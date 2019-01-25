Global Tube Packaging Market Outlook 2017-2026: Analysis & Forecasts by Twist Tubes, Squeeze Tubes, Rigid Tubes, & Extruded Tubes

/EIN News/ -- Dublin, Jan. 25, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Tube Packaging - Global Market Outlook (2017-2026)" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.



Global Tube Packaging market accounted for $6.75 billion in 2017 and is expected to reach $14.12 billion by 2026 growing at a CAGR of 8.5% during the forecast period.



Advancements in packaging technology, demand for excellent barrier properties and growth in the cosmetics & toiletries sector are some of the key factors driving the market growth. However, banned raw material cost and availability of substitutes are factors hampering the market growth.



A tube is a unfilled structure, both ends of which are treated in a different way during the manufacturing process and filling. A tube has a round orifice at one end that is closed with the help of a cap. The orifice can be shaped in many different ways, for instance, plastic nozzles that of varied styles and lengths. Tube packaging contains no germs due to the high temperatures during the production process. As it is possible to coat the inside of a tube with special coatings, the tube does not react with its contents.



On basis of material type, laminated segment held considerable market share due to increasing demand for packaging with outstanding barrier protection, which is necessary for packaging pharmaceutical products.



By Geography, Europe acquired the largest market share during the forecast period due to its large-scale use in a variety of healthcare and toiletry products. However, due to technological developments in this region, the market is now growing in the European countries. Moreover, Asia -Pacific market is growing at a huge pace in emerging markets of the region such as China, India, and Japan. The reason for the market is the increasing middle-class population of the region and increasing incomes, which drive the demand for easy and safe packaging.



What our report offers:

Market share assessments for the regional and country level segments

Market share analysis of the top industry players

Strategic recommendations for the new entrants

Market forecasts for a minimum of 9 years of all the mentioned segments, sub segments and the regional markets

Market Trends (Drivers, Constraints, Opportunities, Threats, Challenges, Investment Opportunities, and recommendations)

Strategic recommendations in key business segments based on the market estimations

Competitive landscaping mapping the key common trends

Company profiling with detailed strategies, financials, and recent developments

Supply chain trends mapping the latest technological advancements

Key Topics Covered:



1 Executive Summary



2 Preface

2.1 Abstract

2.2 Stake Holders

2.3 Research Scope

2.4 Research Methodology

2.5 Research Sources



3 Market Trend Analysis

3.1 Introduction

3.2 Drivers

3.3 Restraints

3.4 Opportunities

3.5 Threats

3.6 Application Analysis

3.7 End User Analysis

3.8 Emerging Markets

3.9 Futuristic Market Scenario



4 Porters Five Force Analysis

4.1 Bargaining power of suppliers

4.2 Bargaining power of buyers

4.3 Threat of substitutes

4.4 Threat of new entrants

4.5 Competitive rivalry



5 Global Tube Packaging Market, By Material Type

5.1 Introduction

5.2 Plastic Tubes

5.3 Aluminium Tubes

5.4 Laminated Tubes

5.5 Other Material Types



6 Global Tube Packaging Market, By Type

6.1 Introduction

6.2 Twist Tubes

6.3 Squeeze Tubes

6.4 Rigid Tubes

6.5 Extruded Tubes

6.6 Other Types



7 Global Tube Packaging Market, By Application

7.1 Introduction

7.2 Shaving Cream

7.3 Toothpastes

7.4 Sealant

7.5 Ointments

7.6 Adhesives

7.7 Other Applications



8 Global Tube Packaging Market, By End User

8.1 Introduction

8.2 Automotive

8.3 Pharmaceuticals

8.4 Food & Beverages

8.5 Cosmetics & Oral Care

8.6 Cleaning Products

8.7 Other End Users



9 Global Tube Packaging Market, By Geography

9.1 Introduction

9.2 North America

9.2.1 US

9.2.2 Canada

9.2.3 Mexico

9.3 Europe

9.3.1 Germany

9.3.2 UK

9.3.3 Italy

9.3.4 France

9.3.5 Spain

9.3.6 Rest of Europe

9.4 Asia Pacific

9.4.1 Japan

9.4.2 China

9.4.3 India

9.4.4 Australia

9.4.5 New Zealand

9.4.6 South Korea

9.4.7 Rest of Asia Pacific

9.5 South America

9.5.1 Argentina

9.5.2 Brazil

9.5.3 Chile

9.5.4 Rest of South America

9.6 Middle East & Africa

9.6.1 Saudi Arabia

9.6.2 UAE

9.6.3 Qatar

9.6.4 South Africa

9.6.5 Rest of Middle East & Africa



10 Key Developments

10.1 Agreements, Partnerships, Collaborations and Joint Ventures

10.2 Acquisitions & Mergers

10.3 New Product Launch

10.4 Expansions

10.5 Other Key Strategies



11 Company Profiling

11.1 D Technopack Ltd

11.2 Worldwide Packaging Inc.

11.3 Visipak.

11.4 Unicep Packaging

11.5 Huhtamaki OYJ.

11.6 Sonoco Packaging Company

11.7 Montebello Packaging

11.8 M&H Plastics

11.9 Intrapac International Corporation.

11.10 Auber Packaging Solutions

11.11 Hoffmann Neopac AG

11.12 Essel Propack Ltd.

11.13 Alltube Group

11.14 Ctl Packaging

11.15 Constantia Flexibles.

11.16 CCL Packaging

11.17 Albea Group

11.18 Amcor Ltd.

11.19 Unette Corporation

11.20 Viva Group



For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/research/lj36hj/global_tube?w=12

CONTACT: ResearchAndMarkets.com Laura Wood, Senior Press Manager press@researchandmarkets.com For E.S.T Office Hours Call 1-917-300-0470 For U.S./CAN Toll Free Call 1-800-526-8630 For GMT Office Hours Call +353-1-416-8900 Related Topics: Packaging



EIN Presswire does not exercise editorial control over third-party content provided, uploaded, published, or distributed by users of EIN Presswire. We are a distributor, not a publisher, of 3rd party content. Such content may contain the views, opinions, statements, offers, and other material of the respective users, suppliers, participants, or authors.