$11.5 Billion Advanced Wound Care Market - Global Analysis and Forecasts 2017-2025

/EIN News/ -- Dublin, Jan. 25, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Advanced Wound Care Market to 2025 - Global Analysis and Forecasts By Product, Wound Type, End User and Geography" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.



The global advanced wound care market is expected to reach US$ 11,564.6 Mn in 2025 from US$ 8,181.9 Mn in 2017. The market is estimated to grow with a CAGR of 4.5% from 2016-2025.



The growth of the advanced wound care market is primarily attributed to the rise in the geriatric population over the years. The elderly population is defined as group of people aged 65 and over. Population ageing is poised to become one of the most significant social transformations of the twenty-first century. According to the report of United Nations, in 2017, there were approximately 962 million people aged 60 or over across the globe, that consists of 13 per cent of the global population.



Although, the lack of the reimbursement is hampering the market growth. The reimbursement offered for the anti-microbial dressings is a major concern. The current system of coverage and reimbursement in many cases has resulted in severe underpayment to providers for the appropriate, best-practice care of complex and chronic wounds. In addition, the increasing medical tourism in emerging nations are likely to have a positive impact on the growth of the market in the coming years.



In 2017, the dressings segment held the largest share of the market, by product. This segment is also expected to dominate due to the increased demand for dressings and it is also expected to grow at the fastest rate during the coming years since the dressings provide better healing properties. Advanced wound care treatments revolve around the principle of moisture therapy, which provides moisture to the wound site to encourage natural cell repair while giving the wound room to breathe.



In 2017, the surgical segment held the largest share of the market, by wound type. In addition, the surgical wound is also expected to grow at the fastest rate during the coming years owing to factors such as, rising number of surgical procedures, and increasing wounds due to the surgical procedures.



Key Topics Covered:



1. Introduction

1.1 Scope of the Study

1.1 Research Report Guidance



2. Global Advanced Wound Care Market; Key Takeaways



3. Global Advanced Wound Care Market; Market Landscape

3.1 Overview

3.2 Market Segmentation

3.3 Global Advanced Wound Care Market; by Product

3.4 Global Advanced Wound Care Market; by Wound Type

3.5 Global Advanced Wound Care Market; by End User

3.6 Global Advanced Wound Care Market; by Geography

3.7 Pest Analysis



4. Global Advanced Wound Care Market; Key Market Dynamics

4.1 Key Market Drivers

4.1.1 Increasing Prevalence of Diabetes & Related Chronic Wounds

4.1.2 Technological Advancement In Advanced Wound Care Products

4.1.3 Increasing Rise In the Geriatric Population

4.2 Key Market Restraints

4.2.1 Cost of Advanced Wound Care Treatments

4.2.2 Lack of Reimbursement

4.3 Key Market Opportunities

4.3.1 Rising Medical Tourism In Developing Countries

4.4 Future Trends

4.4.1 Research Activities and Product Innovations

4.5 Impact Analysis



5. Advanced Wound Care Market; Global Analysis

5.1 Global Advanced Wound Care Market Revenue Forecasts and Analysis

5.2 Global Advanced Wound Care Market, by Geography - Forecasts and Analysis

5.3 Market Positioning

5.4 Performance of Key Players

5.4.1 Smith & Nephew

5.4.2 Acelity L.P.

5.5 Expert Opinions



6. Advanced Wound Care Market; Global Regulatory Scenario

6.1 North America

6.2 Europe

6.3 Asia Pacific

6.4 Middle East & Africa

6.5 South & Central America



7. Global Advanced Wound Care Market Analysis; by Product

7.1 Overview

7.2 Global Advanced Wound Care Market, by Product 2017 & 2025 (%)

7.3 Advanced Wound Care Market

7.3.1 Overview

7.3.2 Global Advanced Wound Care Market Revenue and Forecasts To 2025 (US$ MN)

7.3.3 Dressings Market

7.3.3.1 Overview

7.3.3.2 Global Dressings Market Revenue and Forecasts To 2025 (US$ MN)

7.3.3.3 Film Dressings Market

7.3.3.4 Hydrogel Dressings Market

7.3.3.5 Foam Dressings Market

7.3.3.6 Hydrocolloid Dressings Market

7.3.3.7 Other Dressings Market

7.4 Advanced Wound Devices Market

7.4.1 Overview

7.4.2 Global Advanced Wound Devices Market Revenue and Forecasts To 2025 (US$ MN)

7.4.3 Electrical Stimulation Devices Market

7.4.4 Pressure Relief Devices Market

7.4.5 Hyperbaric Oxygen Equipment Market

7.4.6 Negative Pressure Wound Therapy Systems Market

7.4.7 Others Market

7.5 Advanced Wound Bioactives Market

7.5.3 Autografts Market

7.5.4 Allografts and Xenografts Market

7.5.5 Topical Agents Market



8. Global Advanced Wound Care Market Analysis; by Wound Type

8.1 Overview

8.2 Global Advanced Wound Care Market, by Wound Type 2017 & 2025 (%)

8.3 Surgical Market

8.4 Trauma Market

8.5 Burns Market

8.6 Ulcers Market

8.7 Diabetic Foot Market

8.8 Others Market



9. Global Advanced Wound Care Market Analysis; by End User

9.1 Overview

9.2 Global Advanced Wound Care Market, by End User 2017 & 2025 (%)

9.3 Hospitals & Clinics Market

9.4 Ambulatory Care Centers Market

9.5 Wound Care Centers Market

9.6 Others Market



10. North America Advanced Wound Care Market Revenue and Forecasts To 2025



11. Europe Advanced Wound Care Market Revenue and Forecasts To 2025



12. Asia Pacific Advanced Wound Care Market Revenue and Forecasts To 2025



13. Middle East & Africa (Mea) Advanced Wound Care Market Revenue and Forecasts To 2025



14. South and Central America Advanced Wound Care Market Revenue and Forecasts To 2025



15. Advanced Wound Care Market;Industry Landscape

15.1 Overview

15.2 Growth Strategies In the Advanced Wound Care Market, 2015-2018

15.3 Organic Growth Strategies

15.3.1 Overview

15.3.2 Product Launch

15.3.3 Others

15.3.4 Approvals & Certifications

15.4 Inorganic Growth Strategies

15.4.1 Overview

15.4.2 Agreements & Partnership

15.4.3 Acquisitions



16. Advanced Wound Care Market, Key Company Profiles



Smith & Nephew

Acelity L.P.

Braun Melsungen AG

Integra Lifesciences Corporation

ConvaTec

3M

MiMedx, Inc.

Mlnlycke Health Care

Paul Hartmann AG

Cardinal Health, Inc.

For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/research/rjkrx3/11_5_billion?w=12

Research and Markets also offers Custom Research services providing focused, comprehensive and tailored research.

CONTACT: ResearchAndMarkets.com Laura Wood, Senior Press Manager press@researchandmarkets.com For E.S.T Office Hours Call 1-917-300-0470 For U.S./CAN Toll Free Call 1-800-526-8630 For GMT Office Hours Call +353-1-416-8900 Related Topics: Wound Care



EIN Presswire does not exercise editorial control over third-party content provided, uploaded, published, or distributed by users of EIN Presswire. We are a distributor, not a publisher, of 3rd party content. Such content may contain the views, opinions, statements, offers, and other material of the respective users, suppliers, participants, or authors.