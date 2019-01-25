Global Container and Packaging Market Outlook 2017-2026: Drivers, Constraints, Opportunities, Threats, Challenges, Investment Opportunities, and Recommendations

/EIN News/ -- Dublin, Jan. 25, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Container and Packaging - Global Market Outlook (2017-2026)" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.



Global Container and Packaging Market is expected to grow at a CAGR of 9.3% during the forecast period.



Increase in customer preference and high preference towards processed and packaged foods are some of the factors fueling the market growth. However, factors such as high initial capital investment are restricting the market growth.



Amongst Product, Rigid Plastic segment accounted for significant market share during the forecast period due to rising primarily because of the increasing preference of using plastic as a raw material in packages and growing adoption is the versatility and durability provided by plastic.



Asia Pacific is witnessing the largest share in the market during the forecast period due to rising demand for ease foods and labelled products and increased demand for dairy products in developing countries like India and China.



What our report offers:

Market share assessments for the regional and country level segments

Market share analysis of the top industry players

Strategic recommendations for the new entrants

Market forecasts for a minimum of 9 years of all the mentioned segments, sub segments and the regional markets

Market Trends (Drivers, Constraints, Opportunities, Threats, Challenges, Investment Opportunities, and recommendations)

Strategic recommendations in key business segments based on the market estimations

Competitive landscaping mapping the key common trends

Company profiling with detailed strategies, financials, and recent developments

Supply chain trends mapping the latest technological advancements

Key Topics Covered:



1 Executive Summary



2 Preface

2.1 Abstract

2.2 Stake Holders

2.3 Research Scope

2.4 Research Methodology

2.5 Research Sources



3 Market Trend Analysis

3.1 Introduction

3.2 Drivers

3.3 Restraints

3.4 Opportunities

3.5 Threats

3.6 Product Analysis

3.7 Application Analysis

3.8 Emerging Markets

3.9 Futuristic Market Scenario



4 Porters Five Force Analysis

4.1 Bargaining power of suppliers

4.2 Bargaining power of buyers

4.3 Threat of substitutes

4.4 Threat of new entrants

4.5 Competitive rivalry



5 Global Container and Packaging Market, By Product

5.1 Introduction

5.2 Flexible Foil

5.3 Flexible Paper

5.4 Flexible Plastic

5.5 Glass

5.6 Metal

5.7 Paperboard

5.8 Rigid Plastic

5.9 Other Products



6 Global Container and Packaging Market, By Application

6.1 Introduction

6.2 Beverage Packaging

6.3 Food Packaging

6.4 Healthcare Products Packaging

6.5 Industrial Packaging

6.6 Other Applications

6.6.1 Homecare Products Packaging

6.6.2 Personal



7 Global Container and Packaging Market, By Geography

7.1 Introduction

7.2 North America

7.2.1 US

7.2.2 Canada

7.2.3 Mexico

7.3 Europe

7.3.1 Germany

7.3.2 UK

7.3.3 Italy

7.3.4 France

7.3.5 Spain

7.3.6 Rest of Europe

7.4 Asia Pacific

7.4.1 Japan

7.4.2 China

7.4.3 India

7.4.4 Australia

7.4.5 New Zealand

7.4.6 South Korea

7.4.7 Rest of Asia Pacific

7.5 South America

7.5.1 Argentina

7.5.2 Brazil

7.5.3 Chile

7.5.4 Rest of South America

7.6 Middle East & Africa

7.6.1 Saudi Arabia

7.6.2 UAE

7.6.3 Qatar

7.6.4 South Africa

7.6.5 Rest of Middle East & Africa



8 Key Developments

8.1 Agreements, Partnerships, Collaborations and Joint Ventures

8.2 Acquisitions & Mergers

8.3 New Product Launch

8.4 Expansions

8.5 Other Key Strategies



9 Company Profiling

9.1 Amcor

9.2 Ardagh Group

9.3 Ball

9.4 Becton

9.5 Clondalkin Group Holdings

9.6 Crows Holdings

9.7 Gerresheimer Group

9.8 International Paper

9.9 LINPAC Group

9.10 Mondi Group

9.11 Nypro

9.12 Rock-Tenn



For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/research/mw9qvq/global_container?w=12

Research and Markets also offers Custom Research services providing focused, comprehensive and tailored research.

CONTACT: ResearchAndMarkets.com Laura Wood, Senior Press Manager press@researchandmarkets.com For E.S.T Office Hours Call 1-917-300-0470 For U.S./CAN Toll Free Call 1-800-526-8630 For GMT Office Hours Call +353-1-416-8900 Related Topics: Packaging



EIN Presswire does not exercise editorial control over third-party content provided, uploaded, published, or distributed by users of EIN Presswire. We are a distributor, not a publisher, of 3rd party content. Such content may contain the views, opinions, statements, offers, and other material of the respective users, suppliers, participants, or authors.