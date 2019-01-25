Global Superconductors Research Report 2018: Market Outlook & Forecasts, 2017-2026

/EIN News/ -- Dublin, Jan. 25, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Superconductors - Global Market Outlook (2017-2026)" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.



Global Superconductors market accounted for $6.16 billion in 2017 and is expected to reach $14.10 billion by 2026 growing at a CAGR of 9.6% during the forecast period.



Demand for advanced power grid infrastructure and rising implementation of SEMS systems are some of the major factors propelling the market growth. On the other hand, high price of superconductor cooling systems is hindering the market growth.



Superconductors are materials that permit the passage of electricity with zero resistance at their critical temperature. There is no loss of energy in the form of heat or sound if there is a zero resistance. It is not affected by external magnetic fields when in its superconducting state owing to the Meissner effect, which is a unique property exhibited by them. The demand for superconductors has been growing quickly owing to their extensive adoption in different applications in the medical and industrial sectors.



By Application, Energy segment commanded the largest market share due increase of smart cities and strict energy efficiency principles will anticipated to create new revenue pockets for the superconductor market during the forecast period.



By Geography, Europe is expected to generate highest revenue due to the rising demand for cost effective and energy efficient electrical devices.



What our report offers:

Market share assessments for the regional and country level segments

Market share analysis of the top industry players

Strategic recommendations for the new entrants

Market forecasts for a minimum of 9 years of all the mentioned segments, sub segments and the regional markets

Market Trends (Drivers, Constraints, Opportunities, Threats, Challenges, Investment Opportunities, and recommendations)

Strategic recommendations in key business segments based on the market estimations

Competitive landscaping mapping the key common trends

Company profiling with detailed strategies, financials, and recent developments

Supply chain trends mapping the latest technological advancements

Key Topics Covered:



1 Executive Summary



2 Preface

2.1 Abstract

2.2 Stake Holders

2.3 Research Scope

2.4 Research Methodology

2.5 Research Sources



3 Market Trend Analysis

3.1 Introduction

3.2 Drivers

3.3 Restraints

3.4 Opportunities

3.5 Threats

3.6 Application Analysis

3.7 Emerging Markets

3.8 Futuristic Market Scenario



4 Porters Five Force Analysis

4.1 Bargaining power of suppliers

4.2 Bargaining power of buyers

4.3 Threat of substitutes

4.4 Threat of new entrants

4.5 Competitive rivalry



5 Global Superconductors Market, By Type

5.1 Introduction

5.2 High Temperature Superconductors

5.2.1 Second Generation HT Superconductors

5.2.2 First Generation HT Superconductors

5.3 Low and Medium Temperature Superconductors



6 Global Superconductors Market, By Application

6.1 Introduction

6.2 Magnetic Resonance Imaging

6.3 Research & Development

6.4 Energy

6.5 Electronics

6.6 Computer

6.7 Generator

6.8 Conductive Material

6.9 Other Applications



7 Global Superconductors Market, By Geography

7.1 Introduction

7.2 North America

7.2.1 US

7.2.2 Canada

7.2.3 Mexico

7.3 Europe

7.3.1 Germany

7.3.2 UK

7.3.3 Italy

7.3.4 France

7.3.5 Spain

7.3.6 Rest of Europe

7.4 Asia Pacific

7.4.1 Japan

7.4.2 China

7.4.3 India

7.4.4 Australia

7.4.5 New Zealand

7.4.6 South Korea

7.4.7 Rest of Asia Pacific

7.5 South America

7.5.1 Argentina

7.5.2 Brazil

7.5.3 Chile

7.5.4 Rest of South America

7.6 Middle East & Africa

7.6.1 Saudi Arabia

7.6.2 UAE

7.6.3 Qatar

7.6.4 South Africa

7.6.5 Rest of Middle East & Africa



8 Key Developments

8.1 Agreements, Partnerships, Collaborations and Joint Ventures

8.2 Acquisitions & Mergers

8.3 New Product Launch

8.4 Expansions

8.5 Other Key Strategies



9 Company Profiling

9.1 Furukawa Electric Co., Ltd.

9.2 Toshiba Corporation

9.3 Fujikura Ltd.

9.4 Superconductor Technologies Inc.

9.5 Bruker Corporation

9.6 American Superconductor Corporation

9.7 Theva Dnnschichttechnik GmbH

9.8 Sumitomo Electric Industries, Ltd.

9.9 Supercon Inc.

9.10 Evico GmbH

9.11 Superox

9.12 Japan Superconductor Technology, Inc.

9.13 Hyper Tech Research, Inc.

9.14 Deutsche Nanoschicht Gmbh

9.15 Conductus, Inc.



For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/research/83lpjq/global?w=12

Research and Markets also offers Custom Research services providing focused, comprehensive and tailored research.

Related Topics: Electrical Engineering



