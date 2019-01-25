Global Paper & Paperboard Packaging Market Outlook 2017-2026: Drivers, Constraints, Opportunities, Threats, Challenges, Investment Opportunities, and Recommendations

/EIN News/ -- Dublin, Jan. 25, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Paper & Paperboard Packaging - Global Market Outlook (2017-2026)" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.



Global Paper & Paperboard Packaging market accounted for $175.00 billion in 2017 and is expected to reach $266.88 billion by 2026 growing at a CAGR of 4.8% during the forecast period.



Growing consumer awareness for sustainable packaging, rising demand from various end users and increasing environmental concerns are some of the factors favouring the market growth. However, strict government regulations are hindering the market growth. Moreover, growing disposable incomes of people especially in the developing countries is one of the major opportunities during the forecast period.



Paper and paperboard packaging is solid paper based substance used for packing and wrapping products. It is lightweight and can easily be cut, moulded and created. Paperboard packaging is used to offer packaging solutions, mostly to the end user products. Paper and paperboard packaging solutions have huge range of applications across several industrial end users from healthcare to food & beverage industry and personal care to home care.



On the basis of type, flexible paper packaging segment has significant growth in the market. Flexible packaging combines the best qualities of plastic, film and paper, aluminium foil to deliver a broad range of protective properties while employing a minimum of material. Asia Pacific is anticipated to dominate the global market during the forecast period due to increasing demand of convenience food, better health & personal care products.



What our report offers:

Market share assessments for the regional and country level segments

Market share analysis of the top industry players

Strategic recommendations for the new entrants

Market forecasts for a minimum of 9 years of all the mentioned segments, sub segments and the regional markets

Market Trends (Drivers, Constraints, Opportunities, Threats, Challenges, Investment Opportunities, and recommendations)

Strategic recommendations in key business segments based on the market estimations

Competitive landscaping mapping the key common trends

Company profiling with detailed strategies, financials, and recent developments

Supply chain trends mapping the latest technological advancements

Key Topics Covered:



1 Executive Summary



2 Preface

2.1 Abstract

2.2 Stake Holders

2.3 Research Scope

2.4 Research Methodology

2.5 Research Sources



3 Market Trend Analysis

3.1 Introduction

3.2 Drivers

3.3 Restraints

3.4 Opportunities

3.5 Threats

3.6 Application Analysis

3.7 Emerging Markets

3.8 Futuristic Market Scenario



4 Porters Five Force Analysis

4.1 Bargaining power of suppliers

4.2 Bargaining power of buyers

4.3 Threat of substitutes

4.4 Threat of new entrants

4.5 Competitive rivalry



5 Global Paper & Paperboard Packaging Market, By Type

5.1 Introduction

5.2 Flexible Paper Packaging

5.3 Corrugated Box

5.4 Boxboard



6 Global Paper & Paperboard Packaging Market, By Grade

6.1 Introduction

6.2 Label Paper

6.3 Solid Bleached Sulphate Board

6.4 Glassine & Greaseproof

6.5 White Lined Chipboard

6.6 Folding Boxboard

6.7 Coated Unbleached Kraft Board

6.8 Others Grades



7 Global Paper & Paperboard Packaging Market, By Application

7.1 Introduction

7.2 Healthcare

7.3 Food

7.4 Beverage

7.5 Personal & Home Care

7.6 Other Applications



8 Global Paper & Paperboard Packaging Market, By Geography

8.1 Introduction

8.2 North America

8.3 Europe

8.4 Asia Pacific

8.5 South America

8.6 Middle East & Africa



9 Key Developments

9.1 Agreements, Partnerships, Collaborations and Joint Ventures

9.2 Acquisitions & Mergers

9.3 New Product Launch

9.4 Expansions

9.5 Other Key Strategies



10 Company Profiling

10.1 Rocktenn Company.

10.2 Packaging Corp. of America

10.3 Mondi Group

10.4 Metsa Group .

10.5 ITC Limited

10.6 International Paper

10.7 DS Smith PLC

10.8 Clearwater Paper Corporation

10.9 Cascades Inc.

10.10 Svenska Cellulosa Aktiebolaget

10.11 Smurfit Kappa Group plc

10.12 Stora Enso Oyj

10.13 Sappi Limited

10.14 Sonoco products company

10.15 Berry Plastics Group, Inc.

10.16 Huhtamki OYJ

10.17 Amcor Limited

10.18 Coveris Holdings S.A.



For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/research/kc68kv/global_paper_and?w=12

Research and Markets also offers Custom Research services providing focused, comprehensive and tailored research.

CONTACT: ResearchAndMarkets.com Laura Wood, Senior Press Manager press@researchandmarkets.com For E.S.T Office Hours Call 1-917-300-0470 For U.S./CAN Toll Free Call 1-800-526-8630 For GMT Office Hours Call +353-1-416-8900 Related Topics: Paper and Board Packaging



EIN Presswire does not exercise editorial control over third-party content provided, uploaded, published, or distributed by users of EIN Presswire. We are a distributor, not a publisher, of 3rd party content. Such content may contain the views, opinions, statements, offers, and other material of the respective users, suppliers, participants, or authors.