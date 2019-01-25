Global Automotive Parts Die-Casting (Semi-solid, Squeeze, Vacuum & Pressure) Market Outlook 2017-2018 & 2026

/EIN News/ -- Dublin, Jan. 25, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Automotive Parts Die-Casting - Global Market Outlook (2017-2026)" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.



Global Automotive Parts Die-Casting market accounted for $8.31 billion in 2017 and is expected to reach $18.54 billion by 2026 growing at a CAGR of 9.3%.



Factors such as favorable government initiative, the growing market for light weight vehicles and technological advancements are fueling the market growth. However, high production & maintenance cost and volatile prices of raw material are hampering the market.



The automotive die casting process is basically a manufacturing process used to manufacture complex and intricate metal parts and components using reusable molds, which are called dies. The die casting process used in automobiles makes use of metal, die casting machine, furnace and die. The metal that is usually a nonferrous alloy like zinc or aluminum is first melted in the furnace and then injected inside the dies of the die casting machine.



Amongst production process type, vacuum die-casting segment held considerable market share due to minimal porosity and tensile strength of the end product from the process. By geography, Asia Pacific held largest market share being the global manufacturing hub of the world. India is more and more growing as a hub for the automobile components manufacturers for magnesium and zinc die cast auto parts. In addition, emerging economies like India and china are the major factors for the growth of the market.



What our report offers:

Market share assessments for the regional and country level segments

Market share analysis of the top industry players

Strategic recommendations for the new entrants

Market forecasts for a minimum of 9 years of all the mentioned segments, sub segments and the regional markets

Market Trends (Drivers, Constraints, Opportunities, Threats, Challenges, Investment Opportunities, and recommendations)

Strategic recommendations in key business segments based on the market estimations

Competitive landscaping mapping the key common trends

Company profiling with detailed strategies, financials, and recent developments

Supply chain trends mapping the latest technological advancements

Key Topics Covered:



1 Executive Summary



2 Preface

2.1 Abstract

2.2 Stake Holders

2.3 Research Scope

2.4 Research Methodology

2.5 Research Sources



3 Market Trend Analysis

3.1 Introduction

3.2 Drivers

3.3 Restraints

3.4 Opportunities

3.5 Threats

3.6 Application Analysis

3.7 Emerging Markets

3.8 Futuristic Market Scenario



4 Porters Five Force Analysis

4.1 Bargaining power of suppliers

4.2 Bargaining power of buyers

4.3 Threat of substitutes

4.4 Threat of new entrants

4.5 Competitive rivalry



5 Global Automotive Parts Die-Casting Market, By Raw Material

5.1 Introduction

5.2 Magnesium

5.3 Aluminum

5.4 Zinc

5.5 Other Raw Materials



6 Global Automotive Parts Die-Casting Market, By Production Process Type

6.1 Introduction

6.2 Semi-solid die-casting

6.3 Squeeze die-casting

6.4 Vacuum die-casting

6.5 Pressure die-casting



7 Global Automotive Parts Die-Casting Market, By Application

7.1 Introduction

7.2 Transmission parts

7.3 Body assemblies

7.4 Engine Parts

7.5 Other Applications



8 Global Automotive Parts Die-Casting Market, By Geography

8.1 Introduction

8.2 North America

8.2.1 US

8.2.2 Canada

8.2.3 Mexico

8.3 Europe

8.3.1 Germany

8.3.2 UK

8.3.3 Italy

8.3.4 France

8.3.5 Spain

8.3.6 Rest of Europe

8.4 Asia Pacific

8.4.1 Japan

8.4.2 China

8.4.3 India

8.4.4 Australia

8.4.5 New Zealand

8.4.6 South Korea

8.4.7 Rest of Asia Pacific

8.5 South America

8.5.1 Argentina

8.5.2 Brazil

8.5.3 Chile

8.5.4 Rest of South America

8.6 Middle East & Africa

8.6.1 Saudi Arabia

8.6.2 UAE

8.6.3 Qatar

8.6.4 South Africa

8.6.5 Rest of Middle East & Africa



9 Key Developments

9.1 Agreements, Partnerships, Collaborations and Joint Ventures

9.2 Acquisitions & Mergers

9.3 New Product Launch

9.4 Expansions

9.5 Other Key Strategies



10 Company Profiling

10.1 Tyche Diecast Private Limited

10.2 Texas Die-casting

10.3 Sunbeam Auto Pvt. Ltd

10.4 Spark Minda, Ashok Minda Group

10.5 Sipra Engineers

10.6 Sandhar Technologies Limited

10.7 Ryobi Die-casting Inc.

10.8 Rockman Industries Ltd.

10.9 Raltor Metal Technik India Pvt. Ltd.

10.10 Ningbo Parison Die-casting Co., Ltd.

10.11 Mino Industry USA, Inc.

10.12 Kinetic Die-casting Company

10.13 Gibbs Die-casting Group

10.14 Endurance Group

10.15 Dynacast

10.16 Die-casting Solutions GmbH

10.17 Castwel Auto Parts Pvt Ltd.



For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/research/5mqsdl/global_automotive?w=12

Research and Markets also offers Custom Research services providing focused, comprehensive and tailored research.

CONTACT: ResearchAndMarkets.com Laura Wood, Senior Press Manager press@researchandmarkets.com For E.S.T Office Hours Call 1-917-300-0470 For U.S./CAN Toll Free Call 1-800-526-8630 For GMT Office Hours Call +353-1-416-8900 Related Topics: Automotive Parts



EIN Presswire does not exercise editorial control over third-party content provided, uploaded, published, or distributed by users of EIN Presswire. We are a distributor, not a publisher, of 3rd party content. Such content may contain the views, opinions, statements, offers, and other material of the respective users, suppliers, participants, or authors.