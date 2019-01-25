Global Adhesives & Sealants Market Outlook Report 2017-2026

/EIN News/ -- Dublin, Jan. 25, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Adhesives & Sealants - Global Market Outlook (2017-2026)" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.



Global Adhesives & Sealants market accounted for $50.26 billion in 2017 and is expected to reach $85.60 billion by 2026 growing at a CAGR of 6.1% during the forecast period.



Rising demand for low voc, green & sustainable adhesives & sealants, cutting edge Technologies in end-use industries are impelling the market growth. However, instability in raw material prices are hampering the market growth. Moreover, growing demand for lightweight & low carbon emitting vehicles are creating ample opportunities for adhesives & sealants market.



An adhesive is a chemical combination that joins two surfaces jointly to form a single unit, whereas a sealant is a partly solid material used to prevent liquid leakage. Even though they both are considered as a single industry, their presentation is different across end users. Instead, it fill up gaps and opposes relative movement of substrates.



Amongst end-user, building & construction segment commanded the largest market share due amplified improvement and repair activity and rising infrastructure spending and urbanization projects and new construction activities, such as dams, railways (metro rails), urban infrastructures, buildings, bridges, roads and others.



Based on geography, Asia-Pacific anticipated dominating the market due to increase in dual income nuclear families, number of woman workers and raise in disposable income.



What our report offers:

Market share assessments for the regional and country level segments

Market share analysis of the top industry players

Strategic recommendations for the new entrants

Market forecasts for a minimum of 9 years of all the mentioned segments, sub segments and the regional markets

Market Trends (Drivers, Constraints, Opportunities, Threats, Challenges, Investment Opportunities, and recommendations)

Strategic recommendations in key business segments based on the market estimations

Competitive landscaping mapping the key common trends

Company profiling with detailed strategies, financials, and recent developments

Supply chain trends mapping the latest technological advancements

Key Topics Covered:



1 Executive Summary



2 Preface

2.1 Abstract

2.2 Stake Holders

2.3 Research Scope

2.4 Research Methodology

2.5 Research Sources



3 Market Trend Analysis

3.1 Introduction

3.2 Drivers

3.3 Restraints

3.4 Opportunities

3.5 Threats

3.6 Technology Analysis

3.7 End User Analysis

3.8 Emerging Markets

3.9 Futuristic Market Scenario



4 Porters Five Force Analysis

4.1 Bargaining power of suppliers

4.2 Bargaining power of buyers

4.3 Threat of substitutes

4.4 Threat of new entrants

4.5 Competitive rivalry



5 Global Adhesives & Sealants Market, By Technology

5.1 Introduction

5.2 Solvent-borne

5.2.1 Polyurethane

5.2.2 Poly Acrylate (PA)

5.2.3 Styrene-butadiene Rubber

5.2.4 Chloroprene Rubber

5.2.5 Other Solvent-bornes

5.3 Water-borne

5.3.1 CR (Chloroprene Rubber) Latex

5.3.2 Polyurethane Dispersions (PU)

5.3.3 Polyvinyl Acetate (PVA) Emulsion

5.3.4 Acrylics

5.3.5 Ethylene Vinyl Acetate (EVA) Emulsion

5.3.6 Other Water-bornes

5.4 Hot-melts

5.4.1 Synthetic Rubbers

5.4.2 Ethylene Vinyl Acetate

5.4.3 Other Hot-melts

5.5 Reactive

5.5.1 Silicone

5.5.2 Anaerobic

5.5.3 Polyurethane

5.5.4 Epoxy

5.5.5 Modified Acrylics & Cyanoacrylates

5.5.6 Other Reactives

5.6 Other Technologies



6 Global Adhesives & Sealants Market, By End-user

6.1 Introduction

6.2 Electronics

6.3 Transportation

6.4 Healthcare

6.5 Building & Construction

6.6 Footwear & leather

6.7 Paper, Board, & Packaging

6.8 Woodworking & Joinery

6.9 Other End-users

6.9.1 Consumer Goods

6.9.2 Textile



7 Global Adhesives & Sealants Market, By Geography

7.1 Introduction

7.2 North America

7.2.1 US

7.2.2 Canada

7.2.3 Mexico

7.3 Europe

7.3.1 Germany

7.3.2 UK

7.3.3 Italy

7.3.4 France

7.3.5 Spain

7.3.6 Rest of Europe

7.4 Asia Pacific

7.4.1 Japan

7.4.2 China

7.4.3 India

7.4.4 Australia

7.4.5 New Zealand

7.4.6 South Korea

7.4.7 Rest of Asia Pacific

7.5 South America

7.5.1 Argentina

7.5.2 Brazil

7.5.3 Chile

7.5.4 Rest of South America

7.6 Middle East & Africa

7.6.1 Saudi Arabia

7.6.2 UAE

7.6.3 Qatar

7.6.4 South Africa

7.6.5 Rest of Middle East & Africa



8 Key Developments

8.1 Agreements, Partnerships, Collaborations and Joint Ventures

8.2 Acquisitions & Mergers

8.3 New Product Launch

8.4 Expansions

8.5 Other Key Strategies



9 Company Profiling

9.1 DowDuPont

9.2 Adhesive Technologies Corp.

9.3 3M

9.4 Franklin International

9.5 The Reynolds Co.

9.6 Illinois Tool Works Inc.

9.7 Sika AG

9.8 Mapei Spa

9.9 Henkel AG & Co. KGaA

9.10 Arkema Group (Bostik SA)

9.11 Wacker Chemie AG

9.12 Pidilite Industries Ltd

9.13 H.B. Fuller Company

9.14 LORD Corp.

9.15 American Chemical Inc.

9.16 Dymax Corporation

9.17 Master Bond

9.18 Permabond Engineering Adhesives Ltd



