Global Drug Delivery Partnering Report 2018: Deals and Agreements By the Worlds Leading Healthcare Companies Since 2010

The Global Drug Delivery Partnering 2010-2018 report provides comprehensive understanding and unprecedented access to the drug delivery partnering deals and agreements entered into by the worlds leading healthcare companies since 2010.



The report takes the reader through a comprehensive review Drug Delivery deal trends, key players, top deal values, as well as deal financials, allowing the understanding of how, why and under what terms, companies are entering Drug Delivery partnering deals.



The report presents financial deal term values for Drug Delivery deals, listing by headline value, upfront payments, milestone payments and royalties, enabling readers to analyse and benchmark the financial value of deals.



The middle section of the report explores the leading dealmakers in the Drug Delivery partnering field; both the leading deal values and most active Drug Delivery dealmaker companies are reported allowing the reader to see who is succeeding in this dynamic dealmaking market.



One of the key highlights of the report is that over 1,800 online deal records of actual Drug Delivery deals, as disclosed by the deal parties, are included towards the end of the report in a directory format - by company A-Z, stage of development, deal type, therapy focus, and technology type - that is easy to reference. Each deal record in the report links via Weblink to an online version of the deal.



In addition, where available, records include contract documents as submitted to the Securities Exchange Commission by companies and their partners. Whilst many companies will be seeking details of the payment clauses, the devil is in the detail in terms of how payments are triggered - contract documents provide this insight where press releases and databases do not.



Report scope



Drug Delivery Partnering Terms and Agreements includes:



Trends in Drug Delivery dealmaking in the biopharma industry since 2010

Analysis of Drug Delivery deal structure

Access to headline, upfront, milestone and royalty data

Case studies of real-life Drug Delivery deals

Access to Drug Delivery contract documents

Leading Drug Delivery deals by value since 2010

Most active Drug Delivery dealmakers since 2010

Available deals are listed by:



Company A-Z

Headline value

Stage of development at signing

Deal component type

Specific therapy target

Technology type

Key Topics Covered:



Executive Summary



Chapter 1 - Introduction



Chapter 2 - Trends in Drug Delivery dealmaking



2.1. Introduction

2.2. Drug Delivery partnering over the years

2.3. Most active Drug Delivery dealmakers

2.4. Drug Delivery partnering by deal type

2.5. Drug Delivery partnering by therapy area

2.6. Deal terms for Drug Delivery partnering

2.6.1 Drug Delivery partnering headline values

2.6.2 Drug Delivery deal upfront payments7

2.6.3 Drug Delivery deal milestone payments

2.6.4 Drug Delivery royalty rates



Chapter 3 - Leading Drug Delivery deals



3.1. Introduction

3.2. Top Drug Delivery deals by value



Chapter 4 - Most active Drug Delivery dealmakers



4.1. Introduction

4.2. Most active Drug Delivery dealmakers

4.3. Most active Drug Delivery partnering company profiles



Chapter 5 - Drug Delivery contracts dealmaking directory



5.1. Introduction

5.2. Drug Delivery contracts dealmaking directory



Chapter 6 - Drug Delivery dealmaking by technology type



Chapter 7 - Partnering resource center



7.1. Online partnering

7.2. Partnering events

7.3. Further reading on dealmaking



Appendices



Appendix 1 - Drug Delivery deals by company A-Z



Appendix 2 - Drug Delivery deals by stage of development



Discovery

Preclinical

Phase I

Phase II

Phase III

Regulatory

Marketed

Formulation



Appendix 3 - Drug Delivery deals by deal type



Asset purchase

Assignment

Bigpharma outlicensing

Co-development

Collaborative R&D

Co-market

Co-promotion

CRADA

Cross-licensing

Development

Distribution

Equity purchase

Evaluation

Grant

Joint venture

Licensing

Litigation

Manufacturing

Marketing

Material transfer

Option

Promotion

Research

Settlement

Spin out

Sub-license

Supply

Technology transfer

Termination

Warranty



Appendix 4 - Drug Delivery deals by therapy area



Appendix 5 - Deal type definitions



