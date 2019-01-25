Global Non-Sugar Sweeteners Market Outlook 2017-2018 & 2026: Drivers, Constraints, Opportunities, Threats, Challenges, Investment Opportunities, and Recommendations

/EIN News/ -- Dublin, Jan. 25, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Non-Sugar Sweeteners - Global Market Outlook (2017-2026)" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.



Global Non-Sugar Sweeteners market accounted for $10.25 billion in 2017 and is expected to reach $13.85 billion by 2026 growing at a CAGR of 3.4%.



Factors such as increasing awareness regarding weight loss, dental care, diabetics & reactive hypoglycemia, increasing consumer spending coupled with growing convenience food demand and increasing urbanization are influencing the market growth. However, high cost and potential negative health effects are some factors restricting the market growth.



Non-sugar sweeteners are a type of food additives that are added to food and beverages to duplicate result of sugar in terms of taste. High-intensity sweeteners are a very important segment of the non-sugar sweetener market which is sweeter than normal sugar. Many popular sugar substitutes approved in food use are artificially-synthesized compounds. Non-sugar sweeteners are typically used in diet and low-calorie food and beverages.



By type, the artificial sweetener segment is expected to grow at the significant market share during the forecast period. Artificial sweeteners are sugar substitutes, which have a sweet taste and are produced synthetically. As of now they are used as a sugar alternative since they contain low calories, and help maintain low blood sugar levels. Food processing companies produce low calorie and sugar-free alternatives as their main products, which in turn helps stimulate market growth.



By geography, North America will lead the global market to grow consumer dependence upon convenience foods. In North America there has been an increase in the demand for low-calorie products due to the increase in diabetes and obesity.



What our report offers:

Market share assessments for the regional and country level segments

Market share analysis of the top industry players

Strategic recommendations for the new entrants

Market forecasts for a minimum of 9 years of all the mentioned segments, sub-segments and the regional markets

Market Trends (Drivers, Constraints, Opportunities, Threats, Challenges, Investment Opportunities, and recommendations)

Strategic recommendations in key business segments based on the market estimations

Competitive landscaping mapping the key common trends

Company profiling with detailed strategies, financials, and recent developments

Supply chain trends mapping the latest technological advancements

Key Topics Covered:



1 Executive Summary



2 Preface

2.1 Abstract

2.2 Stake Holders

2.3 Research Scope

2.4 Research Methodology

2.5 Research Sources



3 Market Trend Analysis

3.1 Introduction

3.2 Drivers

3.3 Restraints

3.4 Opportunities

3.5 Threats

3.6 Application Analysis

3.7 Emerging Markets

3.8 Futuristic Market Scenario



4 Porters Five Force Analysis

4.1 Bargaining power of suppliers

4.2 Bargaining power of buyers

4.3 Threat of substitutes

4.4 Threat of new entrants

4.5 Competitive rivalry



5 Global Non Sugar Sweeteners Market, By Type

5.1 Introduction

5.2 Natural Sweeteners

5.2.1 Stevia

5.2.2 Other Natural Non-nutritive Sweeteners

5.2.2.1 Xylitol

5.2.2.2 Luo Han Guo

5.2.2.3 Tagatose

5.2.2.4 Thaumatin

5.2.2.5 Sorbitol

5.2.2.6 Monatin

5.2.2.7 Glycyrrhizin

5.3 Artificial Sweeteners

5.3.1 Alitame

5.3.2 Sucralose

5.3.3 Saccharin

5.3.4 Aspartame

5.3.5 Neotame

5.3.6 Cyclamate

5.3.7 Acesulfame Potassium

5.3.8 Other Artificial Sweeteners



6 Global Non Sugar Sweeteners Market, By Application

6.1 Introduction

6.2 Food Products

6.2.1 Baked Products

6.2.2 Confectionery

6.2.3 Frozen Desserts

6.2.4 Other Food Products

6.3 Beverages

6.3.1 Sugar Alcohol

6.3.2 High-Fructose Corn Syrup (HFCS)

6.3.3 Other Beverages



7 Global Non Sugar Sweeteners Market, By Geography

7.1 Introduction

7.2 North America

7.2.1 US

7.2.2 Canada

7.2.3 Mexico

7.3 Europe

7.3.1 Germany

7.3.2 UK

7.3.3 Italy

7.3.4 France

7.3.5 Spain

7.3.6 Rest of Europe

7.4 Asia Pacific

7.4.1 Japan

7.4.2 China

7.4.3 India

7.4.4 Australia

7.4.5 New Zealand

7.4.6 South Korea

7.4.7 Rest of Asia Pacific

7.5 South America

7.5.1 Argentina

7.5.2 Brazil

7.5.3 Chile

7.5.4 Rest of South America

7.6 Middle East & Africa

7.6.1 Saudi Arabia

7.6.2 UAE

7.6.3 Qatar

7.6.4 South Africa

7.6.5 Rest of Middle East & Africa



8 Key Developments

8.1 Agreements, Partnerships, Collaborations and Joint Ventures

8.2 Acquisitions & Mergers

8.3 New Product Launch

8.4 Expansions

8.5 Other Key Strategies



9 Company Profiling

9.1 Beckmann-Kenko GmbH, Germany

9.2 Cargill, U.S.

9.3 Dulcette Technologies LLC, U.S.

9.4 Nutrasweet Company, U.S.

9.5 Ajinomoto co, Inc, Thailand

9.6 A&Z Food Additives Co Ltd, China

9.7 Merisant worldwide Inc, U.S.

9.8 Imperial Sugar Company, U.S.

9.9 Naturex, U.S.

9.10 Atlantic chemicals trading GmbH, Germany

9.11 GLG Life Tech Corporation, China

9.12 Purecircle, Malasia

9.13 Biovittoria, New Zealand

9.14 Giri Health Products, India

9.15 Sanxinyuan Food Industry Corporation Limited, China

9.16 Zydus Wellness Ltd, India

9.17 Archer Daniels Midland Company (ADM), U.S.

9.18 Corn Products International Inc, U.S.

9.19 Golden time enterprise (Shenzhen) co, ltd

9.20 Roquette, France



For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/research/kmj3pl/global_nonsugar?w=12

