Global Web Analytics Market Outlook 2017-2018 & 2026: Rising Cloud Adoption & Growing Shift to Data Driven Businesses and Marketing Automation
/EIN News/ -- Dublin, Jan. 25, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Web Analytics - Global Market Outlook (2017-2026)" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.
Global Web Analytics market accounted for $2.20 billion in 2017 and is expected to reach $12.23 billion by 2026 growing at a CAGR of 21.0% during the forecast period.
Rising cloud adoption trend, growing shift to data driven businesses and marketing automation are are impelling the market growth. However, data privacy and regulations compliance are hampering the market growth.
Web analytics is the process of interpreting the data. The companies like Ecommerce and other website publishers frequently use Web analytics software to assess such concrete details as what keywords they search with on the site's search engine, how extended they stayed on a given page, how many people visited their site and how many of those visitors were unique visitors. It is usually carried out to examine the presentation of a website and optimize its web usage. Its services may also use cookies to track individual sessions and to conclude repeat visits from the same browser.
Based on geography, Asia Pacific anticipated to dominate the market owing to rising performance of the solutions and responsiveness amongst the businesses to develop the huge chunks of unstructured online data.
What our report offers:
- Market share assessments for the regional and country level segments
- Market share analysis of the top industry players
- Strategic recommendations for the new entrants
- Market forecasts for a minimum of 9 years of all the mentioned segments, sub segments and the regional markets
- Market Trends (Drivers, Constraints, Opportunities, Threats, Challenges, Investment Opportunities, and recommendations)
- Strategic recommendations in key business segments based on the market estimations
- Competitive landscaping mapping the key common trends
- Company profiling with detailed strategies, financials, and recent developments
- Supply chain trends mapping the latest technological advancements
Key Topics Covered:
1 Executive Summary
2 Preface
2.1 Abstract
2.2 Stake Holders
2.3 Research Scope
2.4 Research Methodology
2.4.1 Data Mining
2.4.2 Data Analysis
2.4.3 Data Validation
2.4.4 Research Approach
2.5 Research Sources
2.5.1 Primary Research Sources
2.5.2 Secondary Research Sources
2.5.3 Assumptions
3 Market Trend Analysis
3.1 Introduction
3.2 Drivers
3.3 Restraints
3.4 Opportunities
3.5 Threats
3.6 Application Analysis
3.7 End User Analysis
3.8 Emerging Markets
3.9 Futuristic Market Scenario
4 Porters Five Force Analysis
4.1 Bargaining power of suppliers
4.2 Bargaining power of buyers
4.3 Threat of substitutes
4.4 Threat of new entrants
4.5 Competitive rivalry
5 Global Web Analytics Market, By Type
5.1 Introduction
5.2 Hosted Web Analytics
5.3 Licensed Web Analytics
6 Global Web Analytics Market, By Service
6.1 Introduction
6.2 Professional Services
6.3 Training
6.4 Licensing
6.5 Support & Maintenance
6.6 Consulting & System Integration
7 Global Web Analytics Market, By Deployment Type
7.1 Introduction
7.2 On-Premise
7.3 On-Demand
8 Global Web Analytics Market, By Solution
8.1 Introduction
8.2 Data Collection & Storage
8.3 Social Media/Mobile Integration
8.4 Testing
8.5 Reporting
8.6 Attribution
8.7 Behavior-Based Targeting
8.8 Benchmarking/Competitive Intelligence
8.9 Marketing Automation
8.10 Tag Management
8.11 Other Solutions
9 Global Web Analytics Market, By Application
9.1 Introduction
9.2 Performance Monitoring
9.3 Multichannel Campaign Analysis
9.4 Display Advertising Optimization
9.5 Social Media Management
9.6 Targeting & Behavioral Analysis
9.7 Online Marketing
9.8 Marketing Automation
9.9 Mobile Analytics
9.10 Content Marketing
9.11 E-Mail Marketing
9.12 Other Applications
10 Global Web Analytics Market, By End User
10.1 Introduction
10.2 Telecommunication & IT
10.3 Travel & Hospitality
10.4 Media & Entertainment
10.5 Government
10.6 Healthcare & Life Sciences
10.7 Retail & Consumer Goods
10.8 Banking, Financial Services, and Insurance (BFSI)
10.9 Other End Users
11 Global Web Analytics Market, By Geography
11.1 Introduction
11.2 North America
11.2.1 US
11.2.2 Canada
11.2.3 Mexico
11.3 Europe
11.3.1 Germany
11.3.2 UK
11.3.3 Italy
11.3.4 France
11.3.5 Spain
11.3.6 Rest of Europe
11.4 Asia Pacific
11.4.1 Japan
11.4.2 China
11.4.3 India
11.4.4 Australia
11.4.5 New Zealand
11.4.6 South Korea
11.4.7 Rest of Asia Pacific
11.5 South America
11.5.1 Argentina
11.5.2 Brazil
11.5.3 Chile
11.5.4 Rest of South America
11.6 Middle East & Africa
11.6.1 Saudi Arabia
11.6.2 UAE
11.6.3 Qatar
11.6.4 South Africa
11.6.5 Rest of Middle East & Africa
12 Key Developments
12.1 Agreements, Partnerships, Collaborations and Joint Ventures
12.2 Acquisitions & Mergers
12.3 New Product Launch
12.4 Expansions
12.5 Other Key Strategies
13 Company Profiling
13.1 Yahoo Analytics
13.2 Google
13.3 IBM
13.4 Facebook Inc.
13.5 Microsoft Inc.
13.6 Splunk Inc.
13.7 Adobe Systems Incorporated.
13.8 MicroStrategy Incorporated
13.9 Tableau Software
13.10 SAS Institute
13.11 Act-On Software Inc,
13.12 Cognizant
13.13 Hubspot Inc,
13.14 Webtrends Corp.
13.15 comScore, Inc.
13.16 Teradata Corporation
13.17 At Internet
13.18 Hootsuite Inc.
