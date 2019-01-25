Global Nutrigenomics Market Report 2019 Featuring Metagenics, WellGen, Nutrigenomix and XCODE Life Sciences

/EIN News/ -- Dublin, Jan. 25, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Global Nutrigenomics Market Analysis 2019" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.



Neutrigenomics is the study of interaction of nutrient and genes. It studies the effect of food and their constituents on the genes. It also has the potential to impact the distinct parts of a food chain such as genetic alteration of crops and animal feed. The properties such as increasing diabetic & obese population, rising applications in dermatology are driving the market growth. Though, the huge cost of treatment and need of well qualified physicians are hindering the market.



Based on application, Although Nutrigenomics research is at its infancy, the vital clues regarding obesity genes and single mutations. Since obesity is directly linked with many health implications and is at present considered an epidemic it would be cautious to use the latest findings in order to combat obesity.



The key vendors mentioned are Metagenics, Inc, WellGen Inc., Nutrigenomix and XCODE Life Sciences Pvt. Ltd.



Key Topics Covered:



1 Market Synopsis



2 Research Outline

2.1 Research Snapshot

2.2 Research Methodology

2.3 Research Sources

2.3.1 Primary Research Sources

2.3.2 Secondary Research Sources



3 Market Dynamics

3.1 Drivers

3.2 Restraints



4 Market Environment

4.1 Bargaining power of suppliers

4.2 Bargaining power of buyers

4.3 Threat of substitutes

4.4 Threat of new entrants

4.5 Competitive rivalry



5 Global Nutrigenomics Market, By Techniques

5.1 Introduction

5.2 Buccal Swab

5.3 Blood

5.4 Saliva

5.5 Other Techniques



6 Global Nutrigenomics Market, By Product

6.1 Introduction

6.2 Services

6.3 Reagents & Kits



7 Global Nutrigenomics Market, By Application

7.1 Introduction

7.2 Chronic Diseases

7.3 Diabetes

7.4 Obesity

7.5 Anti-Aging



8 Global Nutrigenomics Market, By Geography

8.1 North America

8.2 Europe

8.3 Asia Pacific

8.4 South America

8.5 Middle East & Africa



9 Strategic Benchmarking



10 Vendors Landscape



Metagenics, Inc

WellGen Inc.

Nutrigenomix

XCODE Life Sciences Pvt. Ltd.

