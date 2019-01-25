Global Cardiovascular Partnering Report 2018: Deal Trends, Players and Financials Analysis, 2012-2018

/EIN News/ -- Dublin, Jan. 25, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Global Cardiovascular Partnering 2012-2018: Deal trends, players and financials" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.



Global Cardiovascular Partnering 2012 to 2018 provides the full collection of Cardiovascular disease deals signed between the world's pharmaceutical and biotechnology companies since 2012.



Most of the deals included within the report occur when a licensee obtains a right or an option right to license a licensor's product or technology. More often these days these deals tend to be multi-component including both a collaborative R&D and a commercialization of outcomes element.



The report takes readers through the comprehensive Cardiovascular disease deal trends, key players and top deal values allowing the understanding of how, why and under what terms companies are currently entering Cardiovascular deals.



The report presents financial deal terms values for Cardiovascular deals, where available listing by overall headline values, upfront payments, milestones and royalties enabling readers to analyse and benchmark the value of current deals.



In addition, a comprehensive appendix is provided with each report of all Cardiovascular partnering deals signed and announced since 2012. The appendices are organized by company A-Z, stage of development at signing, deal type (collaborative R&D, co-promotion, licensing etc) and technology type. Each deal title links via Weblink to an online version of the deal record and where available, the contract document, providing easy access to each contract document on demand.



The report also includes numerous tables and figures that illustrate the trends and activities in Cardiovascular partnering and dealmaking since 2012.



In conclusion, this report provides everything a prospective dealmaker needs to know about partnering in the research, development and commercialization of Cardiovascular technologies and products.



Report scope



Deal trends, players and financials includes:



Trends in cardiovascular dealmaking in the biopharma industry since 2012

Analysis of cardiovascular deal structure

Access to headline, upfront, milestone and royalty data

Access to over 1,000 cardiovascular deal records

The leading cardiovascular deals by value since 2012



Available deals are listed by:



Company A-Z

Headline value

Stage of development at signing

Deal component type

Specific therapy target



Key Topics Covered:



Executive Summary



Chapter 1 - Introduction



Chapter 2 - Trends in Cardiovascular dealmaking



2.1. Introduction

2.2. Cardiovascular partnering over the years

2.3. Cardiovascular partnering by deal type

2.4. Cardiovascular partnering by industry sector

2.5. Cardiovascular partnering by stage of development

2.6. Cardiovascular partnering by technology type

2.7. Cardiovascular partnering by therapeutic indication



Chapter 3 -Financial deal terms for Cardiovascular partnering



3.1. Introduction

3.2. Disclosed financials terms for Cardiovascular partnering

3.3. Cardiovascular partnering headline values

3.4. Cardiovascular deal upfront payments

3.5. Cardiovascular deal milestone payments

3.6. Cardiovascular royalty rates



Chapter 4 - Leading Cardiovascular deals and dealmakers



4.1. Introduction

4.2. Most active in Cardiovascular partnering

4.3. List of most active dealmakers in Cardiovascular

4.4. Top Cardiovascular deals by value



Chapter 5 - Cardiovascular contract document directory



5.1. Introduction

5.2. Cardiovascular partnering deals where contract document available



Chapter 6 - Cardiovascular dealmaking by therapeutic target



6.1. Introduction

6.2. Deals by Cardiovascular therapeutic target



Appendices



Appendix 1 - Directory of Cardiovascular deals by company A-Z 2012 to 2018

Appendix 2 - Directory of Cardiovascular deals by deal type 2012 to 2018

Appendix 3 - Directory of Cardiovascular deals by stage of development 2012 to 2018

Appendix 4 - Directory of Cardiovascular deals by technology type 2012 to 2018



