Global Industrial Labels Market Outlook 2017-2026: Focus on Branding Labels, Weatherproof Labels, Equipment Asset Labels, & Warning/Security Labels
/EIN News/ -- Dublin, Jan. 25, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Industrial Labels - Global Market Outlook (2017-2026)" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.
Global industrial labels market accounted for $42.15 billion in 2017 and is expected to reach $77.85 billion by 2026 growing at a CAGR of 7.1% during the forecast period.
Growing automotive industry and high demand in emerging economies are some key factors influencing the market growth. However, factors such as large capital investment in setting up a labeling system and forged information regarding any product are hampering the market.
Industrial labels are used for identification, information, instruction for usage, and advertising purpose. The primary use of label is to identify equipment and provide visual or textual information regarding use or risks. They also help keep track of manufactured products across the supply chain. It is used in the diverse industries such as consumer durable, automobile, transportation amongst others. These labels are moisture, temperature, chemicals resistance. As a result, demand of these labels is on the rise.
Amongst raw material, metal label segment held significant market share during predicted period because of a variety of reasons such as cost effectiveness, durability and easy installation.
By geography, Asia Pacific held largest market share during the forecast period. Increased consumption in India and China due to rising populations has led to increasing demand for goods. The advent of online shopping has resulted into vast increase in both cross border and domestic trade.
Key Topics Covered:
1 Executive Summary
2 Preface
2.1 Abstract
2.2 Stake Holders
2.3 Research Scope
2.4 Research Methodology
2.5 Research Sources
3 Market Trend Analysis
3.1 Introduction
3.2 Drivers
3.3 Restraints
3.4 Opportunities
3.5 Threats
3.6 Technology Analysis
3.7 End User Analysis
3.8 Emerging Markets
3.9 Futuristic Market Scenario
4 Porters Five Force Analysis
4.1 Bargaining power of suppliers
4.2 Bargaining power of buyers
4.3 Threat of substitutes
4.4 Threat of new entrants
4.5 Competitive rivalry
5 Global Industrial Labels Market, By Mechanism
5.1 Introduction
5.2 Heat Transfer
5.3 Glue-Applied Labeling
5.4 Pressure Sensitive Labeling
5.5 Other Mechanisms
6 Global Industrial Labels Market, By Type
6.1 Introduction
6.2 Branding Labels
6.3 Weatherproof Labels
6.4 Equipment Asset Labels
6.5 Warning/Security Labels
6.6 Other Types
7 Global Industrial Labels Market, By Raw Material
7.1 Introduction
7.2 Plastic/Polymer Labels
7.2.1 Polyurethane (PU)
7.2.2 Polyethylene (PE)
7.2.3 Polycarbonate (PC)
7.2.4 Polypropylene (PP)
7.2.5 Other Plastics
7.3 Metal Labels
8 Global Industrial Labels Market, By Printing Technology
8.1 Introduction
8.2 Screen Printing
8.3 Digital Printing
8.4 Offset
8.5 Flexography
8.6 Other Printing Technologies
9 Global Industrial Labels Market, By Identification Technology
9.1 Introduction
9.2 Radio-frequency identification (RFID)
9.3 Barcode
9.4 Other Identification Technologies
10 Global Industrial Labels Market, By End User
10.1 Introduction
10.2 Construction
10.3 Consumer Durables
10.4 Automotive
10.5 Transportation & Logistics
10.6 Other End Users
11 Global Industrial Labels Market, By Geography
11.1 Introduction
11.2 North America
11.2.1 US
11.2.2 Canada
11.2.3 Mexico
11.3 Europe
11.3.1 Germany
11.3.2 UK
11.3.3 Italy
11.3.4 France
11.3.5 Spain
11.3.6 Rest of Europe
11.4 Asia Pacific
11.4.1 Japan
11.4.2 China
11.4.3 India
11.4.4 Australia
11.4.5 New Zealand
11.4.6 South Korea
11.4.7 Rest of Asia Pacific
11.5 South America
11.5.1 Argentina
11.5.2 Brazil
11.5.3 Chile
11.5.4 Rest of South America
11.6 Middle East & Africa
11.6.1 Saudi Arabia
11.6.2 UAE
11.6.3 Qatar
11.6.4 South Africa
11.6.5 Rest of Middle East & Africa
12 Key Developments
12.1 Agreements, Partnerships, Collaborations and Joint Ventures
12.2 Acquisitions & Mergers
12.3 New Product Launch
12.4 Expansions
12.5 Other Key Strategies
13 Company Profiling
13.1 3M
13.2 Dupont
13.3 Dunmore
13.4 H.B. Fuller
13.5 Henkel AG & Co. KGAA
13.6 Cenveo Corporation
13.7 Brady Corporation
13.8 Alien Technology
13.9 Motorola
13.10 Honeywell Aidc
13.11 Nedap
13.12 Ccl Industries Inc.
13.13 Avery Dennison Corporation
13.14 Fuji Seal International, Inc.
13.15 Globeranger
13.16 Smartrac Technology
13.17 Confidex
13.18 HID Global
13.19 Invengo
