase the reliability and sustainability of crop production and pest management systems for growers adopting biologicals.

Marrone Bio Innovations Inc. (NASDAQ: MBII) strives to lead the movement to more a sustainable world through the discovery, development and sale of innovative biological products for crop protection, plant health and waterway systems treatment that support a better tomorrow for farmers, turf managers and consumers around the globe. MBI has screened over 18,000 microorganisms and 350 plant extracts, leveraging its in-depth knowledge of plant and soil microbiomes enhanced by advanced molecular technologies to rapidly develop seven effective and environmentally responsible pest management products to help customers operate more sustainably while uniquely improving plant health and increasing crop yields. Supported by a robust portfolio of over 400 issued and pending patents around its superior natural product chemistry, MBI’s currently available commercial products are Regalia®, Stargus®, Grandevo®, Venerate®, Majestene®, Haven® and Amplitude™, Zelto® and Zequanox®.

