Global Environment Clean up & Remediation Market to 2023 By Medium (Surface Water, Ground Water & Soil), & Type (Bioremediation, Pump & Treat, In Situ Vitrification & Others)
/EIN News/ -- Dublin, Jan. 25, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Global Environment Clean up & Remediation Market By Medium (Surface Water, Ground Water & Soil), By Type (Bioremediation, Pump & Treat, In Situ Vitrification & Others), By Application, By Region, Competition Forecast & Opportunities, 2013-2023" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.
Global environment clean up & remediation market is projected to grow to nearly $ 130 billion by 2023, owing to growing demand for oil & gas, rising industrial pollution, and increasing number of pipeline leakages and incidents affecting the environment.
Growing investments in the field of remediation services, stringent and transparent regulatory frameworks, and rapid industrialization in developing countries would drive the demand for environment clean up & remediation during the forecast period.
North America and Europe are the major demand generating regions for environment clean up & remediation services, globally, on account of growing industrial and manufacturing activities in both the regions.
Why You Should Buy This Report?
- To gain an in-depth understanding of Environment Clean up & Remediation globally
- To identify the on-going trends and anticipated growth in the next five years
- To help industry consultants, Environment Clean up & Remediation distributors and other stakeholders align their market-centric strategies
- To obtain research-based business decisions and add weight to presentations and marketing material
- To gain competitive knowledge of leading market players
- To avail of 10% customization in the report without any extra charges and get the research data or trends added in the report as per the buyer's specific needs
Some of the major players operating in global environment clean up & remediation market are
- Bechtel
- Veolia Group
- Clean Harbors
- Suez S.A.
- Golder Associates Corporation
- BRISEA Group, Inc.
- Dredging, Environmental & Marine Engineering NV
- Terra Systems, Inc.
- ENTACT LLC
- Weber Ambiental
Key Topics Covered:
1. Product Overview
2. Research Methodology
3. Analyst View
4. Voice of Customer
4.1. Brand Awareness
4.2. Brand Satisfaction Level
4.3. Factors Influencing Purchase Decision
5. Global Environment Clean up & Remediation Market Outlook
5.1. Market Size & Forecast
5.1.1. By Value
5.2. Market Share & Forecast
5.2.1. By Medium (Soil, Surface Water & Ground Water)
5.2.2. By Type (Bioremediation, Pump & Treat, In Situ Vitrification, Thermal Treatment, Chemical Treatment, Excavation, Soil Washing & Others)
5.2.3. By Application (Waste Disposal Sites, Oil & Gas, Mining, Chemical & Petrochemical, Manufacturing, Agriculture, Construction and Others)
5.2.4. By Region
5.2.5. By Company
5.3. Market Attractiveness Index
5.3.1. By Type
5.3.2. By Application
5.3.3. By Region
6. North America Environment Clean up & Remediation Market Outlook
6.1. Market Size & Forecast
6.1.1. By Value
6.2. Market Share & Forecast
6.2.1. By Medium
6.2.2. By Type
6.2.3. By Application
6.2.4. By Country
6.3. Market Attractiveness Index
6.3.1. By Type
6.3.2. By Application
6.3.3. By Country
6.4. United States Environment Clean up & Remediation Market Outlook
6.5. Canada Environment Clean up & Remediation Market Outlook
6.6. Mexico Environment Clean up & Remediation Market Outlook
7. Europe Environment Clean up & Remediation Market Outlook
7.1. Market Size & Forecast
7.1.1. By Value
7.2. Market Share & Forecast
7.2.1. By Medium
7.2.2. By Type
7.2.3. By Application
7.2.4. By Country
7.3. Market Attractiveness Index
7.3.1. By Type
7.3.2. By Application
7.3.3. By Country
7.4. Germany Environment Clean up & Remediation Market Outlook
7.5. United Kingdom Environment Clean up & Remediation Market Outlook
7.6. Russia Environment Clean up & Remediation Market Outlook
7.7. France Environment Clean up & Remediation Market Outlook
7.8. Italy Environment Clean up & Remediation Market Outlook
8. Asia-Pacific Environment Clean up & Remediation Market Outlook
8.1. Market Size & Forecast
8.1.1. By Value
8.2. Market Share & Forecast
8.2.1. By Medium
8.2.2. By Type
8.2.3. By Application
8.2.4. By Country
8.3. Market Attractiveness Index
8.3.1. By Type
8.3.2. By Application
8.3.3. By Country
8.4. China Environment Clean up & Remediation Market Outlook
8.5. Japan Environment Clean up & Remediation Market Outlook
8.6. India Environment Clean up & Remediation Market Outlook
8.7. South Korea Environment Clean up & Remediation Market Outlook
8.8. Australia Environment Clean up & Remediation Market Outlook
9. Middle East & Africa Environment Clean up & Remediation Market Outlook
9.1. Market Size & Forecast
9.1.1. By Value
9.2. Market Share & Forecast
9.2.1. By Medium
9.2.2. By Type
9.2.3. By Application
9.2.4. By Country
9.3. Market Attractiveness Index
9.3.1. By Type
9.3.2. By Application
9.3.3. By Country
9.4. Saudi Arabia Environment Clean up & Remediation Market Outlook
9.5. Iran Environment Clean up & Remediation Market Outlook
9.6. UAE Environment Clean up & Remediation Market Outlook
9.7. South Africa Environment Clean up & Remediation Market Outlook
10. South America Environment Clean up & Remediation Market Outlook
10.1. Market Size & Forecast
10.1.1. By Value
10.2. Market Share & Forecast
10.2.1. By Medium
10.2.2. By Type
10.2.3. By Application
10.2.4. By Country
10.3. Market Attractiveness Index
10.3.1. By Type
10.3.2. By Application
10.3.3. By Country
10.4. Brazil Environment Clean up & Remediation Market Outlook
10.5. Argentina Environment Clean up & Remediation Market Outlook
10.6. Chile Environment Clean up & Remediation Market Outlook
11. Market Dynamics
11.1. Drivers
11.2. Challenges
12. Market Trends & Developments
13. Competitive Landscape
13.1. Competition Matrix
13.2. Company Profiles
14. Strategic Recommendations
For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/research/8ct2j8/global?w=12
Research and Markets also offers Custom Research services providing focused, comprehensive and tailored research.
CONTACT: ResearchAndMarkets.com Laura Wood, Senior Press Manager press@researchandmarkets.com For E.S.T Office Hours Call 1-917-300-0470 For U.S./CAN Toll Free Call 1-800-526-8630 For GMT Office Hours Call +353-1-416-8900 Related Topics: Environmental
EIN Presswire does not exercise editorial control over third-party content provided, uploaded, published, or distributed by users of EIN Presswire. We are a distributor, not a publisher, of 3rd party content. Such content may contain the views, opinions, statements, offers, and other material of the respective users, suppliers, participants, or authors.