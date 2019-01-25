“A few steps anybody can take to reduce cancer risks” published by physician & medical researcher Dr. Paul Norwood

Website of Paul Norwood MD Fresno California Dr Paul Norwood on Improve U Program, Fresno, California Dr Paul Norwood in Fresno California Dr Paul Norwood in Fresno California Dr Paul Norwood in Fresno California, Valley Endocrine Research

FRESNO, CALIFORNIA, UNITED STATES, January 25, 2019 / EINPresswire.com / -- Medical doctor and physician Paul Norwood, MD has published an informational article on simple steps you can take to reduce cancer risks. The complete article will be published on the Blog of Dr. Norwood at https://PaulNorwoodMD.blogspot.com/ Have you read any blogs on how to prevent cancer lately? Did you get confused by all the advice you got, where one blog mentioned a certain thing to do to prevent cancer and another was against it? You see, the tips for preventing cancer are still evolving, which means that what you might have read a week ago doesn’t apply today.While there is no perfect answer because our knowledge about cancer is still evolving, there are a few things you can do to possibly reduce your cancer risk. Let’s call them “Cancer Prevention 101.”The first issue on the list is obesity, and this risk factor is associated with different types of cancers that impact:* Colon* Liver* Gallbladder* Kidney* Ovaries* Rectum* Thyroid* Pancreas* Prostate* UterusGaining a healthy weight may require some pretty big lifestyle changes, and seeing your doctor for a medical exam may be a good starting point. Let’s have a look at the top five things you can do to reduce cancer risks.Tip #1 - Don’t Use TobaccoWhat’s the fastest way to developing cancer? Smoking! Tobacco causes or contributes to cancer in certain parts of the body including lungs, mouth, larynx, throat, cervix, kidneys, pancreas, and bladder. However, one of the most common diseases associated with excessive smoking is oral cancer. Again, seeing your doctor may help you get started, your doctor may suggest some strategies for quitting cigarettes.Tip #2 - Eat HealthyIt should go without saying that eating healthy can reduce risks of disease. But temptations are everywhere around us, junk food is everywhere, and it is fast and cheap. But look up cancer-preventing foods, and you will be directed to a long list of fruits and vegetables. No meat though! According to the World Health Organization (WHO), processed meat is one of the food items that can increase the risks associated with cancer. The main purpose of eating healthy is to maintain a healthy weight, thus fruits and vegetables can help reduce cancer risks, particularly apples, blueberries, dark leafy green vegetables, and grapefruit.Tip #3 - Be Physically ActiveEngaging in physical activity can lower the risks associated with colon cancer and breast cancer. Moreover, it will help you maintain your weight and boost your metabolism. Try doing at least 30 minutes of vigorous exercise or any aerobic activity of your liking on a daily basis.Tip #4 - Shield Yourself from SunlightSkin cancer is the most common type of cancer, and prevention is easy. Here are a few tips to reduce your risk of skin cancer:* Avoid exposure to midday sun (between 10am to 4pm)* Cover exposed areas* Stay under the shade* Apply sunscreen generously (SPF 30)* Avoid sunlamps and tanning bedsTip #5 - Get VaccinatedThe two viral infections that can potentially cause cancer are Hepatitis B and the Human Papillomavirus (HPV). Hepatitis B can be sexually transmitted, and it can also be transferred through the exchange of body fluids. HPV is also a sexually transmitted disease. So, before entering in a relationship, get yourself vaccinated for both these diseases.A few types of cancer don’t show symptoms until it’s too late. To be on the safe side, get yourself screened at least once every 2 years. If you have a history of cancer in your family, then visit the doctor once every year, and more frequently when you reach your 40s, advises Dr. Norwood.About Paul Norwood, MDPhysician Dr. Paul Norwood leads the team at Valley Endocrine in Fresno, California. Valued by his community for his caring and kind personality as well as his skills as a physician, Dr. Paul Norwood is also respected nationwide for his expertise as an endocrinologist. Dr. Norwood founded Valley Endocrine clinic, which specializes in endocrinology, diabetes and metabolism, and Valley Research, which does clinical trials. Dr. Norwood has gained a reputation among physicians for his research, service to the community, and contributions. Dr. Norwood is the Executive Editor of the Journal of Global Health Perspectives. For almost 30 years, he has provided free medical services to the community on the faculty of the University of California at San Francisco.Video: Dr. Paul Norwood M.D. of Valley Research discusses treatments and medicine to treat conditions like diabetes, chronic migraines, https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=-Ueoj-gOs5M Executive Editor of the Journal of Global Health Perspectives: http://jglobalhealth.org/editors/

