Real Intent in Top 3 of “Best of 2018” Electronic Design Automation Tools

/EIN News/ -- SUNNYVALE, Calif., Jan. 25, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Real Intent, Inc., today announced that its Verix CDC (multimode), Meridian CDC, and Meridian RDC products ranked #3 in the Best of 2018 Electronic Design Automation (EDA) Tool Report by DeepChip.com, where hundreds of users review their top EDA products.

Real Intent was selected for its combination of multimode and single-mode clock domain crossing, reset domain crossing, and RTL linting technologies — which are all part of its intent-driven static sign off solutions.

One designer commented on Verix CDC multimode clock domain crossing sign off, which allows all possible clocking scenarios to be covered in a single run.

“As part of trying to expose all potential (clock domain crossing) issues as early as possible, we give Verix CDC constraints that are similar to the ones we use for backend timing signoff. Verix can handle these constraints with a multi-mode analysis. The tool automatically derives logical and physical exclusivity to cut down on noise in the violation reports.”

Another designer commented on Meridian RDC’s high-precision reset domain crossing signoff, which identifies metastability issues across reset domains.

“ Meridian RDC ’s speed was good. Our IP block was a complex DSP engine – and took only 19 minutes to run. It appeared to cover reset meta-stability, reset glitch, and rest correlation cases well. The tool identified ~ 3000 paths in the design that had safe crossings due to proper clock gating & 1000 meta-stable crossing cases with issues due to deprecated partial async domain handling in RTL.”

DeepChip was founded in 1991, originally called ESNUG. The DeepChip.com Best of 2018 EDA Tools is an annual survey where hundreds of users review their top EDA products.

To see the DAC 2018 user responses, visit: http://www.deepchip.com/items/dac18-03.html

About Real Intent

Real Intent provides intent-driven static signoff EDA software tools to accelerate early functional verification and advanced sign-off of digital designs. Its product capabilities include: clock domain crossing sign off from RTL through gate level, including multimode CDC; reset domain crossing sign off; and advanced RTL linting and analysis. Real Intent products lead the market in precision, performance, and capacity. Real Intent customers include more than 50 major semiconductor and systems companies. Real Intent is headquartered at 932 Hamlin Court, Sunnyvale, CA. For more information visit us at www.realintent.com.

