Kane Biotech to Host Investor Town Hall Webcast and Conference Call

Conference Call to be held Wednesday, January 30, 2019 at 4:00pm ET

WINNIPEG, Manitoba, Jan. 25, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Kane Biotech Inc. (TSX-V:KNE, OTCQB:KNBIF), (the “Corporation” or “Kane Biotech”), is pleased to announce today that it will host a conference call and webcast on Wednesday, January 30, 2019 at 4:00pm Eastern Time to provide an update on the Company’s business strategy including product developments, licensing and business development and other initiatives in progress.



Marc Edwards, Chief Executive Officer of Kane Biotech, commented, “We spent the last quarter of 2018 optimizing our business strategy through restructuring, key management appointments, product development and more. We’re now seeing much of those efforts come into fruition with positive metrics on multiple fronts, such as securing our largest single order that we recently announced. I’m excited to share our new strategy and goals with shareholders and interested investors on the conference call.”

Mr. Edwards will host the call and provide an opportunity for participants dialed-in via conference call to ask questions to management in a Q&A session taking place following his remarks. To participate in the call, please dial 1-877-268-9044 (toll-free) in the U.S. and Canada. The conference ID number for both the call and webcast is 7651989.

Event: Kane Biotech Investor Update Date: Wednesday, January 30, 2019 Time: 4:00pm (Eastern Time) Participant Dial-in: 1-877-268-9044 (toll free) Conference ID: 7651989 Webcast Link: https://edge.media-server.com/m6/p/rzpqebyy

A live and archived audio webcast of the conference call will also be available on the investor relations page of Kane Biotech’s corporate website at www.kanebiotech.com .

Kane Biotech is a biotechnology company engaged in the research, development and commercialization of technologies and products that prevent and remove microbial biofilms.

The Corporation has a portfolio of biotechnologies, intellectual property (75 patents and patents pending, trade secrets and trademarks) and products developed by the Corporation’s own biofilm research expertise and acquired from leading research institutions. StrixNB™, DispersinB®, Aledex®, bluestem™, AloSera™, coactiv+™ and Kane® are trademarks of Kane Biotech Inc. The Corporation is listed on the TSX Venture Exchange under the symbol "KNE" and on the OTCQB Venture Market under the symbol “KNBIF”.

For more information, please visit www.kanebiotech.com or contact:

Marc Edwards

Chief Executive Officer

Kane Biotech Inc.

+1 (514) 910-6991 medwards@kanebiotech.com

Grant Humphrey

Vice President, Sales and Business Development

Kane Biotech Inc.

+1 (204) 914-5089 ghumphrey@kanebiotech.com

Neither TSX Venture Exchange nor its Regulation Services Provider (as that term is defined in policies of the TSX Venture Exchange) accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this release.

Caution Regarding Forward-Looking Information

This press release contains certain statements regarding Kane Biotech Inc. that constitute forward-looking information under applicable securities law. These statements reflect management’s current beliefs and are based on information currently available to management. Certain material factors or assumptions are applied in making forward-looking statements, and actual results may differ materially from those expressed or implied in such statements. These risks and uncertainties include, but are not limited to, risks relating to the Company’s: (a) financial condition, including lack of significant revenues to date and reliance on equity and other financing; (b) business, including its early stage of development, government regulation, market acceptance for its products, rapid technological change and dependence on key personnel; (c) intellectual property including the ability of the Company to protect its intellectual property and dependence on its strategic partners; and (d) capital structure, including its lack of dividends on its common shares, volatility of the market price of its common shares and public company costs. Further information about these and other risks and uncertainties can be found in the disclosure documents filed by the Company with applicable securities regulatory authorities, available at www.sedar.com. The Company cautions that the foregoing list of factors that may affect future results is not exhaustive.

These risks and uncertainties should be considered carefully undue reliance should not be placed on the forward-looking statements. Although the forward-looking statements contained in this press release are based upon what management believes to be reasonable assumptions, the Company cannot provide assurance that actual results will be consistent with these forward-looking statements. The Company undertakes no obligation to update or revise any forward-looking statement.



