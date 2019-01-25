HEXO Corp. announces pricing of public offering of common shares

GATINEAU, Quebec, Jan. 24, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- HEXO Corp. (“HEXO” or the “Company”) (TSX: HEXO ; NYSE-A: HEXO ) today announced the pricing of its underwritten public offering of common shares (the "Offering") at a price of C$6.50 per share (the “Offering Price”). The underwriters for the Offering have agreed to purchase 7,700,000 common shares from the Company for gross proceeds to the Company of C$50,050,000.



The Company has granted the underwriters an over-allotment option to purchase up to an additional 1,155,000 common shares at the offering price, exercisable for a period of 30 days following closing.

The Offering is expected to close on January 30, 2019, subject to the satisfaction of a number of customary conditions including, but not limited to, the listing of the common shares on the TSX and the NYSE American and any required approvals of each exchange.

The Company will use the net proceeds from the Offering for general corporate purposes, including funding the Company’s global growth initiatives and research and development to further advance the Company’s innovation strategies.

CIBC Capital Markets and BMO Capital Markets are acting as the lead underwriters and joint book-running managers and Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. is acting as the co-lead underwriter for the Offering. The co-managers for the Offering are AltaCorp Capital Inc., Beacon Securities Limited, Bryan, Garnier & Co Ltd, Cormark Securities Inc., Eight Capital, GMP Securities L.P., Laurentian Bank Securities Inc., PI Financial Corp. and Roth Capital Partners, LLC.

The Company will file a final prospectus supplement (the "Supplement") to the Company’s amended and restated short form base shelf prospectus dated December 14, 2018 (the “Base Shelf Prospectus”) with the securities regulatory authorities in each of the provinces and territories of Canada. The Supplement will also be filed with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission ("SEC") as part of the Company’s registration statement on Form F-10 (the “Registration Statement”) under the U.S./Canada Multijurisdictional Disclosure System. Copies of the Supplement and the Base Shelf Prospectus will be found on SEDAR at www.sedar.com and on EDGAR at www.sec.gov , and a copy of the Registration Statement will be found on EDGAR at www.sec.gov .

Copies of the Supplement, the Base Shelf Prospectus and the Registration Statement may also be obtained in Canada from CIBC Capital Markets, 22 Front Street West, Mailroom, Toronto, ON, M5J 2W5, by telephone at (416) 956-3636, by email at michelene.dougherty@cibc.ca or from BMO Capital Markets, Brampton Distribution Centre c/o The Data Group of Companies, 9195 Torbram Road, Brampton, Ontario, L6S 6H2, by telephone at 905-791-3151 Ext. 4312 / 4322, or by email at torbramwarehouse@datagroup.ca and in the United States from CIBC Capital Markets, 425 Lexington Avenue, 5th floor, New York, NY, by telephone at (800) 282-0822, by email at useprospectus@cibc.com or from BMO Capital Markets Corp., Attn: Equity Syndicate Department, 3 Times Square, 25th Floor, New York, NY 10036 (Attn: Equity Syndicate), or by telephone at (800) 414-3627, or by email at bmoprospectus@bmo.com .

No securities regulatory authority has either approved or disapproved of the contents of this press release. This press release is for information purposes only and shall not constitute an offer to sell or the solicitation of an offer to buy, nor shall there be any sale of these securities in any state or jurisdiction in which such offer, solicitation or sale would be unlawful prior to registration or qualification under the securities laws of any such state or jurisdiction.

/EIN News/ -- About HEXO

HEXO Corp. is an award-winning consumer-packaged goods cannabis company that creates and distributes award-winning products to serve the global cannabis market. As one of the largest licensed cannabis companies in Canada, HEXO Corp. operates with over 1.3 million sq. ft. of facilities in Ontario and Quebec and a foothold in Greece with plans to establish a Eurozone processing, production and distribution centre. We serve the Canadian adult-use market under the HEXO brand while continuing to provide our medical cannabis clients with consistent access to Hydropothecary medical cannabis products.

Forward-Looking Statements

This press release contains forward-looking information and forward-looking statements within the meaning of applicable securities laws (“forward-looking statements”) including statements regarding the Offering and its terms, timing, potential completion and the use of proceeds of the Offering as well as statements regarding the Company’s future business plans. Forward-looking statements are based on certain expectations and assumptions and are subject to known and unknown risks and uncertainties and other factors that could cause actual events, results, performance and achievements to differ materially from those anticipated in these forward-looking statements, including that the Offering may not be completed on the terms indicated or at all, the Company may be unsuccessful in satisfying the conditions to closing of the Offering and the Company’s use of proceeds of the Offering may differ from those indicated. Forward-looking statements should not be read as guarantees of future performance or results. A more complete discussion of the risks and uncertainties facing the Company appears in the Prospectus Supplement and the Base Shelf Prospectus and the Company’s Annual Information Form and other continuous disclosure filings incorporated by reference in the Base Shelf Prospectus, which are available on SEDAR at www.sedar.com and EDGAR at www.sec.gov . Readers are cautioned not to place undue reliance on these forward-looking statements, which speak only as of the date of this press release. The Company disclaims any intention or obligation, except to the extent required by law, to update or revise any forward-looking statements as a result of new information or future events, or for any other reason.

Investor Relations:

Kathy Chow

1-866-438-8429

invest@hexo.com



Media Relations:

Sarah Brown

media@hexo.com

Director:

Adam Miron

819-639-5498



