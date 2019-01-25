Global Environment Clean up & Remediation Market to 2023 By Medium (Surface Water, Ground Water & Soil), & Type (Bioremediation, Pump & Treat, In Situ Vitrification & Others)

/EIN News/ -- Dublin, Jan. 25, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Global Environment Clean up & Remediation Market By Medium (Surface Water, Ground Water & Soil), By Type (Bioremediation, Pump & Treat, In Situ Vitrification & Others), By Application, By Region, Competition Forecast & Opportunities, 2013-2023" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.



Global environment clean up & remediation market is projected to grow to nearly $ 130 billion by 2023, owing to growing demand for oil & gas, rising industrial pollution, and increasing number of pipeline leakages and incidents affecting the environment.



Growing investments in the field of remediation services, stringent and transparent regulatory frameworks, and rapid industrialization in developing countries would drive the demand for environment clean up & remediation during the forecast period.



North America and Europe are the major demand generating regions for environment clean up & remediation services, globally, on account of growing industrial and manufacturing activities in both the regions.



Some of the major players operating in global environment clean up & remediation market are



Bechtel

Veolia Group

Clean Harbors

Suez S.A.

Golder Associates Corporation

BRISEA Group, Inc.

Dredging, Environmental & Marine Engineering NV

Terra Systems, Inc.

ENTACT LLC

Weber Ambiental

Key Topics Covered:



1. Product Overview



2. Research Methodology



3. Analyst View



4. Voice of Customer

4.1. Brand Awareness

4.2. Brand Satisfaction Level

4.3. Factors Influencing Purchase Decision



5. Global Environment Clean up & Remediation Market Outlook

5.1. Market Size & Forecast

5.1.1. By Value

5.2. Market Share & Forecast

5.2.1. By Medium (Soil, Surface Water & Ground Water)

5.2.2. By Type (Bioremediation, Pump & Treat, In Situ Vitrification, Thermal Treatment, Chemical Treatment, Excavation, Soil Washing & Others)

5.2.3. By Application (Waste Disposal Sites, Oil & Gas, Mining, Chemical & Petrochemical, Manufacturing, Agriculture, Construction and Others)

5.2.4. By Region

5.2.5. By Company

5.3. Market Attractiveness Index

5.3.1. By Type

5.3.2. By Application

5.3.3. By Region



6. North America Environment Clean up & Remediation Market Outlook

6.1. Market Size & Forecast

6.1.1. By Value

6.2. Market Share & Forecast

6.2.1. By Medium

6.2.2. By Type

6.2.3. By Application

6.2.4. By Country

6.3. Market Attractiveness Index

6.3.1. By Type

6.3.2. By Application

6.3.3. By Country

6.4. United States Environment Clean up & Remediation Market Outlook

6.5. Canada Environment Clean up & Remediation Market Outlook

6.6. Mexico Environment Clean up & Remediation Market Outlook



7. Europe Environment Clean up & Remediation Market Outlook

7.1. Market Size & Forecast

7.1.1. By Value

7.2. Market Share & Forecast

7.2.1. By Medium

7.2.2. By Type

7.2.3. By Application

7.2.4. By Country

7.3. Market Attractiveness Index

7.3.1. By Type

7.3.2. By Application

7.3.3. By Country

7.4. Germany Environment Clean up & Remediation Market Outlook

7.5. United Kingdom Environment Clean up & Remediation Market Outlook

7.6. Russia Environment Clean up & Remediation Market Outlook

7.7. France Environment Clean up & Remediation Market Outlook

7.8. Italy Environment Clean up & Remediation Market Outlook



8. Asia-Pacific Environment Clean up & Remediation Market Outlook

8.1. Market Size & Forecast

8.1.1. By Value

8.2. Market Share & Forecast

8.2.1. By Medium

8.2.2. By Type

8.2.3. By Application

8.2.4. By Country

8.3. Market Attractiveness Index

8.3.1. By Type

8.3.2. By Application

8.3.3. By Country

8.4. China Environment Clean up & Remediation Market Outlook

8.5. Japan Environment Clean up & Remediation Market Outlook

8.6. India Environment Clean up & Remediation Market Outlook

8.7. South Korea Environment Clean up & Remediation Market Outlook

8.8. Australia Environment Clean up & Remediation Market Outlook



9. Middle East & Africa Environment Clean up & Remediation Market Outlook

9.1. Market Size & Forecast

9.1.1. By Value

9.2. Market Share & Forecast

9.2.1. By Medium

9.2.2. By Type

9.2.3. By Application

9.2.4. By Country

9.3. Market Attractiveness Index

9.3.1. By Type

9.3.2. By Application

9.3.3. By Country

9.4. Saudi Arabia Environment Clean up & Remediation Market Outlook

9.5. Iran Environment Clean up & Remediation Market Outlook

9.6. UAE Environment Clean up & Remediation Market Outlook

9.7. South Africa Environment Clean up & Remediation Market Outlook



10. South America Environment Clean up & Remediation Market Outlook

10.1. Market Size & Forecast

10.1.1. By Value

10.2. Market Share & Forecast

10.2.1. By Medium

10.2.2. By Type

10.2.3. By Application

10.2.4. By Country

10.3. Market Attractiveness Index

10.3.1. By Type

10.3.2. By Application

10.3.3. By Country

10.4. Brazil Environment Clean up & Remediation Market Outlook

10.5. Argentina Environment Clean up & Remediation Market Outlook

10.6. Chile Environment Clean up & Remediation Market Outlook



11. Market Dynamics

11.1. Drivers

11.2. Challenges



12. Market Trends & Developments



13. Competitive Landscape

13.1. Competition Matrix

13.2. Company Profiles



14. Strategic Recommendations



