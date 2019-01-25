Global Vaccine Partnering Terms and Agreements 2010-2018: Deal Trends, Players and Financials by the Worlds Leading Healthcare Companies

/EIN News/ -- Dublin, Jan. 25, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Global Vaccine Partnering Terms and Agreements 2010-2018: Deal trends, players and financials" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.



The Global Vaccine Partnering Terms and Agreements 2010-2018: Deal trends, players and financials report provides comprehensive understanding and unprecedented access to the vaccine partnering deals and agreements entered into by the worlds leading healthcare companies.



This report contains a comprehensive listing of all vaccine partnering deals announced since January 2010, including financial terms where available, including over 1,000 links to online deal records of actual vaccine partnering deals as disclosed by the deal parties. In addition, where available, records include contract documents as submitted to the Securities Exchange Commission by companies and their partners.



The report takes readers through the vaccine deal trends, key players and top deal values allowing the understanding of how, why and under what terms companies are currently entering vaccine partnering deals.



The report presents average financial deal terms values for vaccine deals, where available listing by overall headline values, upfront payments, milestones and royalties enabling readers to analyse and benchmark the value of current deals.



The middle section of the report explores the leaders in the vaccine partnering field; both the leading deal values and leading players are reported allowing readers to see who is succeeding in this growing market. This chapter also looks at the contributions by the big pharma and big biotech companies of the world in terms of deals made.



Each deal links via Weblink to an online version and all these deals are organized by company A-Z, stage of development at signing, deal type (collaborative R&D, co-promotion, licensing etc), specific therapy and technology focus. In addition the report includes actual contract documents where available as submitted to the Securities Exchange Commission by companies and their deal partners.



Available contracts are listed by:



Company A-Z

Headline value

Stage of development at signing

Deal component type

Therapy target

Specific technology type

Key Topics Covered:



Executive Summary



Chapter 1 - Introduction



Chapter 2 - Trends in Vaccines dealmaking



2.1. Introduction

2.2. Vaccines partnering over the years

2.3. Most active Vaccines dealmakers

2.4. Vaccines partnering by deal type

2.5. Vaccines partnering by therapy area

2.6. Deal terms for Vaccines partnering

2.6.1 Vaccines partnering headline values

2.6.2 Vaccines deal upfront payments

2.6.3 Vaccines deal milestone payments

2.6.4 Vaccines royalty rates



Chapter 3 - Leading Vaccines deals



3.1. Introduction

3.2. Top Vaccines deals by value



Chapter 4 - Most active Vaccines dealmakers



4.1. Introduction

4.2. Most active Vaccines dealmakers

4.3. Most active Vaccines partnering company profiles



Chapter 5 - Vaccines contracts dealmaking directory



5.1. Introduction

5.2. Vaccines contracts dealmaking directory



Chapter 6 - Vaccines dealmaking by technology type



Chapter 7 - Partnering resource center



7.1. Online partnering

7.2. Partnering events

7.3. Further reading on dealmaking



Appendices



Appendix 1 - Vaccines deals by company A-Z



Appendix 2 - Vaccines deals by stage of development



Discovery

Preclinical

Phase I

Phase II

Phase III

Regulatory

Marketed

Formulation



Appendix 3 - Vaccines deals by deal type



Asset purchase

Assignment

Bigpharma outlicensing

Co-development

Collaborative R&D

Co-market

Co-promotion

CRADA

Cross-licensing

Development

Distribution

Equity purchase

Evaluation

Grant

Joint venture

Licensing

Manufacturing

Marketing

Material transfer

Option

Promotion

Research

Settlement

Spin out

Sub-license

Supply

Technology transfer

Termination



Appendix 4 - Vaccines deals by therapy area



Anaesthetics

Cardiovascular

Central Nervous System

Dental

Gastrointestinal

Hematology

Immunology

Infectives

Metabolic

Musculoskeletal

Oncology

Ophthalmics

Orphan disease

Pediatrics

Psychiatry

Respiratory



Appendix 5 -Deal type definitions



For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/research/f8579p/global_vaccine?w=12

Research and Markets also offers Custom Research services providing focused, comprehensive and tailored research.

CONTACT: ResearchAndMarkets.com Laura Wood, Senior Press Manager press@researchandmarkets.com For E.S.T Office Hours Call 1-917-300-0470 For U.S./CAN Toll Free Call 1-800-526-8630 For GMT Office Hours Call +353-1-416-8900 Related Topics: Vaccines



EIN Presswire does not exercise editorial control over third-party content provided, uploaded, published, or distributed by users of EIN Presswire. We are a distributor, not a publisher, of 3rd party content. Such content may contain the views, opinions, statements, offers, and other material of the respective users, suppliers, participants, or authors.