Global Endoscopy Devices Market Outlook 2017-2026: Analysis & Forecast by Visualization Systems, Endoscopes, Accessories & Other Endoscopy Equipment

Global Endoscopy Devices market accounted for $23.42 billion in 2017 and is expected to reach $46.13 billion by 2026 growing at a CAGR of 7.8%.



Some of the factors influencing the market growth include rising prevalence of diseases that require endoscopy, favorable government initiatives, growing healthcare market in emerging economies and technological advancements. However, high cost of endoscopy procedures & equipment and limited reimbursement in developing countries are restricting the market growth.



An endoscopy is a procedure that allows physicians or surgeons to come across interior parts of the organ. The technique is used for both diagnostic and therapeutic purpose. To perform endoscopy a specialized instrument is used named as endoscope. Endoscopy is a technology that has changed the view point of detecting diseases and the way surgeries were performed previously, with least attack and are gaining attention across the globe. It includes procedures which are cost-effective ensuing in less complications post surgery and minimal scars in the body.



Amongst End User, Hospitals segment has steady market growth during the forecast period. Owing to broad usage of endoscopy devices in hospitals to perform minimally invasive procedures, most hospitals are well set with technologically advanced endoscopic services in the developed economies. By Geography, Asia Pacific is the fastest growing region for the market due to the rising disposable incomes, reasonable solutions and augmented funding in R&D in the field advanced diagnostics.



Key Topics Covered:



1 Executive Summary



2 Preface

2.1 Abstract

2.2 Stake Holders

2.3 Research Scope

2.4 Research Methodology

2.5 Research Sources



3 Market Trend Analysis

3.1 Introduction

3.2 Drivers

3.3 Restraints

3.4 Opportunities

3.5 Threats

3.6 Product Analysis

3.7 Application Analysis

3.8 End User Analysis

3.9 Emerging Markets

3.10 Futuristic Market Scenario



4 Porters Five Force Analysis

4.1 Bargaining power of suppliers

4.2 Bargaining power of buyers

4.3 Threat of substitutes

4.4 Threat of new entrants

4.5 Competitive rivalry



5 Global Endoscopy Devices Market, By Product

5.1 Introduction

5.2 Visualization Systems

5.2.1 Standard-definition Visualization Systems

5.2.2 High-definition Visualization Systems

5.2.3 Endoscopic Light Sources

5.2.4 Endoscopic Cameras

5.2.4.1 3D Cameras

5.2.4.2 3-Chip Cameras

5.2.4.3 Single-Chip Cameras

5.2.4.4 HD Cameras

5.2.5 Wireless Displays and Monitors

5.2.6 Video Converters

5.2.7 Video Processors

5.2.8 Transmitters & Receivers

5.2.9 Video Recorders

5.2.10 Camera Heads

5.2.11 Carts

5.2.12 Other Visualization Systems

5.3 Endoscopes

5.3.1 Flexible Endoscopes

5.3.1.1 Colonoscopes

5.3.1.2 Sigmoidoscopes

5.3.1.3 Pharyngoscopes

5.3.1.4 Nasopharyngoscopes

5.3.1.5 Upper Gastrointestinal Endoscopes

5.3.1.6 Bronchoscopes

5.3.1.7 Laryngoscopes

5.3.1.8 Duodenoscopes

5.3.1.9 Rhinoscopes

5.3.1.10 Other Flexible Endoscopes

5.3.2 Rigid Endoscopes

5.3.2.1 Neuroendoscopes

5.3.2.2 Urology Endoscopes

5.3.2.3 Laparoscopes

5.3.2.4 Gynaecology Endoscopes

5.3.2.5 Arthroscopes

5.3.2.6 Cystoscopes

5.3.2.7 Other Rigid Endoscopes

5.4 Accessories

5.4.1 Biopsy Valves

5.4.2 Mouthpieces

5.4.3 Needle Forceps & Needle Holders

5.4.4 Cleaning Brushes

5.4.5 Light Cables

5.4.6 Fluid-Flushing Devices

5.4.7 Surgical Dissectors

5.4.8 Overtubes

5.4.9 Other Accessories

5.5 Other Endoscopy Equipment

5.5.1 Electronic Endoscopy Equipment

5.5.1.1 Endoscopy Ultrasound Systems

5.5.1.2 Insufflators

5.5.1.3 Endoscopy Fluid Management Systems

5.5.1.4 Electronic Endoscopy Equipment

5.5.1.5 Other Electronic Endoscopy Equipment

5.5.2 Mechanical Endoscopy Equipment

5.5.2.1 Endoscopic Implants

5.5.2.2 Snares

5.5.2.3 Biopsy Forceps

5.5.2.4 Trocars and Cannulas

5.5.2.5 Graspers

5.5.2.6 Other Mechanical Endoscopy Equipment



6 Global Endoscopy Devices Market, By Application

6.1 Introduction

6.2 Laryngoscopy

6.3 Mediastinoscopy

6.4 Urology/Gynaecology Surgeries

6.5 Obstetrics/Gynaecology Endoscopy

6.6 Gastroenterology

6.7 Bronchoscopy

6.8 Arthroscopy

6.9 Laparoscopy Surgeries

6.10 Neuro/Spinal Surgeries

6.11 Cardiovascular Surgeries

6.12 Orthopedic Surgery

6.13 Pulmonology

6.14 ENT Surgery

6.15 Otoscopy

6.16 Other Applications



7 Global Endoscopy Devices Market, By End User

7.1 Introduction

7.2 Ambulatory Surgery Centers/Clinics

7.3 Hospitals

7.4 Other End Users



8 Global Endoscopy Devices Market, By Geography

8.1 Introduction

8.2 North America

8.2.1 US

8.2.2 Canada

8.2.3 Mexico

8.3 Europe

8.3.1 Germany

8.3.2 UK

8.3.3 Italy

8.3.4 France

8.3.5 Spain

8.3.6 Rest of Europe

8.4 Asia Pacific

8.4.1 Japan

8.4.2 China

8.4.3 India

8.4.4 Australia

8.4.5 New Zealand

8.4.6 South Korea

8.4.7 Rest of Asia Pacific

8.5 South America

8.5.1 Argentina

8.5.2 Brazil

8.5.3 Chile

8.5.4 Rest of South America

8.6 Middle East & Africa

8.6.1 Saudi Arabia

8.6.2 UAE

8.6.3 Qatar

8.6.4 South Africa

8.6.5 Rest of Middle East & Africa



9 Key Developments

9.1 Agreements, Partnerships, Collaborations and Joint Ventures

9.2 Acquisitions & Mergers

9.3 New Product Launch

9.4 Expansions

9.5 Other Key Strategies



10 Company Profiling

10.1 Johnson & Johnson

10.2 Boston Scientific Corporation

10.3 Richard Wolf GmbH

10.4 Medtronic PLC

10.5 Stryker Corporation

10.6 Fujifilm Holdings Corporation

10.7 Karl Storz GMBH & CO. KG

10.8 Olympus Corporation

10.9 Intuitive Surgical, Inc.

10.10 Smith And Nephew PLC

10.11 Cogentix Medical

10.12 Conmed Corporation

10.13 Hoya Corporation

10.14 Cook Medical, Inc.

10.15 Covidien PLC

10.16 Anthrax, Inc.

10.17 B. Braun Melsungen AG

10.18 Integrate Endoscopy

10.19 Shaili Endoscopy

10.20 Micro-Tech Endoscopy



