Global Tube Packaging Market Outlook 2017-2026: Analysis & Forecasts by Twist Tubes, Squeeze Tubes, Rigid Tubes, & Extruded Tubes
/EIN News/ -- Dublin, Jan. 25, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Tube Packaging - Global Market Outlook (2017-2026)" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.
Global Tube Packaging market accounted for $6.75 billion in 2017 and is expected to reach $14.12 billion by 2026 growing at a CAGR of 8.5% during the forecast period.
Advancements in packaging technology, demand for excellent barrier properties and growth in the cosmetics & toiletries sector are some of the key factors driving the market growth. However, banned raw material cost and availability of substitutes are factors hampering the market growth.
A tube is a unfilled structure, both ends of which are treated in a different way during the manufacturing process and filling. A tube has a round orifice at one end that is closed with the help of a cap. The orifice can be shaped in many different ways, for instance, plastic nozzles that of varied styles and lengths. Tube packaging contains no germs due to the high temperatures during the production process. As it is possible to coat the inside of a tube with special coatings, the tube does not react with its contents.
On basis of material type, laminated segment held considerable market share due to increasing demand for packaging with outstanding barrier protection, which is necessary for packaging pharmaceutical products.
By Geography, Europe acquired the largest market share during the forecast period due to its large-scale use in a variety of healthcare and toiletry products. However, due to technological developments in this region, the market is now growing in the European countries. Moreover, Asia -Pacific market is growing at a huge pace in emerging markets of the region such as China, India, and Japan. The reason for the market is the increasing middle-class population of the region and increasing incomes, which drive the demand for easy and safe packaging.
Key Topics Covered:
1 Executive Summary
2 Preface
2.1 Abstract
2.2 Stake Holders
2.3 Research Scope
2.4 Research Methodology
2.5 Research Sources
3 Market Trend Analysis
3.1 Introduction
3.2 Drivers
3.3 Restraints
3.4 Opportunities
3.5 Threats
3.6 Application Analysis
3.7 End User Analysis
3.8 Emerging Markets
3.9 Futuristic Market Scenario
4 Porters Five Force Analysis
4.1 Bargaining power of suppliers
4.2 Bargaining power of buyers
4.3 Threat of substitutes
4.4 Threat of new entrants
4.5 Competitive rivalry
5 Global Tube Packaging Market, By Material Type
5.1 Introduction
5.2 Plastic Tubes
5.3 Aluminium Tubes
5.4 Laminated Tubes
5.5 Other Material Types
6 Global Tube Packaging Market, By Type
6.1 Introduction
6.2 Twist Tubes
6.3 Squeeze Tubes
6.4 Rigid Tubes
6.5 Extruded Tubes
6.6 Other Types
7 Global Tube Packaging Market, By Application
7.1 Introduction
7.2 Shaving Cream
7.3 Toothpastes
7.4 Sealant
7.5 Ointments
7.6 Adhesives
7.7 Other Applications
8 Global Tube Packaging Market, By End User
8.1 Introduction
8.2 Automotive
8.3 Pharmaceuticals
8.4 Food & Beverages
8.5 Cosmetics & Oral Care
8.6 Cleaning Products
8.7 Other End Users
9 Global Tube Packaging Market, By Geography
9.1 Introduction
9.2 North America
9.2.1 US
9.2.2 Canada
9.2.3 Mexico
9.3 Europe
9.3.1 Germany
9.3.2 UK
9.3.3 Italy
9.3.4 France
9.3.5 Spain
9.3.6 Rest of Europe
9.4 Asia Pacific
9.4.1 Japan
9.4.2 China
9.4.3 India
9.4.4 Australia
9.4.5 New Zealand
9.4.6 South Korea
9.4.7 Rest of Asia Pacific
9.5 South America
9.5.1 Argentina
9.5.2 Brazil
9.5.3 Chile
9.5.4 Rest of South America
9.6 Middle East & Africa
9.6.1 Saudi Arabia
9.6.2 UAE
9.6.3 Qatar
9.6.4 South Africa
9.6.5 Rest of Middle East & Africa
10 Key Developments
10.1 Agreements, Partnerships, Collaborations and Joint Ventures
10.2 Acquisitions & Mergers
10.3 New Product Launch
10.4 Expansions
10.5 Other Key Strategies
11 Company Profiling
11.1 D Technopack Ltd
11.2 Worldwide Packaging Inc.
11.3 Visipak.
11.4 Unicep Packaging
11.5 Huhtamaki OYJ.
11.6 Sonoco Packaging Company
11.7 Montebello Packaging
11.8 M&H Plastics
11.9 Intrapac International Corporation.
11.10 Auber Packaging Solutions
11.11 Hoffmann Neopac AG
11.12 Essel Propack Ltd.
11.13 Alltube Group
11.14 Ctl Packaging
11.15 Constantia Flexibles.
11.16 CCL Packaging
11.17 Albea Group
11.18 Amcor Ltd.
11.19 Unette Corporation
11.20 Viva Group
