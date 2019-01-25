Global Petroleum Tank Cleaning (Manual and Automatic) Market, Competition Forecast & Opportunities, 2023

/EIN News/ -- Dublin, Jan. 25, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Global Petroleum Tank Cleaning Market By Type (Manual Vs. Automatic), By Application (Crude Oil Tank, Refinery Oil Tank, Depot & Gas Station and Others), By Region, Competition Forecast & Opportunities, 2013-2023" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.



Global petroleum tank cleaning market is forecast to grow to over $ 1 billion by 2023, on account of growing refinery capacity expansion, increasing refinery throughput and rising crude oil exports to Asia-Pacific countries.



Asia-Pacific region is the major demand generating region for petroleum tank cleaning services, globally, followed by North America and Europe.



Growing refinery activities, rising crude oil consumption and increasing industrialization are the major factors expected to aid the region's petroleum tank cleaning market in the coming years.



Few of the major players operating in the global petroleum tank cleaning market include



Clean Harbors, Inc.

Tradebe

Balmer Lawrie & Co. Ltd.

Enva Group

Triumvirate Environmental

Dulsco Corporate

Heritage Environmental Services

Intero Integrity Services

Oreco A/S

National Industrial Maintenance, Inc.

Key Topics Covered:



1. Product / Service Overview



2. Research Methodology



3. Analyst View



4. Voice of Customer

4.1. Brand Satisfaction Level



5. Global Petroleum Tank Cleaning Market Outlook

5.1. Market Size & Forecast

5.1.1. By Value

5.2. Market Share & Forecast

5.2.1. By Type (Manual & Automatic)

5.2.2. By Application (Crude Oil Tank, Refinery Oil Tank, Depot & Gas Station and Others)

5.2.3. By Region

5.2.4. By Company

5.3. Market Attractiveness Index

5.3.1. By Type (Manual and Automatic)

5.3.2. By Application (Crude Oil Tank, Refinery Oil Tank, Gas Station and Others)

5.3.3. By Region (Asia Pacific, North America, Europe, Middle East & Africa and South America)



6. Asia-Pacific Petroleum Tank Cleaning Market Outlook

6.1. Market Size & Forecast

6.1.1. By Value

6.2. Market Share & Forecast

6.2.1. By Type

6.2.2. By Application

6.2.3. By Country



7. North America Petroleum Tank Cleaning Market Outlook

7.1. Market Size & Forecast

7.1.1. By Value

7.2. Market Share & Forecast

7.2.1. By Type

7.2.2. By Application

7.2.3. By Country



8. Europe Petroleum Tank Cleaning Market Outlook

8.1. Market Size & Forecast

8.1.1. By Value

8.2. Market Share & Forecast

8.2.1. By Type

8.2.2. By Application

8.2.3. By Country



9. Middle East & Africa Petroleum Tank Cleaning Market Outlook

9.1. Market Size & Forecast

9.1.1. By Value

9.2. Market Share & Forecast

9.2.1. By Type

9.2.2. By Application

9.2.3. By Country



10. South America Petroleum Tank Cleaning Market Outlook

10.1. Market Size & Forecast

10.1.1. By Value

10.2. Market Share & Forecast

10.2.1. By Type

10.2.2. By Application

10.2.3. By Country



11. Market Dynamics



12. Market Trends & Developments



13. Competitive Landscape

13.1. Company Profile



14. Strategic Recommendations



For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/research/chmb2n/global_petroleum?w=12

