II-VI Incorporated Introduces 80 Watt Pump Laser Modules with Wavelength-stabilized Output Power for Ultrafast Fiber Lasers

PITTSBURGH, Jan. 25, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- II‐VI Incorporated (Nasdaq: IIVI), a leader in high power laser modules, today announced the introduction of its 976 nm pump laser modules with up to 80 Watts of wavelength-stabilized output power.



Pump laser modules with wavelength-stabilized output power enable ultrafast fiber lasers to operate with very short pulses for high precision drilling and marking. II-VI’s new pump laser modules achieve 80 W of output power, 4 times greater than the existing product, enabling fiber lasers to generate high power levels with fewer modules and lower their cost.





“Our pump laser modules leverage the reliability of our gallium arsenide semiconductor laser platform, proven through broad deployments in industrial laser systems and optical networks, and with decades of field operation,” said Chris Koeppen, Vice President of II-VI Industrial Laser Group. “Beyond ultrafast fiber-lasers for precision micromachining, our product portfolio enables advanced pulsed lasers for other applications including supercontinuum lasers and excitation sources for life sciences.”

The wavelength-stabilized optical design within the module minimizes warm-up time, and operates over a wide temperature range, improving laser system productivity and reducing maintenance. The high output power of the new pump laser is achieved by combining multiple pump laser diodes into one module. The combined output power is coupled to an industry standard 106.5 µm core fiber. The operating wavelength can be adjusted to meet specific customer applications.

II-VI will showcase its broad portfolio of engineered materials, lasers and optics, for materials processing , life sciences , consumer electronics and automotive applications at the following upcoming conferences:

SPIE BIOS Expo , San Francisco, CA, Feb. 2-3, 2019, Booth #8543 , on biomedical optics

, San Francisco, CA, Feb. 2-3, 2019, , on biomedical optics SPIE Photonics West , San Francisco, CA, Feb. 5-7, 2019, Booth #1840 , on photonics

, San Francisco, CA, Feb. 5-7, 2019, , on photonics EALA - European Automotive Laser Applications 2019, Bad Nauheim, Germany, Feb. 12-13, 2019, Booth #3 , on laser-based processes for future car body productions

About II-VI Incorporated

II-VI Incorporated, a global leader in engineered materials and optoelectronic components, is a vertically integrated manufacturing company that develops innovative products for diversified applications in the industrial, optical communications, military, life sciences, semiconductor equipment, and consumer markets. Headquartered in Saxonburg, Pennsylvania, the Company has research and development, manufacturing, sales, service, and distribution facilities worldwide. The Company produces a wide variety of application-specific photonic and electronic materials and components, and deploys them in various forms, including integrated with advanced software to support our customers. For more information, please visit us at www.ii-vi.com .

A photo accompanying this announcement is available at http://www.globenewswire.com/NewsRoom/AttachmentNg/970c6eef-b11b-4fdf-86e9-b68f6fe5b61d



