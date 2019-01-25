Global Cloud Database Market Outlook to 2026: Disaster Recovery and Security are Restricting the Market Growth

/EIN News/ -- Dublin, Jan. 25, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Cloud database - Global Market Outlook (2017-2026)" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.



Global Cloud database market accounted for $ 6.12 billion in 2017 and is expected to reach $ 495.26 billion by 2026 growing at a CAGR of 62.9% during the forecast period.



Some of the key factors responsible for the market growth include easily deployable, value proposition and scalability and elasticity. However Disaster Recovery and Security are some issues restricting the market growth.



Database services can be provided on premises. It is used to store and manage different forms of information generated by a company. Database is appropriate for organizations that require instant access to database services low cost, low safeguarding and easy scalability options. On-demand services are known as cloud-based databases, which is gaining recognition among several organizations. Service providers offer end to end solutions, which help organizations focus on their core business areas.



By software, Database Encryption segment accounted for the largest market share in the global Cloud database market due to accomplish the safety measures and significance of the database



By geography, Asia Pacific region is expected to register the highest market growth rate during the forecast period due to the rising concentration of large-scale, medium and small ventures for the rationale of better effectiveness and efficiency via venture in technology.



What our report offers:

Market share assessments for the regional and country level segments

Market share analysis of the top industry players

Strategic recommendations for the new entrants

Market forecasts for a minimum of 9 years of all the mentioned segments, sub segments and the regional markets

Market Trends (Drivers, Constraints, Opportunities, Threats, Challenges, Investment Opportunities, and recommendations)

Strategic recommendations in key business segments based on the market estimations

Competitive landscaping mapping the key common trends

Company profiling with detailed strategies, financials, and recent developments

Supply chain trends mapping the latest technological advancements

Key Topics Covered:



1 Executive Summary



2 Preface

2.1 Abstract

2.2 Stake Holders

2.3 Research Scope

2.4 Research Methodology

2.5 Research Sources



3 Market Trend Analysis

3.1 Introduction

3.2 Drivers

3.3 Restraints

3.4 Opportunities

3.5 Threats

3.6 End User Analysis

3.7 Emerging Markets

3.8 Futuristic Market Scenario



4 Porters Five Force Analysis

4.1 Bargaining power of suppliers

4.2 Bargaining power of buyers

4.3 Threat of substitutes

4.4 Threat of new entrants

4.5 Competitive rivalry



5 Global Cloud database Market, By Organization Size

5.1 Introduction

5.2 Large Enterprises

5.3 Small and Medium Businesses



6 Global Cloud database Market, By Type

6.1 Introduction

6.2 Database Encryption

6.3 Database Application Builder

6.4 Backup and Recovery

6.5 Data Scaling and Replication

6.6 Other Types



7 Global Cloud database Market, By End User

7.1 Introduction

7.2 Government

7.3 Professional Services

7.4 Banking, Financial Services, and Insurance (BFSI)

7.5 Academic

7.6 Hospitality

7.7 Telecommunication

7.8 Healthcare and Life Sciences

7.9 Other End Users



8 Global Cloud database Market, By Geography

8.1 Introduction

8.2 North America

8.2.1 US

8.2.2 Canada

8.2.3 Mexico

8.3 Europe

8.3.1 Germany

8.3.2 UK

8.3.3 Italy

8.3.4 France

8.3.5 Spain

8.3.6 Rest of Europe

8.4 Asia Pacific

8.4.1 Japan

8.4.2 China

8.4.3 India

8.4.4 Australia

8.4.5 New Zealand

8.4.6 South Korea

8.4.7 Rest of Asia Pacific

8.5 South America

8.5.1 Argentina

8.5.2 Brazil

8.5.3 Chile

8.5.4 Rest of South America

8.6 Middle East & Africa

8.6.1 Saudi Arabia

8.6.2 UAE

8.6.3 Qatar

8.6.4 South Africa

8.6.5 Rest of Middle East & Africa



9 Key Developments

9.1 Agreements, Partnerships, Collaborations and Joint Ventures

9.2 Acquisitions & Mergers

9.3 New Product Launch

9.4 Expansions

9.5 Other Key Strategies



10 Company Profiling

10.1 Microsoft Corporation

10.2 Amazon Web Services

10.3 IBM

10.4 Google Inc.

10.5 Alibaba

10.6 Oracle Corporation

10.7 SAP AG

10.8 CSC (Computer Science Corporation)

10.9 Citrix Systems

10.10 Dell, Inc.

10.11 Cisco Systems

10.12 Hewlett Packard Enterprise

10.13 Vmware, Inc.

10.14 Rackspace

10.15 Salesforce.Com

10.16 Century Link Inc.

10.17 Tencent

10.18 Teradata

10.19 Cassandra

10.20 Couchbase



