Global Web Analytics Market Outlook 2017-2018 & 2026: Rising Cloud Adoption & Growing Shift to Data Driven Businesses and Marketing Automation

Global Web Analytics market accounted for $2.20 billion in 2017 and is expected to reach $12.23 billion by 2026 growing at a CAGR of 21.0% during the forecast period.



Rising cloud adoption trend, growing shift to data driven businesses and marketing automation are are impelling the market growth. However, data privacy and regulations compliance are hampering the market growth.



Web analytics is the process of interpreting the data. The companies like Ecommerce and other website publishers frequently use Web analytics software to assess such concrete details as what keywords they search with on the site's search engine, how extended they stayed on a given page, how many people visited their site and how many of those visitors were unique visitors. It is usually carried out to examine the presentation of a website and optimize its web usage. Its services may also use cookies to track individual sessions and to conclude repeat visits from the same browser.



Based on geography, Asia Pacific anticipated to dominate the market owing to rising performance of the solutions and responsiveness amongst the businesses to develop the huge chunks of unstructured online data.



Key Topics Covered:



1 Executive Summary



2 Preface

2.1 Abstract

2.2 Stake Holders

2.3 Research Scope

2.4 Research Methodology

2.4.1 Data Mining

2.4.2 Data Analysis

2.4.3 Data Validation

2.4.4 Research Approach

2.5 Research Sources

2.5.1 Primary Research Sources

2.5.2 Secondary Research Sources

2.5.3 Assumptions



3 Market Trend Analysis

3.1 Introduction

3.2 Drivers

3.3 Restraints

3.4 Opportunities

3.5 Threats

3.6 Application Analysis

3.7 End User Analysis

3.8 Emerging Markets

3.9 Futuristic Market Scenario



4 Porters Five Force Analysis

4.1 Bargaining power of suppliers

4.2 Bargaining power of buyers

4.3 Threat of substitutes

4.4 Threat of new entrants

4.5 Competitive rivalry



5 Global Web Analytics Market, By Type

5.1 Introduction

5.2 Hosted Web Analytics

5.3 Licensed Web Analytics



6 Global Web Analytics Market, By Service

6.1 Introduction

6.2 Professional Services

6.3 Training

6.4 Licensing

6.5 Support & Maintenance

6.6 Consulting & System Integration



7 Global Web Analytics Market, By Deployment Type

7.1 Introduction

7.2 On-Premise

7.3 On-Demand



8 Global Web Analytics Market, By Solution

8.1 Introduction

8.2 Data Collection & Storage

8.3 Social Media/Mobile Integration

8.4 Testing

8.5 Reporting

8.6 Attribution

8.7 Behavior-Based Targeting

8.8 Benchmarking/Competitive Intelligence

8.9 Marketing Automation

8.10 Tag Management

8.11 Other Solutions



9 Global Web Analytics Market, By Application

9.1 Introduction

9.2 Performance Monitoring

9.3 Multichannel Campaign Analysis

9.4 Display Advertising Optimization

9.5 Social Media Management

9.6 Targeting & Behavioral Analysis

9.7 Online Marketing

9.8 Marketing Automation

9.9 Mobile Analytics

9.10 Content Marketing

9.11 E-Mail Marketing

9.12 Other Applications



10 Global Web Analytics Market, By End User

10.1 Introduction

10.2 Telecommunication & IT

10.3 Travel & Hospitality

10.4 Media & Entertainment

10.5 Government

10.6 Healthcare & Life Sciences

10.7 Retail & Consumer Goods

10.8 Banking, Financial Services, and Insurance (BFSI)

10.9 Other End Users



11 Global Web Analytics Market, By Geography

11.1 Introduction

11.2 North America

11.2.1 US

11.2.2 Canada

11.2.3 Mexico

11.3 Europe

11.3.1 Germany

11.3.2 UK

11.3.3 Italy

11.3.4 France

11.3.5 Spain

11.3.6 Rest of Europe

11.4 Asia Pacific

11.4.1 Japan

11.4.2 China

11.4.3 India

11.4.4 Australia

11.4.5 New Zealand

11.4.6 South Korea

11.4.7 Rest of Asia Pacific

11.5 South America

11.5.1 Argentina

11.5.2 Brazil

11.5.3 Chile

11.5.4 Rest of South America

11.6 Middle East & Africa

11.6.1 Saudi Arabia

11.6.2 UAE

11.6.3 Qatar

11.6.4 South Africa

11.6.5 Rest of Middle East & Africa



12 Key Developments

12.1 Agreements, Partnerships, Collaborations and Joint Ventures

12.2 Acquisitions & Mergers

12.3 New Product Launch

12.4 Expansions

12.5 Other Key Strategies



13 Company Profiling

13.1 Yahoo Analytics

13.2 Google

13.3 IBM

13.4 Facebook Inc.

13.5 Microsoft Inc.

13.6 Splunk Inc.

13.7 Adobe Systems Incorporated.

13.8 MicroStrategy Incorporated

13.9 Tableau Software

13.10 SAS Institute

13.11 Act-On Software Inc,

13.12 Cognizant

13.13 Hubspot Inc,

13.14 Webtrends Corp.

13.15 comScore, Inc.

13.16 Teradata Corporation

13.17 At Internet

13.18 Hootsuite Inc.



