Global Industrial Labels Market Outlook 2017-2026: Focus on Branding Labels, Weatherproof Labels, Equipment Asset Labels, & Warning/Security Labels

Global industrial labels market accounted for $42.15 billion in 2017 and is expected to reach $77.85 billion by 2026 growing at a CAGR of 7.1% during the forecast period.



Growing automotive industry and high demand in emerging economies are some key factors influencing the market growth. However, factors such as large capital investment in setting up a labeling system and forged information regarding any product are hampering the market.



Industrial labels are used for identification, information, instruction for usage, and advertising purpose. The primary use of label is to identify equipment and provide visual or textual information regarding use or risks. They also help keep track of manufactured products across the supply chain. It is used in the diverse industries such as consumer durable, automobile, transportation amongst others. These labels are moisture, temperature, chemicals resistance. As a result, demand of these labels is on the rise.



Amongst raw material, metal label segment held significant market share during predicted period because of a variety of reasons such as cost effectiveness, durability and easy installation.



By geography, Asia Pacific held largest market share during the forecast period. Increased consumption in India and China due to rising populations has led to increasing demand for goods. The advent of online shopping has resulted into vast increase in both cross border and domestic trade.



