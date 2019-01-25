Global Medical Adhesive Market Outlook 2017-2026: Drivers, Constraints, Opportunities, Threats, Challenges, Investment Opportunities, and Recommendations
Global Medical Adhesive market accounted for $8,125.56 million in 2017 and is expected to reach $20,258.23 million by 2026 growing at a CAGR of 10.7%.
Some of the key factors influencing the market growth include increase in the demand in medical devices & equipments, rising internal & external medical applications, growing demand from healthcare industry, rising population of old people and increasing cases of dental & other surgeries. However, factors such as lack of reimbursement policies and stringent regulation associated with medical grade products are restricting the market growth.
Medical adhesives are the substances that are used in medical industry to seal wounds, affix any medical device such as a tape, dressing or patch to the skin and formulate components of medical devices. These are used in surgical care as substitute to suture and staples. It is also used for enamel and bone reconstruction through dental on orthopedic surgery.
By application, dental applications segment is expected to register an exponential growth over the forecast period due to increasing awareness about preventive oral care among consumers. By Geography, Europe and North America are expected to emerge as key revenue generating regions. This can be associated to increasing manufacturing activities in these regions.
12 Company Profiling
12.1 Medtronics
12.2 Ethicon (Johnson & Johnson)
12.3 Baxter International Inc.
12.4 Henkel AG & Company
12.5 Covidien
12.6 B. Braun
12.7 Bostik Ltd.
12.8 Cyberbond LLC
12.9 3M Company
12.10 Muller Sports Medicine
12.11 Medline Industries Inc.
12.12 Pinnacle Technologies
12.13 Chemence
12.14 GluStitch
12.15 GEM S.R.L.
12.16 Cohera Medical, Inc.
12.17 The DOW Chemical Company
12.18 Avery Dennison Corporation
12.19 H.B. Fuller
12.20 Adhezion Biomedical, LLC
