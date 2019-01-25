AgraFlora - Drone Footage and Pictures of 2.2 Million Square Foot Delta Greenhouse

/EIN News/ -- VANCOUVER, British Columbia, Jan. 25, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- AgraFlora Organics International Inc. (CSE: AGRA) (Frankfurt: PU31) (OTCPK: PUFXF) (formerly PUF Ventures Inc.) (the "Company") is pleased to offer the public a comprehensive look at their new 2.2 million square foot greenhouse facility in Delta, BC. The AgraFlora Organics website now features drone footage of the exterior of the Delta facility as well as high-resolution images of the interior greenhouse space. This visual media aims to allow current and future investors the opportunity to more thoroughly comprehend both the substantial scale of the facility, as well as its readiness for retrofitting operations.



The drone footage and interior images can be viewed at https://agraflora.com/

At 2.2 million square feet, AgraFlora Organics’ Delta greenhouse is the second largest built cannabis growing facility in Canada. It was secured through a partnership agreement with the Houweling’s Group, an organization with more than 40 years of greenhouse growing experience, and retrofitting operations for the facility are being fully funded through a $40-million equity participation and earn-in agreement with Delta Organic Cannabis Corp.

The Company has already secured offtake agreements in order to ensure multiple sales outlets for their product once retrofitting operations are completed and growing commences. AgraFlora Organics is part of Canopy Growth's CraftGrow Family and they also recently negotiated a right of first refusal agreement with Cannmart Inc. on the purchase of up to 25 million grams of cannabis at a price of $4 per gram.

AgraFlora Organics International is a growth-oriented and diversified company focused on the international cannabis industry. It has ownership in several cannabis companies, including AAA Heidelberg Inc. and Propagation Services Canada in Canada, and is actively pursuing other opportunities within the cannabis industry. AgraFlora Organics has an option to purchase 100 percent of AAA Heidelberg, a licensed producer under the Access to Cannabis for Medical Purposes Regulations.

